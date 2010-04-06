Critical Market Session Information with a Single Glance

Stop juggling multiple tools and squinting at time zone converters. The SessionInfoDisplay Indicator is your new, indispensable trading co-pilot that puts real-time market intelligence directly on your chart.

What It Does: Your Essential Trading Dashboard

This intelligent indicator provides three critical pieces of information at a glance:

1. Real-Time Session Detection

- Automatically identifies which major financial session is active: Sydney, Tokyo, London, or New York

- Flags precious overlap periods (like London-New York) where volatility spikes

- Uses DST-safe GMT timing so you're never caught off-guard by daylight savings changes

- Color-coded display for instant visual recognition

2. Live Spread Monitoring

- Displays current spread in your preferred format (pips or points)

- Watch spread changes in real-time to avoid entering during widening conditions

- Essential for assessing trading costs and liquidity

3. Candle Countdown Timer

- Shows exactly how much time remains until the current candle closes

- Perfectly formatted as MM:SS for precision timing

- Never miss an entry or exit at candle close again

How It Transforms Your Trading:

Timing Is Everything:

Know precisely when liquidity flows in and out of the market. Enter during session overlaps when volume peaks, and avoid thin markets when spreads widen unpredictably.

Risk Management Simplified:

Monitor spreads in real-time. No more entering trades only to discover you're paying 3x the normal spread. Make cost-aware decisions instantly.

Visual Efficiency:

With colour-coded sessions displayed directly on your chart, you'll develop an intuitive sense of market rhythm. Green for London, Orange for New York – your brain learns to associate colours with market behaviours.

No More Time Zone Math:

Forget calculating whether it's 8 AM GMT or 9 AM BST. The indicator handles all time conversions automatically, ensuring you're always synchronized with global market hours.

Customizable and Unobtrusive:

Position it anywhere on your chart, adjust font size, and choose your preferred colour scheme. It provides vital information without cluttering your workspace.

Why You Need This Indicator Now:

Every professional trader knows that market session awareness separates profitable traders from the rest. Institutional traders have teams monitoring these variables – now you have the same advantage in a single, elegant tool.

Whether you're a scalper needing tight spreads, a swing trader timing entries with session opens, or a news trader capitalizing on overlap volatility, SessionInfoDisplay delivers the contextual awareness you need to trade with confidence.

Stop guessing. Start knowing.

Add SessionInfoDisplay to your charts today and trade with the precision of someone who sees the entire global market clock.

Transform your chart from a price display into a strategic command centre.

Key Benefits Summary:

- Real-time session detection (DST-safe)

- Overlap period identification for high-volatility opportunities

- Live spread monitoring for optimal entry timing

- Candle countdown for precise trade execution

- Color-coded visual system for instant recognition

- Customizable placement and appearance

Compatible with MT5 | Updates every second | Lightweight and efficient

Your edge in the markets isn't just what you trade - it's when you trade. Master both with SessionInfoDisplay.