Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF

 Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF Pro v3.0 - The Ultimate Volume-Based Trading Edge

 

 One Indicator to Rule Them All: See What the Market REALLY Thinks

 

Stop guessing - Start knowing what institutional players are doing before price shows you. The CVD MAX MTF Pro indicator represents the pinnacle of volume analysis technology, transforming complex volume data into clear, actionable trading signals across multiple timeframes. This sophisticated tool doesn't just show you volume - it reveals the hidden forces driving price movements. Dual-Perspective Volume Analysis reveals STRATEGIC BIAS (Instant bull/bear volume regime awareness) and TACTICAL MOMENTUM insights (real-time volume acceleration/deceleration)- it's a complete trading decision support system that reveals the hidden battle between buyers and sellers across ALL user-enabled timeframes simultaneously.


 Why This Changes Everything:

 

 1. INSTANT CLARITY - Zero Analysis Paralysis

- Single Panel View: See 6 timeframes at once (3 trend + 3 entry) without chart-hopping

- Color-Coded Simplicity: Green/Red = Buyers/Sellers in control. No complex interpretations needed

- Real-Time Bias: Know instantly if you should be bullish, bearish, or waiting

 

 2. SIMPLE SETUP - 3 Minutes to Mastery

 Only 3 essential settings to worry about:

CDIPeriod = 14     // Volume smoothing (leave as default or adjust if you choose)

MAPeriod = 20      // Trend confirmation (leave as default or adjust if you choose)

Timeframes = D1, H4, H1, M30, M15, M5 // Your preferred multi-timeframe setup

 

No complex optimization needed - Works brilliantly out-of-the-box across all markets and timeframes.

 

 The Professional's Edge: 5-Layer Confluence System

 

 Layer 1: Volume Delta Core

- What: Real buying vs selling volume

- Why it matters: Institutional activity leaves footprints - we show you when, what direction and what relative magnitude

 

 Layer 2: Momentum Throttle

MOMENTUM THROTTLE (VOL DIR):

▲▲ = Strong CVD acceleration (Add to position)

   = CVD acceleration (Enter/Continue)

--  = Neutral CVD movement (Wait/Caution)

   = CVD deceleration (Take profits)

▼▼ = Strong CVD deceleration (Exit/Reverse)

REGIME FLOW:

Acc = Accelerating IN CURRENT regime - Above zero: Bullish momentum increasing

- Below zero: Bearish momentum increasing

Dec = Decelerating IN CURRENT regime

- Above zero: Bullish momentum fading

- Below zero: Bearish momentum fading

Know not just DIRECTION but VELOCITY - Critical for timing entries/exits.

 

 Layer 3: MAX Trend Signals (MAX= Moving Average Cross)

- TREND UP (Aqua): MA confirms bullish regime

- TREND DOWN (Magenta): MA confirms bearish regime

Filters out noise - Trade WITH the confirmed trend, not against it.

 

 Layer 4: Exhaustion Detection (Your Risk Management Secret)

- Max/Min CVD Buy Arrow (White) = Selling EXHAUSTION point

- Max/Min CVD Sell Arrow (Yellow) = Buying EXHAUSTION point

 

️ Game-Changer: These arrows show you EXACTLY where:

- Stop losses should go (below Max/Min CVD Buy, above Max/Min CVD Sell)

- Take profit zones are (near opposite exhaustion points)

- Institutions stopped their aggressive moves

You can set the colour of these arrows to ‘None’ and they don’t appear if you prefer.

 

 Layer 5: Multi-Timeframe Confluence

Smart Weighting System:

- Higher timeframes (D1, H4) = 40-35% weight

- Entry timeframes (H1, M30) = 30-25% weight

- Not just counting - Intelligently weighing based on timeframe hierarchical importance

 

 Signal Hierarchy - Know Your Confidence Level

 

 Level 1: Weak Signal (Watch Only)

- Single timeframe CVD crosses zero

- Action: Mark level, wait for confirmation

 

 Level 2: Moderate Signal (Consider Trading)

- CVD cross + Momentum acceleration

- Action: Small position, tight stops

 

 Level 3: Strong Signal (Normal Trade)

- CVD cross + MA trend alignment + 2+ timeframe confluence

- Action: Full position, standard risk

 

 Level 4: Power Signal (Maximum Conviction)

- MAX exhaustion arrow + MA confirmation + 70%+ confluence score + 4+ timeframe alignment

- Action: Add to position, wider stops for swing trades

 

 Practical Trading Applications

 

 A. Precision Entries

Before: Enter when price moves (chasing)

Now: Enter when VOLUME shows institutional commitment (leading)

Don’t chase trades, let them come to you

 B. Risk Management Revolution

Stop Loss Placement:

Long Trade: Stop below nearest Max/Min CVD Buy arrow (selling exhaustion)

Short Trade: Stop above nearest Max/Min CVD Sell arrow (buying exhaustion)

 

Take Profit Targets:

1st Target: Previous Max/Min CVD Sell level (buying exhaustion)

2nd Target: Confluence strength meter suggests extension

 

 C. Exit Timing Perfected

Never give back profits again:

- Momentum shifts from to = Take partial profits

- Momentum shifts to ▼▼ = Full exit

- Max/Min CVD Sell arrow appears while long = Immediate exit/hedge

 

 The Confluence Meter - Your "Trade Confidence Score"

 

0-30% (Red): Weak confluence - Avoid or tiny positions

30-50% (Orange): Moderate confluence - Standard trades

50-70% (Yellow): Strong confluence - Above-average positions

70-100% (Green): Power confluence - Maximum position size

 

This isn't guessing - It's mathematical certainty based on volume alignment across timeframes.

 

Speed Advantage - See It First Fast

 

Retail traders see: Price moving

You see: Volume flow direction 1-3 candles BEFORE price moves

 

Example Scenario:

 

Candle 1: CVD crosses up, Momentum , Max/Min CVD Buy appears

Candle 2: MA confirms trend up, Confluence hits 65%

Candle 3: Price starts moving up

 

You're in on Candle 1 - Others are chasing on Candle 3.

 

 Designed for REAL Traders

 No PhD Required

- Color-coded: Green = Go, Red = Stop

- Simple arrows: Up = Buy, Down = Sell

- Plain English: "STRONG BULLISH TREND" not "Oscillator divergence with RSI confirmation"

 

 Works Anywhere

- Forex (All pairs)

- Stocks

- Indices

- Crypto

- Commodities

 

 All Trading Styles

- Scalping: M1-M5 timeframes with instant signals

- Day Trading: M15-H1 with confluence confirmation

- Swing Trading: H4-D1 with MAX exhaustion points

- Position Trading: D1-W1 with trend alignment

 

 Your Trading Insurance Policy

 Avoids False Signals

- Single timeframe cross? Check confluence first

- Price breakout? Check volume confirmation

- News volatility? Check institutional footprint

 

 Prevents Overtrading

- Red confluence = Stay out

- Weak momentum = Reduce size

- Mixed timeframes = Wait for alignment

 

 What You Get TODAY:

 The Indicator Includes:

1. Main CVD Histogram with real-time buy/sell balance

2. 6-Timeframe Panel with instant market bias

3. Momentum Throttle showing acceleration/deceleration

4. MAX Trend Signals for confirmed direction

5. Exhaustion Arrows for risk management

6. Confluence Meter with confidence scoring

7. Trade Suggestions in plain English

 

 Bonus Features:

- Strategy Tester Optimized: Test strategies without lag

- EA-ready: The signals are stored in buffers for easier access by EAs ( EA Developed but not yet for sale, sorry)

- One-Click Enable/Disable: Turn ‘Off’ when not needed (designed to conserve CPU resources)

- Performance Optimized: Uses caching for smooth operation

 

 The Bottom Line

 

Unlike lagging indicators repainting past data, this is a forward-looking institutional footprint detector that shows you:

 

1. WHO is in control (buyers vs sellers)

2. HOW STRONG their control is (momentum)

3. WHERE they're likely to stop (exhaustion points)

4. WHEN to act (multi-timeframe confluence)

5. HOW MUCH to risk (confluence score)

 

 Perfect for Traders Who:

- Are tired of indicator overload

- Want clarity, not complexity

- Need better risk management

- Want to trade WITH institutions, not against them

- Value their time (no more hours of analysis paralysis)

 

 Your Results Will Show:

- Higher win rates (trading WITH volume)

- Better risk/reward (precise stop placement)

- Less stress (clear signals, no guessing)

- More consistency (mathematical edge, not emotion)

 

Price is what you pay. Volume is what you get. With CVD MAX MTF Pro v3.0 - you get BOTH.

 

Ready to trade what the market IS DOING, not what it MIGHT DO?

Volume precedes price. Always has, always will. Now you can see it in real-time across all timeframes. Price can be manipulated but Volume can’t. In fact, some predatory market actors use Volume to manipulate Price.

(Combine this with our ‘Fisher Transform MTF’ in the same indicator window and observe very interesting intersection between that and this indicator’s dynamic colour Moving Average)

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161569?source=Site+Profile+Seller

CVD MAX MTF v4.0 - Your Edge in Every Trade.

Prodotti consigliati
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Gartley Projections D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicatori
Scopri la potenza dell'analisi avanzata del volume con Weis Wave Scouter, un indicatore rivoluzionario per MetaTrader 5 che combina i principi comprovati del metodo Wyckoff e dell'analisi VSA (Volume Spread Analysis). Progettato per trader che cercano precisione e profondità nelle loro operazioni, questo indicatore offre una lettura tattica del mercato attraverso l'analisi delle onde di volume cumulativo, aiutando a individuare punti chiave di inversione e continuazione di tendenza. Weis Wave Sc
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
PZ Wolfe Waves MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicatori
Precision trading: leverage wolfe waves for accurate signals Wolfe Waves are naturally occurring trading patterns present in all financial markets and represent a fight towards an equilibrium price. These patterns can develop over short and long-term time frames and are one of the most reliable predictive reversal patterns in existence, normally preceding strong and long price movements. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Amazingly
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Indicatori
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicatori
Il Weis Wave Chart Forex per MT5 è un indicatore di prezzo e volume. La lettura del prezzo e del volume è stata ampiamente diffusa tramite Richard Demille Wyckoff sulla base delle tre leggi da lui create: offerta e domanda, causa ed effetto e sforzo contro risultato. Già nel 1900 R.Wyckoff utilizzava la carta delle onde nelle sue analisi. Molti anni dopo, intorno al 1990, David Weis ha automatizzato il diagramma delle onde di R. Wyckoff e oggi vi portiamo l'evoluzione del diagramma delle onde di
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicatori
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicatori
L'indicatore di prezzo e volume WAPV per MT5 fa parte del set di strumenti (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) e (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume). L'indicatore di prezzo e volume WAPV per MT5 è stato creato per semplificare la visualizzazione del movimento del volume sul grafico in modo intuitivo. Con esso puoi osservare i momenti di picco del volume e i momenti in cui il mercato non ha interesse professionale Identifica i momenti in cui il mercato si muove per inerzia e non per movimento di "denaro
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicatori
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicatori
Versione MT4  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce la corretta struttura a onde del mercato, e i livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-assistente
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Gekko ADX Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicatori
This is Gekko's Cutomized Cutomized Average Directional Index (ADX), a customized version of the famous ADX indicator. Use the regular ADX and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the ADX calculation; PlotSignalType: How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevel : Show Signals for Trend Confirmation Swings; 2- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevelDirection
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Indicatori
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
Indicatore del profilo di volume del mercato + oscillatore intelligente. Funziona su quasi tutti gli strumenti: coppie di valute, azioni, futures, criptovalute, sia su volumi reali che su tick. È possibile impostare la definizione automatica dell'intervallo di costruzione del profilo (ad esempio, per una settimana o un mese, ecc.), oppure impostare l'intervallo manualmente spostando i confini (due linee verticali: rossa e blu). Viene visualizzato sotto forma di istogramma. La larghezza dell'isto
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicatori
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Super Arrow MT5 indicator
Yan Zhen Du
Indicatori
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default:   "current time frame" Function:   Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options:   Can
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicatori
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
Gekko RSI Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicatori
This is Gekko's Cutomized Relative Strength Index (RSI), a customized version of the famous RSI indicator. Use the regular RSI and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the RSI calculation; How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- Produces Exit Signals for Swings based on RSI entering and leaving Upper and Lower Levels Zones; 2- Produces Entry/Exit Signals for
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicatori
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicatori
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicatori
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Indicatori
"ATREND: Come funziona e come utilizzarlo" ### Come funziona L'indicatore "ATREND" per la piattaforma MT5 è progettato per fornire ai trader robusti segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di metodologie di analisi tecnica. Questo indicatore sfrutta principalmente l'Average True Range (ATR) per la misurazione della volatilità, insieme ad algoritmi di individuazione dei trend per identificare potenziali movimenti di mercato. Lascia un messaggio dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un rega
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Indicatori
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Il livello Premium è un indicatore unico con una precisione superiore all'80% delle previsioni corrette! Questo indicatore è stato testato dai migliori Specialisti di Trading per più di due mesi! L'indicatore dell'autore che non troverai da nessun'altra parte! Dagli screenshot puoi vedere di persona la precisione di questo strumento! 1 è ottimo per il trading di opzioni binarie con un tempo di scadenza di 1 candela. 2 funziona su tutte le coppie di valute, azioni, materie prime, criptovalu
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicatori
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicatori
Ottieni l’indicatore AUX GRATUITO e il supporto EA Download diretto — Clicca qui [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment è uno strumento MT5 specializzato per trader che applicano la Teoria delle Onde di Elliott nel contesto delle tecniche di Trading Chaos. Identifica divergenze nascoste e regolari nell’azione dei prezzi, sincronizzate con l’ambiente di mercato caotico descritto da Bill Williams. Caratteristiche principali Divergenza allineata alle Onde di Elliott: rilev
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Indicatori
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema professionale di segnali di tendenza senza repaint / senza ritardo con tasso di vincita eccezionale | Per MT4 / MT5 Funziona meglio su timeframe più bassi, come 1 minuto, 5 minuti e 15 minuti. Caratteristiche principali: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition è un sistema intelligente di segnali progettato specificamente per il trading di tendenza. Utilizza una logica di filtraggio multilivello per identificare esclusivamente i movimenti direzionali forti, supp
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'Indicatore Astronomico per   MT4 / MT5 : Il tuo compagno di trading celeste definitivo Sei pronto a elevare la tua esperienza di trading a livelli celesti? Non cercare oltre, il nostro rivoluzionario Indicatore Astronomico per MT4 è qui. Questo strumento innovativo va oltre gli indicatori di trading tradizionali, sfruttando algoritmi complessi per offrirti intuizioni astronomiche senza pari e calcoli di precisione. Un universo di informazioni a portata di mano:   Ammira un pan
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Tradin
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicatori
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
TPTSyncX
Arief
Indicatori
Ottieni l’indicatore AUX GRATUITO, il supporto EA e la guida completa, visita per favore – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Individua la tendenza. Leggi il pattern. Cronometra l'ingresso. 3 passaggi in meno di 30 secondi! Opera senza sforzo — nessuna analisi richiesta, il tuo assistente intelligente è pronto a semplificare il tuo flusso di lavoro Basta sovraccarico di grafici. Opera con fiducia utilizzando il rilevamento intelligente del bias. Compatibile con tutte le valute, criptova
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicatori
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicatori
L’indicatore analizza il volume da qualsiasi punto e calcola i livelli di esaurimento del mercato per quel volume. Linee principali di Meravith: Linea di esaurimento del volume rialzista – funge da obiettivo. Linea di esaurimento del volume ribassista – funge da obiettivo. Linea di tendenza – indica la tendenza del mercato. Cambia colore a seconda che il mercato sia rialzista o ribassista e funge da supporto di tendenza. Come utilizzarlo: fai doppio clic sulla linea verticale viola e spostala ne
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicatori
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Shogun Trade Pro
Yuki Miyake
Indicatori
SHOGUN TRADE PRO [MT5] - Professional Market Structure & Dow Theory Suite Limited Release: Early Access Pricing This professional suite is currently available at an introductory price to celebrate its launch on the MT5 platform. Please note that the price will be adjusted incrementally as updates are released and the user base grows. Secure your "Commander’s Seat" at the most favorable rate today. The Developer’s Journey: From Noise to Clarity I will be honest: I was once a "knowledge colle
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Indicatori
Orderflow Scalp Pro v2.4   delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, real-time aggressive score monitoring, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Full Documentation: [Download PDF] Four Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap with POC/VAH/VAL Transform your charts into inst
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicatori
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicatori
RelicusRoad Pro: Sistema Operativo Quantitativo di Mercato 70% DI SCONTO ACCESSO A VITA (TEMPO LIMITATO) - UNISCITI A 2.000+ TRADER Perché la maggior parte dei trader fallisce anche con indicatori "perfetti"? Perché operano su Singoli Concetti isolati. Un segnale senza contesto è una scommessa. Per vincere serve CONFLUENZA . RelicusRoad Pro non è un semplice indicatore. È un Ecosistema Quantitativo completo . Mappa la "Fair Value Road", distinguendo tra rumore e rotture strutturali. Smetti di in
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicatori
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicatori
ATTENZIONE: Questo indicatore è distribuito ESCLUSIVAMENTE su MQL5.com Versione MT4:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 Versione MT5:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ================================================================================ MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 L'indicatore che ti mostra il TREND in modo chiaro e inequivocabile! ================================================================================ DESCRIZIONE MAX RIBBON è un indicatore di trend
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicatori
Attenzione alle truffe, questo indicatore e' distribuito esclusivamente su MQL5.com nota: questo indicatore e' per METATRADER5, se vuoi la versione per  METATRADER4 questo e' il link:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO   riconosce un nuovo TREND sul nascere, non sbaglia mai. La sicurezza di identificare un nuovo TREND non ha prezzo. DESCRIZIONE TRENDMAESTRO identifica un nuovo TREND sul nascere, questo indicatore prende in esame la volatilita' i
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicatori
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicatori
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Xauusd Gold Trade Signals
Metin Erkamoglu
Indicatori
MATADOR GOLD – XAUUSD MT5 M5 Timeframe Scalp Signals MATADOR GOLD is a professional signal indicator designed for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping on the M5 timeframe , with optional higher-timeframe confirmation. This indicator does not open or manage trades automatically . It provides structured buy and sell signals, intelligent filtering, and alerts, allowing traders to execute trades using their own strategy and risk management rules. Core Concept (Multi-Concept Architecture) MATADOR GOLD is built
Hyperbolic
Konstantin Gruzdev
Indicatori
The indicator is stable on noise fluctuations in price and quickly reacts to the trend. It is based on an algorithm from a system of hyperbolic functions that allows you to aggressively smooth the flat with minimal lag on the trend. It can be applied directly to the price chart, to itself, or to other indicators in order to eliminate false signals. The main purpose of the indicator is to smooth out small sawtooth price movements as much as possible. The higher the Hyperbolic parameter, the stron
Meco Ultimate Channel
Thapelo Kapwe
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator belongs to the family of channel indicators. These channel indicator was created based on the principle that the market will always trade in a swinging like pattern. The swinging like pattern is caused by the existence of both the bulls and bears in a market. This causes a market to trade in a dynamic channel. it is designed to help the buyer to identify the levels at which the bulls are buying and the bear are selling. The bulls are buying when the Market is cheap and the bears a
FXLAND smart reversal indicator
afshin dehghanpour
Indicatori
FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator (MT5) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potenti
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
Indicatori
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Indicatori
DESCRIZIONE ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper) è l'indicatore che analizza il movimento dei prezzi e identifica impulsi validi, correzioni e SCOB (Single Candle Order Block). È uno strumento potente che può essere utilizzato con qualsiasi tipo di analisi tecnica perché è flessibile, informativo, facile da usare e migliora sostanzialmente la consapevolezza del trader delle zone di interesse più liquide. IMPOSTAZIONI Generale | Visivi Tema colore — definisce il tema colore dell'ICSM. SCOB
Altri dall’autore
Williams Accumulation Distribution MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Indicatori
MTF WAD Simplified Indicator - Professional Trading Solution     Overview The MTF WAD Simplified is a sophisticated multi-timeframe volume-based indicator designed to track smart money flow across financial markets. By monitoring the Williams Accumulation/Distribution (WAD) across 8 different timeframes, this tool provides traders with unprecedented insight into institutional accumulation and distribution patterns.     Core Benefits for Traders     1. Smart Money Tracking - Detect Institutional
Multi Time Frame VWAP
Ebrah Ssali
Indicatori
MTF VWAP Indicator - Quick Overview   This indicator shows you where institutional money is flowing across multiple timeframes using Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to identify high-probability trading zones.     What It Actually Does:     1. Tracks Smart Money Levels: - Shows Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP lines where big players (banks, funds) are trading - Tells you if price is above or below these key institutional levels - Shows distance from VWAP as a percentage (tells you how extend
RSI v SMA MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Indicatori
RSI v SMA MTF Indicator : Professional Trading Edge in One Tool   Summary The RSI v SMA MTF Indicator is a sophisticated, multi-timeframe momentum analysis tool that transforms the traditional RSI into a powerful, actionable trading system. By combining RSI slope analysis with SMA crossover signals, divergence detection, and real-time multi-timeframe confluence, this indicator provides traders with a more comprehensive view of market momentum across all relevant timeframes.     Core Utility an
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector
Ebrah Ssali
Indicatori
The MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector indicator is a comprehensive Momentum & Trend Intelligence System designed to strip away market noise and provide institutional-grade clarity for retail traders. It specializes in high-probability signal detection by merging price action geometry with temporal confluence. Here is why this tool is a game-changer for your trading desk:   Core Functionalities ·        Automated Candlestick Pattern Recognition: The indicator scans for high-alpha patterns (like E
SessionInfoDisplay
Ebrah Ssali
Indicatori
Critical Market Session Information with a Single Glance Stop juggling multiple tools and squinting at time zone converters. The SessionInfoDisplay Indicator is your new, indispensable trading co-pilot that puts real-time market intelligence directly on your chart.   What It Does: Your Essential Trading Dashboard   This intelligent indicator provides three critical pieces of information at a glance: 1. Real-Time Session Detection    - Automatically identifies which major financial session is act
FREE
Dynamic Gradient Colour RSI v SMA
Ebrah Ssali
Indicatori
Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA Indicator: A Comprehensive Analysis of Features and Advantages The Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA indicator represents a significant evolutionary leap in technical analysis tools, transforming the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) from a potentially ambiguous oscillator into a sophisticated, multi-dimensional trading system. At its core, this indicator retains the mathematical foundation of the RSI, measuring the speed and change of price movements, but radically enhances its
Fisher Transform MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Indicatori
Indicator Overview This is a sophisticated Multi-Timeframe (MTF) indicator that not only applies the classic Fisher Transform formula but integrates it into a comprehensive trading system featuring a real-time dashboard. The indicator excels at pinpointing reversals through advanced divergence detection and providing a clear, multi-timeframe view of market structure.     How It Works: Core Fisher Logic   1.   Normalization and Signal Generation         The indicator transforms price (using med
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX
Ebrah Ssali
Indicatori
Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X: Intelligent Order Flow Sentiment Tool Unlock the hidden mechanics of the market with the   Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X . While standard volume indicators only tell you   how much   was traded, CVD MA-X tells you   who is winning   the battle between buyers and sellers when. By aggregating tick-level price action and volume distribution, this indicator provides a crystal-clear map of market conviction and exhaustion. The Trader’s Edge: Why CVD MA-X? Most
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione