SessionInfoDisplay

Critical Market Session Information with a Single Glance

Stop juggling multiple tools and squinting at time zone converters. The SessionInfoDisplay Indicator is your new, indispensable trading co-pilot that puts real-time market intelligence directly on your chart.

 What It Does: Your Essential Trading Dashboard 

This intelligent indicator provides three critical pieces of information at a glance:

1. Real-Time Session Detection

   - Automatically identifies which major financial session is active: Sydney, Tokyo, London, or New York

   - Flags precious overlap periods (like London-New York) where volatility spikes

   - Uses DST-safe GMT timing so you're never caught off-guard by daylight savings changes

   - Color-coded display for instant visual recognition

 

2. Live Spread Monitoring

   - Displays current spread in your preferred format (pips or points)

   - Watch spread changes in real-time to avoid entering during widening conditions

   - Essential for assessing trading costs and liquidity

 

3. Candle Countdown Timer

   - Shows exactly how much time remains until the current candle closes

   - Perfectly formatted as MM:SS for precision timing

   - Never miss an entry or exit at candle close again

 

 How It Transforms Your Trading:

  Timing Is Everything: 

Know precisely when liquidity flows in and out of the market. Enter during session overlaps when volume peaks, and avoid thin markets when spreads widen unpredictably.

  Risk Management Simplified: 

Monitor spreads in real-time. No more entering trades only to discover you're paying 3x the normal spread. Make cost-aware decisions instantly.

  Visual Efficiency: 

With colour-coded sessions displayed directly on your chart, you'll develop an intuitive sense of market rhythm. Green for London, Orange for New York – your brain learns to associate colours with market behaviours.

No More Time Zone Math: 

Forget calculating whether it's 8 AM GMT or 9 AM BST. The indicator handles all time conversions automatically, ensuring you're always synchronized with global market hours.

Customizable and Unobtrusive: 

Position it anywhere on your chart, adjust font size, and choose your preferred colour scheme. It provides vital information without cluttering your workspace.

 Why You Need This Indicator Now:

  Every professional trader knows that market session awareness separates profitable traders from the rest. Institutional traders have teams monitoring these variables – now you have the same advantage in a single, elegant tool.

 

Whether you're a scalper needing tight spreads, a swing trader timing entries with session opens, or a news trader capitalizing on overlap volatility, SessionInfoDisplay delivers the contextual awareness you need to trade with confidence.

 

Stop guessing. Start knowing. 

Add SessionInfoDisplay to your charts today and trade with the precision of someone who sees the entire global market clock.

 

Transform your chart from a price display into a strategic command centre.

Key Benefits Summary:

- Real-time session detection (DST-safe)

- Overlap period identification for high-volatility opportunities

- Live spread monitoring for optimal entry timing

- Candle countdown for precise trade execution

- Color-coded visual system for instant recognition

- Customizable placement and appearance

 

Compatible with MT5 | Updates every second | Lightweight and efficient

Your edge in the markets isn't just what you trade - it's when you trade. Master both with SessionInfoDisplay.


Prodotti consigliati
Double Correlation
Michele Bini
Indicatori
Double Correlation indicator (free) plots two windowed correlations in a separate window.  the size of window is taken as input before the two symbols to correlate to. Two symbols are taken as an input parameters as well as period length. and the two correlations are computed with the currently shown symbol ex: input GBPJPY and AUDNZD.  current symbol EURUSD then the following will be computed corr(EURUSD,GBPJPY) and corr(EURUSD,AUDNZD) The indicator can be useful to run a multi-symbol pair trad
FREE
Gold Range Filter Pro with Volume Signals
Fazal Abbas Shah
5 (3)
Indicatori
Indicator Description Range Filter Pro is a sophisticated trading tool for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines adaptive price filtering with volume analysis and real-time market monitoring. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this indicator helps identify trend direction, potential reversals, and significant market movements through its multi-layered approach. Key Components 1.Dynamic Range Filter 2.Volatility-Adjusted Bands 3.Volume-Enhanced Candles 4.Professional Trading Dashboard 5.M
FREE
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R
Mahefa Raveloson
Indicatori
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney . Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges , session-specific candle colors , and daily separators . Main Features: Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions New York London Tokyo Sydney Each session is fully c
FREE
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
Indicatori
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (GRATIS) – Misuratore di Forza Valutaria per MetaTrader 5 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini è un indicatore gratuito per MetaTrader 5 che mostra in tempo reale la forza relativa di 8 valute principali (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) tramite un dashboard chiaro e immediato. Obiettivo: individuare in pochi secondi quali valute sono forti e quali sono deboli , per creare una watchlist più efficace e selezionare coppie con logica forte vs debole .
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (5)
Indicatori
THE MAGICIAN - Indicatore Professionale di Zone di Domanda e Offerta Trasforma il Caos del Mercato in Opportunità di Trading Cristalline sui Grafici Oro a 15 Minuti Hai Difficoltà con il Trading dell'Oro? Stanco di indovinare dove entrare nelle operazioni su XAU/USD? Confuso su se COMPRARE, VENDERE o RESTARE FUORI? Perdi setup ad alta probabilità sul timeframe di 15 minuti? "THE MAGICIAN" rivela le forze invisibili di domanda e offerta che muovono i mercati! Cosa Rende THE MAGICIAN Unico? ANA
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicatori
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Indicatori
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicatori
Descrizione generale Questo indicatore è una versione avanzata del classico Donchian Channel , arricchita con funzioni operative per il trading reale. Oltre alle tre linee tipiche (massimo, minimo e linea centrale), il sistema rileva i breakout e li segnala graficamente con frecce sul grafico, mostrando solo la linea opposta alla direzione del trend per semplificare la lettura. L’indicatore include: Segnali visivi : frecce colorate al breakout Notifiche automatiche : popup, push e email Filtro R
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
FREE
SyncCrosshair MT5
Murtaza Aziz
Indicatori
SyncCrosshair - Indicatore di mirino sincronizzato e a scatto Panoramica: SyncCrosshair è un indicatore MQL5 leggero che replica l'esperienza del mirino di TradingView su più grafici MT5. Muovete il mouse o cliccate su qualsiasi grafico sincronizzato e osservate le linee verticali e orizzontali che scattano con precisione all'ora di apertura di ogni candela nel timeframe del grafico (5 minuti, 15 minuti, H1, H4, ecc.). Caratteristiche principali: - Sincronizzazione multi-cartello: Rispecchia a
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicatori
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicatori
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
AZ session scalper
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicatori
AZ session scalper A small but useful session indicator, designed primarily for scalping. Enable the session you plan to trade, watch the reaction of the M5/M15 candlesticks to the level of the previous trading session, and enter. We always look at the reaction of the current session to the previous one. For example, if you trade the Americas, enable the European session, and watch how one session takes away liquidity from another. Important: adjust the time to your broker's time zone in the i
FREE
DC Indicator
Lamont Simone Reynecke
Indicatori
The donchian channel indicator might just be the best fit for you Trading in derivative products such as futures, options, CFD's, forex and certificates contains significant risk. These products are not suitable for every investor. Investors could potentially lose all or more than the original investment. If anything, only money equal to personal risk capital should be used and can be lost without jeopardizing financial security or lifestyle. Partially or fully automated trading programs can
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.65 (26)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore informativo sarà utile per coloro che vogliono essere sempre informati sulla situazione attuale del conto. -   Indicatori più utili L'indicatore mostra dati come profitto in punti, percentuale e valuta, nonché lo spread per la coppia corrente e il tempo fino alla chiusura della barra nell'intervallo di tempo corrente. Esistono diverse opzioni per posizionare la linea delle informazioni sulla carta: A destra del prezzo (corre dietro al prezzo); Come commento (nell'angolo in alt
FREE
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
Indicatori
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicatori
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
TradeInfos
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Indicatori
Track your spread and all position PnLs (Buy & Sell) in real-time – stay in control of your trades at a glance! Features: Real-time spread display (in pips) Total Buy position PnL Total Sell position PnL Clean, non-intrusive display layout Works with all symbols and timeframes Perfect for: Scalpers needing quick spread awareness Day traders monitoring long/short performance Risk managers optimizing exposure No need to switch tabs or rely on external tools — everything you need is visible at
FREE
Bulls Bears Eyes MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
Indicatori
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways Bulls Bears Eyes is another version of Laguerre RSI. Use Bull/Bear Power to calculate. One use of the  Bulls Bears Eyes is to identify trends. This is done by looking for sustained periods when the indicator is above or below the 0.5 line. Also, a buy signal is generated when the   Bulls Bears Eyes line crosses above the 0.15 level, while a s
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicatori
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
FREE
Average Session Range
Tien Long Tu
Indicatori
Average Session Range: Calculate and Average the Sessions High-Low Range of Specific Time Sessions Over Multiple Days. The Session Average Range is a sophisticated and precise tool designed to calculate the volatility of specific time sessions within the trading day. By meticulously analyzing the range between the high and low prices of a defined trading session over multiple days, this tool provides traders with a clear and actionable average range. **Note:** When the trading platform is closed
FREE
Nem Nem
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Indicatori
Nem Nem is super accurate mt5 indicator it is working with any pair any time frame it will show and provide you with high Winrate signal you can use for forex pairs , gold and any other pairs it is easy to use also you can see the white lines for starting and end of signals it will help you to read the chart and enter and make correct decisions in trades. also it  will be clear for you when to enter and exit from any trades
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicatori
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
GEN Trend Fib Zones
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicatori
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller   GEN (Trend Fib Zones) GEN (Trend Fib Zones) is a professional technical analysis indicator that automatically detects trend structure shifts using swing highs/lows and dynamically plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension zones. Key Features: Automatic Trend Structure Detection Identifies market structure changes using CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) logic. Highlights trend direction based on real swing high/low pivo
FREE
MA Color Candles
Vladimir Kuzmin
Indicatori
MA Color Candles Indicator MA Color Candles is an indicator for visually displaying market trends by coloring chart candles. It does not add objects or distort price data, instead coloring real candles based on the state of two moving averages. This enables quick trend assessment and use as a filter in trading strategies. How It Works Bullish trend: Fast MA above slow MA, slow MA rising (green candles). Bearish trend: Fast MA below slow MA, slow MA falling (red candles). Neutral state: Candles
FREE
My Candle Patterns
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una versione demo di My candle completa che può essere scaricata qui: Candle Patterns Creator Con la versione completa, è possibile creare le proprie regole di candle e modificare un pattern di candle tradizionale per renderlo più preciso in base alla propria strategia. Nell'indicatore sono presenti diverse regole di candle di esempio, ma qui ne mostrerò solo alcune: Pattern Rule Candle Green C > O Candle Red C < O Doji C = O Hammer (C > O and (C-O) *2 < O-L and (C-O) *0.5 >
FREE
Dsc Oscillator
Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
Indicatori
Recomended broker: https://tinyurl.com/5ftaha7c Indicator used to monitor price fluctuations in the market and discover possible reversals through reversal points or divergences in the indicator. All assets and all timeframes.   SEE OUR RESULTS ON INSTAGRAM:  https://www.instagram.com/diogo.cansi/   TELEGRAM GROUP =  https://t.me/robosdsc More information by email dscinvestimentos@gmail.com or by Whatsapp 55-991372299
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicatori
Se acquisti questo indicatore, riceverai il mio Trade Manager Professionale + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicat
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicatori
Power Candles – Segnali di ingresso basati sulla forza per tutti i mercati Power Candles porta l’analisi di forza collaudata di Stein Investments direttamente sul grafico dei prezzi. Invece di reagire solo al prezzo, ogni candela viene colorata in base alla reale forza di mercato, consentendo di identificare immediatamente accumuli di momentum, accelerazioni della forza e transizioni di trend pulite. Un’unica logica per tutti i mercati Power Candles funziona automaticamente su tutti i simboli di
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato sulla base degli Smart Money Concepts (SMC). È progettato per aiutare i trader ad analizzare la struttura del mercato in modo sistematico e ottenere una visione più chiara della direzione generale del mercato. Il sistema analizza automaticamente i Punti di Inversione, le Zone Chiave e la Market Structure su più timeframe, mostrando Point of Interest (POI), segnali No Repaint e Auto Fibonacci
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicatori
Ottieni l’indicatore AUX GRATUITO e il supporto EA Download diretto — Clicca qui [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment è uno strumento MT5 specializzato per trader che applicano la Teoria delle Onde di Elliott nel contesto delle tecniche di Trading Chaos. Identifica divergenze nascoste e regolari nell’azione dei prezzi, sincronizzate con l’ambiente di mercato caotico descritto da Bill Williams. Caratteristiche principali Divergenza allineata alle Onde di Elliott: rilev
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicatori
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (10)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
SuperScalp Pro – Sistema avanzato di indicatore per scalping con filtri multipli SuperScalp Pro è un sistema avanzato di indicatore per scalping che combina il classico Supertrend con molteplici filtri di conferma intelligenti. L’indicatore funziona in modo efficiente su tutti i timeframe da M1 a H4 ed è particolarmente adatto per XAUUSD, BTCUSD e le principali coppie Forex. Può essere utilizzato come sistema stand-alone o integrato in modo flessibile nelle strategie di trading esistenti. L’indi
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicatori
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicatori
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisione intelligente dello stop-loss direttamente sul grafico Panoramica Smart Stop Indicator è la soluzione ideale per i trader che desiderano posizionare il loro stop-loss in modo chiaro e metodico, senza dover indovinare o affidarsi all’intuizione. Questo strumento combina la logica classica del price action (massimi e minimi strutturali) con un moderno riconoscimento dei breakout per identificare il prossimo livello di stop realmente logico. In trend, in range o i
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Indicatori
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema professionale di segnali di tendenza senza repaint / senza ritardo con tasso di vincita eccezionale | Per MT4 / MT5 Caratteristiche principali: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition è un sistema intelligente di segnali progettato specificamente per il trading di tendenza. Utilizza una logica di filtraggio multilivello per identificare esclusivamente i movimenti direzionali forti, supportati da un reale slancio (momentum). Questo sistema   non tenta di preveder
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicatori
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro è un indicatore professionale per MetaTrader 5, progettato per supportare i trader nell'identificare punti di ingresso e gestire il rischio in modo efficace. L'indicatore fornisce un set completo di strumenti analitici che include un sistema di rilevamento dei segnali, gestione automatica di Entry/SL/TP, analisi del volume e statistiche delle performance in tempo reale. Guida utente per comprendere il sistema   |   Guida utente per altre lingue CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'Indicatore Astronomico per   MT4 / MT5 : Il tuo compagno di trading celeste definitivo Sei pronto a elevare la tua esperienza di trading a livelli celesti? Non cercare oltre, il nostro rivoluzionario Indicatore Astronomico per MT4 è qui. Questo strumento innovativo va oltre gli indicatori di trading tradizionali, sfruttando algoritmi complessi per offrirti intuizioni astronomiche senza pari e calcoli di precisione. Un universo di informazioni a portata di mano:   Ammira un pan
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicatori
IX Power: Scopri approfondimenti di mercato per indici, materie prime, criptovalute e forex Panoramica IX Power è uno strumento versatile progettato per analizzare la forza di indici, materie prime, criptovalute e simboli forex. Mentre FX Power offre la massima precisione per le coppie di valute utilizzando i dati di tutte le coppie disponibili, IX Power si concentra esclusivamente sui dati di mercato del simbolo sottostante. Questo rende IX Power una scelta eccellente per mercati non correlat
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicatori
Disponibile per   MT4   e   MT5 . Unisciti al canale Market Structure Patterns per scaricare materiale di studio e/o informazioni aggiuntive. Pubblicazioni correlate: Market Structure Patterns - Introduzione Acquistalo ora con 50% di sconto | Prezzo precedente $90 | Offerta valida fino al 31 dicembre | Un importante aggiornamento è in arrivo e il prezzo originale verrà adeguato. Market Structure Patterns   è un indicatore basato sui   Smart Money Concepts   che mostra gli   elementi SMC/ICT  
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Altri dall’autore
Williams Accumulation Distribution MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Indicatori
MTF WAD Simplified Indicator - Professional Trading Solution     Overview The MTF WAD Simplified is a sophisticated multi-timeframe volume-based indicator designed to track smart money flow across financial markets. By monitoring the Williams Accumulation/Distribution (WAD) across 8 different timeframes, this tool provides traders with unprecedented insight into institutional accumulation and distribution patterns.     Core Benefits for Traders     1. Smart Money Tracking - Detect Institutional
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector
Ebrah Ssali
Indicatori
The MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector indicator is a comprehensive Momentum & Trend Intelligence System designed to strip away market noise and provide institutional-grade clarity for retail traders. It specializes in high-probability signal detection by merging price action geometry with temporal confluence. Here is why this tool is a game-changer for your trading desk:   Core Functionalities ·        Automated Candlestick Pattern Recognition: The indicator scans for high-alpha patterns (like E
Dynamic Gradient Colour RSI v SMA
Ebrah Ssali
Indicatori
Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA Indicator: A Comprehensive Analysis of Features and Advantages The Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA indicator represents a significant evolutionary leap in technical analysis tools, transforming the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) from a potentially ambiguous oscillator into a sophisticated, multi-dimensional trading system. At its core, this indicator retains the mathematical foundation of the RSI, measuring the speed and change of price movements, but radically enhances its
Multi Time Frame VWAP
Ebrah Ssali
Indicatori
MTF VWAP Indicator - Quick Overview   This indicator shows you where institutional money is flowing across multiple timeframes using Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to identify high-probability trading zones.     What It Actually Does:     1. Tracks Smart Money Levels: - Shows Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP lines where big players (banks, funds) are trading - Tells you if price is above or below these key institutional levels - Shows distance from VWAP as a percentage (tells you how extend
Fisher Transform MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Indicatori
Indicator Overview This is a sophisticated Multi-Timeframe (MTF) indicator that not only applies the classic Fisher Transform formula but integrates it into a comprehensive trading system featuring a real-time dashboard. The indicator excels at pinpointing reversals through advanced divergence detection and providing a clear, multi-timeframe view of market structure.     How It Works: Core Fisher Logic   1.   Normalization and Signal Generation         The indicator transforms price (using med
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione