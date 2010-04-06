SessionInfoDisplay

Critical Market Session Information with a Single Glance

Stop juggling multiple tools and squinting at time zone converters. The SessionInfoDisplay Indicator is your new, indispensable trading co-pilot that puts real-time market intelligence directly on your chart.

 What It Does: Your Essential Trading Dashboard 

This intelligent indicator provides three critical pieces of information at a glance:

1. Real-Time Session Detection

   - Automatically identifies which major financial session is active: Sydney, Tokyo, London, or New York

   - Flags precious overlap periods (like London-New York) where volatility spikes

   - Uses DST-safe GMT timing so you're never caught off-guard by daylight savings changes

   - Color-coded display for instant visual recognition

 

2. Live Spread Monitoring

   - Displays current spread in your preferred format (pips or points)

   - Watch spread changes in real-time to avoid entering during widening conditions

   - Essential for assessing trading costs and liquidity

 

3. Candle Countdown Timer

   - Shows exactly how much time remains until the current candle closes

   - Perfectly formatted as MM:SS for precision timing

   - Never miss an entry or exit at candle close again

 

 How It Transforms Your Trading:

  Timing Is Everything: 

Know precisely when liquidity flows in and out of the market. Enter during session overlaps when volume peaks, and avoid thin markets when spreads widen unpredictably.

  Risk Management Simplified: 

Monitor spreads in real-time. No more entering trades only to discover you're paying 3x the normal spread. Make cost-aware decisions instantly.

  Visual Efficiency: 

With colour-coded sessions displayed directly on your chart, you'll develop an intuitive sense of market rhythm. Green for London, Orange for New York – your brain learns to associate colours with market behaviours.

No More Time Zone Math: 

Forget calculating whether it's 8 AM GMT or 9 AM BST. The indicator handles all time conversions automatically, ensuring you're always synchronized with global market hours.

Customizable and Unobtrusive: 

Position it anywhere on your chart, adjust font size, and choose your preferred colour scheme. It provides vital information without cluttering your workspace.

 Why You Need This Indicator Now:

  Every professional trader knows that market session awareness separates profitable traders from the rest. Institutional traders have teams monitoring these variables – now you have the same advantage in a single, elegant tool.

 

Whether you're a scalper needing tight spreads, a swing trader timing entries with session opens, or a news trader capitalizing on overlap volatility, SessionInfoDisplay delivers the contextual awareness you need to trade with confidence.

 

Stop guessing. Start knowing. 

Add SessionInfoDisplay to your charts today and trade with the precision of someone who sees the entire global market clock.

 

Transform your chart from a price display into a strategic command centre.

Key Benefits Summary:

- Real-time session detection (DST-safe)

- Overlap period identification for high-volatility opportunities

- Live spread monitoring for optimal entry timing

- Candle countdown for precise trade execution

- Color-coded visual system for instant recognition

- Customizable placement and appearance

 

Compatible with MT5 | Updates every second | Lightweight and efficient

Your edge in the markets isn't just what you trade - it's when you trade. Master both with SessionInfoDisplay.


추천 제품
Double Correlation
Michele Bini
지표
Double Correlation indicator (free) plots two windowed correlations in a separate window.  the size of window is taken as input before the two symbols to correlate to. Two symbols are taken as an input parameters as well as period length. and the two correlations are computed with the currently shown symbol ex: input GBPJPY and AUDNZD.  current symbol EURUSD then the following will be computed corr(EURUSD,GBPJPY) and corr(EURUSD,AUDNZD) The indicator can be useful to run a multi-symbol pair trad
FREE
Gold Range Filter Pro with Volume Signals
Fazal Abbas Shah
5 (3)
지표
Indicator Description Range Filter Pro is a sophisticated trading tool for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines adaptive price filtering with volume analysis and real-time market monitoring. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this indicator helps identify trend direction, potential reversals, and significant market movements through its multi-layered approach. Key Components 1.Dynamic Range Filter 2.Volatility-Adjusted Bands 3.Volume-Enhanced Candles 4.Professional Trading Dashboard 5.M
FREE
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R
Mahefa Raveloson
지표
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney . Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges , session-specific candle colors , and daily separators . Main Features: Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions New York London Tokyo Sydney Each session is fully c
FREE
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
지표
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (무료) – MetaTrader 5 통화 강도(Strength) 지표 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini 는 MetaTrader 5 용 무료 인디케이터로, 8개 주요 통화 (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD)의 상대적인 강도를 실시간으로 대시보드 형태로 표시합니다. 목적: 몇 초 만에 강한 통화 와 약한 통화 를 파악하여 워치리스트를 효율적으로 구성하고, 강세 vs 약세 조합의 통화쌍을 더 빠르게 선택하도록 돕습니다. 주요 기능 (Mini 무료 버전) 8개 주요 통화 강도를 한 패널에서 확인. 강도 바(Bar) + 퍼센트 값으로 시각화. 자동 실시간 업데이트(가벼운 갱신). 모든 타임프레임 에서 사용 가능(계산은 선택한 타임프레임 기준). 대부분의 브로커와 호환(일반적인 심볼 접미사 지원). 작동 방식 Market Watch 에서 사용 가능한 주
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
지표
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (5)
지표
THE MAGICIAN - 전문 수급 구역 지표 골드 15분 차트에서 시장 혼란을 명확한 거래 기회로 전환하세요 골드 트레이딩에 어려움을 겪고 계신가요? XAU/USD에서 어디서 진입해야 할지 추측하는 데 지치셨나요? 매수, 매도, 관망 중 무엇을 해야 할지 혼란스러우신가요? 15분 타임프레임에서 고확률 설정을 놓치고 계신가요? "THE MAGICIAN"은 시장을 움직이는 수급의 보이지 않는 힘을 드러냅니다! THE MAGICIAN의 독특한 점은? 멀티 타임프레임 분석 H4, 일봉, 주봉 타임프레임을 동시에 분석 여러 타임프레임이 정렬되는 합류 구역 식별 최고 확률 거래를 위한 HTF 확인 구역 표시 낮은 품질의 신호를 자동으로 제거 신선한(미돌파) 구역만 표시 돌파된 구역은 절대 표시하지 않음 - 깨끗하고 테스트되지 않은 레벨만 각 구역은 신선 표시기로 마킹 50% 침투 임계값으로 품질 탐지 보장 돌파 없이 구역 터치 추적 지능형 트레이딩 가이던스 지표가 거래 또는
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
지표
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
지표
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
지표
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
지표
개요 이 지표는 클래식 돈치안 채널(Donchian Channel) 의 향상된 버전으로, 실전 트레이딩을 위한 다양한 기능이 추가되었습니다. 표준 세 개의 선(상단, 하단, 중앙선) 외에도 브레이크아웃 을 감지하여 차트에 화살표로 시각적으로 표시하며, 차트를 깔끔하게 보기 위해 현재 추세 방향의 반대 라인만 표시 합니다. 지표 기능: 시각적 신호 : 브레이크아웃 시 컬러 화살표 표시 자동 알림 : 팝업, 푸시 알림, 이메일 RSI 필터 : 시장의 상대 강도를 기반으로 신호 검증 사용자 맞춤 설정 : 색상, 선 두께, 화살표 코드, RSI 임계값 등 동작 원리 돈치안 채널은 다음을 계산합니다: 상단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 높은 고가 하단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 낮은 저가 중앙선 : 고가와 저가의 평균값 상방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 상단선을 돌파할 때 발생하며, 하방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 하단선 아래로 내려갈 때 발생합니다. 이 지표는: 세 개의
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
지표
이 프로젝트를 좋아한다면 5 스타 리뷰를 남겨주세요. 이 지표는 열리고, 높은, 낮은 및 마감 가격을 지정합니다. 기간과 그것은 특정한 시간대를 위해 조정될 수 있습니다. 이들은 많은 기관 및 전문가에 의해 보는 중요한 수준입니다 상인은 당신이 더 많은 것일 수있는 장소를 알고 도움이 될 수 있습니다 이름 * 사용 가능한 기간: 이전 날. 이전 주. 지난 달. 이전 분기. 이전 연도. 또는: 현재 날. 현재 주. 현재 달. 현재 분기. 현재 년.
FREE
SyncCrosshair MT5
Murtaza Aziz
지표
동기화 및 스냅 십자선 표시기 - 동기화 및 스냅 십자선 표시기 개요: 싱크크로스헤어는 트레이딩뷰의 십자선 경험을 여러 MT5 차트에 복제하는 경량 MQL5 인디케이터입니다. 마우스를 움직이거나 동기화된 차트를 클릭하면 차트 시간대(5분, 15분, H1, H4 등)의 각 캔들 개장 시간에 맞춰 세로 + 가로 선이 정확하게 스냅되는 것을 볼 수 있습니다. 주요 기능: - 다중 차트 동기화: 동기화 십자선이 연결된 모든 차트에서 십자선 위치를 자동으로 미러링합니다. - 타임프레임 스냅: 선이 현재 차트주기의 막대에 정확히 고정됩니다(예: M5에서는 5분마다, M15에서는 15분마다, H1에서는 매시간). - 로컬 및 글로벌 토글: 활성화된 차트에서만 동기화를 활성화/비활성화하려면 S를 누릅니다. 모든 차트에서 동기화를 한 번에 활성화/비활성화하려면 H를 누릅니다. - 사용자 지정 가능한 모양: 원하는 선 색상, 스타일(점/실선/대시 등) 및 너비를 선택합니다. - 빠르고 부드러움:
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
지표
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
지표
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
AZ session scalper
Yurii Shvechikov
지표
AZ session scalper A small but useful session indicator, designed primarily for scalping. Enable the session you plan to trade, watch the reaction of the M5/M15 candlesticks to the level of the previous trading session, and enter. We always look at the reaction of the current session to the previous one. For example, if you trade the Americas, enable the European session, and watch how one session takes away liquidity from another. Important: adjust the time to your broker's time zone in the i
FREE
DC Indicator
Lamont Simone Reynecke
지표
The donchian channel indicator might just be the best fit for you Trading in derivative products such as futures, options, CFD's, forex and certificates contains significant risk. These products are not suitable for every investor. Investors could potentially lose all or more than the original investment. If anything, only money equal to personal risk capital should be used and can be lost without jeopardizing financial security or lifestyle. Partially or fully automated trading programs can
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.65 (26)
지표
이 정보 표시기는 계정의 현재 상황을 항상 알고 싶어하는 사람들에게 유용합니다. -   더욱 유용한 지표 표시기는 포인트, 백분율, 통화 단위의 이익뿐만 아니라 현재 쌍의 스프레드와 현재 기간에서 막대가 마감될 때까지의 시간과 같은 데이터를 표시합니다. 차트에 정보선을 배치하는 데는 여러 가지 옵션이 있습니다. 가격 오른쪽(가격보다 뒤에 있음) 코멘트(차트의 왼쪽 상단) 화면의 선택된 모서리에 있습니다. 정보 구분 기호를 선택할 수도 있습니다. | / \ # 이 표시기는 사용하기 쉽고 매우 유익합니다. 설정에서 불필요한 정보 항목을 비활성화할 수 있습니다. 설정 외모의 종류       - 정보 라인 표시 유형. 세 가지 옵션이 있습니다: 가격을 따르세요       - 가격을 따르세요. 댓글로       - 코멘트로; 화면의 선택된 모서리에서       - 화면의 선택한 모서리에 있습니다. 첨부용 그래프 코너       - 화면의 선택한 모서리에서 디스플레이 유형을 선택하는 경우
FREE
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
지표
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
지표
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
TradeInfos
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
지표
Track your spread and all position PnLs (Buy & Sell) in real-time – stay in control of your trades at a glance! Features: Real-time spread display (in pips) Total Buy position PnL Total Sell position PnL Clean, non-intrusive display layout Works with all symbols and timeframes Perfect for: Scalpers needing quick spread awareness Day traders monitoring long/short performance Risk managers optimizing exposure No need to switch tabs or rely on external tools — everything you need is visible at
FREE
Bulls Bears Eyes MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
지표
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 Key Takeaways Bulls Bears Eyes is another version of Laguerre RSI. Use Bull/Bear Power to calculate. One use of the  Bulls Bears Eyes is to identify trends. This is done by looking for sustained periods when the indicator is above or below the 0.5 line. Also, a buy signal is generated when the   Bulls Bears Eyes line crosses above the 0.15 level, while a s
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
지표
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
FREE
Average Session Range
Tien Long Tu
지표
Average Session Range: Calculate and Average the Sessions High-Low Range of Specific Time Sessions Over Multiple Days. The Session Average Range is a sophisticated and precise tool designed to calculate the volatility of specific time sessions within the trading day. By meticulously analyzing the range between the high and low prices of a defined trading session over multiple days, this tool provides traders with a clear and actionable average range. **Note:** When the trading platform is closed
FREE
Nem Nem
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
지표
Nem Nem is super accurate mt5 indicator it is working with any pair any time frame it will show and provide you with high Winrate signal you can use for forex pairs , gold and any other pairs it is easy to use also you can see the white lines for starting and end of signals it will help you to read the chart and enter and make correct decisions in trades. also it  will be clear for you when to enter and exit from any trades
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
지표
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
지표
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
GEN Trend Fib Zones
Gede Egi Narditya
지표
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller   GEN (Trend Fib Zones) GEN (Trend Fib Zones) is a professional technical analysis indicator that automatically detects trend structure shifts using swing highs/lows and dynamically plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension zones. Key Features: Automatic Trend Structure Detection Identifies market structure changes using CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) logic. Highlights trend direction based on real swing high/low pivo
FREE
MA Color Candles
Vladimir Kuzmin
지표
MA Color Candles Indicator MA Color Candles is an indicator for visually displaying market trends by coloring chart candles. It does not add objects or distort price data, instead coloring real candles based on the state of two moving averages. This enables quick trend assessment and use as a filter in trading strategies. How It Works Bullish trend: Fast MA above slow MA, slow MA rising (green candles). Bearish trend: Fast MA below slow MA, slow MA falling (red candles). Neutral state: Candles
FREE
My Candle Patterns
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
지표
이 지표는 My Candle Complete의 데모 버전으로, 여기에서 다운로드할 수 있습니다: Candle Patterns Creator 전체 버전을 사용하면 자신만의 캔들 규칙을 생성하고 전통적인 캔들 패턴을 전략에 맞게 수정하여 더 정확하게 조정할 수 있습니다. 이 지표에는 여러 가지 캔들 규칙 예제가 포함되어 있지만, 여기에서는 일부만을 소개합니다: Pattern Rule Candle Green C > O Candle Red C < O Doji C = O Hammer (C > O and (C-O) *2 < O-L and (C-O) *0.5 > H-C) or (C < O and (O-C) *2 < C-L and (O-C) *0.5 > H-O) Hammer Green C > O and (C-O) *2 < O-L and (C-O) *0.5 > H-C Hammer Red C < O and (O-C) *2 < C-L and (O-C) *0.5 > H-O Marubozu  (C > O
FREE
Dsc Oscillator
Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
지표
Recomended broker: https://tinyurl.com/5ftaha7c Indicator used to monitor price fluctuations in the market and discover possible reversals through reversal points or divergences in the indicator. All assets and all timeframes.   SEE OUR RESULTS ON INSTAGRAM:  https://www.instagram.com/diogo.cansi/   TELEGRAM GROUP =  https://t.me/robosdsc More information by email dscinvestimentos@gmail.com or by Whatsapp 55-991372299
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
지표
Power Candles – 모든 시장을 위한 강도 기반 진입 신호 Power Candles 는 Stein Investments의 검증된 강도 분석을 가격 차트에 직접 제공합니다. 가격 움직임에만 반응하는 대신, 각 캔들은 실제 시장 강도를 기준으로 색상화되어 모멘텀 형성, 강도 가속, 명확한 추세 전환을 즉시 파악할 수 있습니다. 모든 시장을 위한 단일 로직 Power Candles는 모든 거래 심볼 에서 자동으로 작동합니다. 현재 심볼이 Forex인지 비-Forex 시장인지 자동으로 감지하여 내부적으로 적절한 강도 모델을 적용합니다. Forex 및 Gold 는 FX Power Delta 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 100) 지수, 크립토 및 CFD 는 IX Power Strength 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 50) 필요한 강도 계산은 Power Candles에 완전히 내장되어 있습니다. 캔들 색상이나 신호 로직을 위해 추가 인디케이터는 필요하지 않습니다. 가격
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
지표
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 은 Smart Money Concepts(SMC)를 기반으로 개발된 실시간 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 트레이더가 시장 구조를 체계적으로 분석하고 전체적인 시장 방향을 더욱 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 시스템은 여러 시간대에서 반전 포인트(Reversal Points), 핵심 구역(Key Zones), 그리고 시장 구조(Market Structure)를 자동으로 분석하며, POI(Point of Interest), 노 리페인트(No Repaint) 신호, 자동 피보나치 레벨(Auto Fibonacci Levels)을 표시하여 되돌림(Pullback)과 반전 포인트를 정확하게 탐지할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 실시간 신호와 알림을 통해 가격이 핵심 구역에 진입하거나 해당 구역에서 반전 신호가 발생하는 순간을 놓치지 않도록 보조합니다. 더불어 이 시스템은 인디케이터와 신호 시스템을 하나로
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 인디케이터와 EA 지원을 받으세요 직접 다운로드 — 여기를 클릭 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment는 엘리엇 파동 이론과 트레이딩 카오스 기법을 함께 사용하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 MT5 전문 도구입니다. 가격 움직임의 숨겨진 및 일반 다이버전스를 감지하며, 빌 윌리엄스가 설명한 혼돈 시장 환경과 동기화됩니다. 주요 특징 엘리엇 파동 정렬 다이버전스: 파동 구조에 조화된 강세 및 약세 다이버전스를 탐지하여 파동 카운팅 정확도를 높입니다. 카오스 기법 통합: AO(오썸 오실레이터) 및 시장 구조 원칙과 일치하도록 설계되었습니다. 다중 타임프레임 스캐닝: 다양한 시간 프레임에서 다이버전스를 분석하여 모멘텀 변화와 추세 소진을 확인합니다. 시각적 알림 및 객체: 명확한 화살표, 선, 표시로 빠른 인식 가능. 적응형 시장 판독: 혼돈 시장 조건에 자동으로 조정되어 노이즈를 필터링하고 유효한 셋업만
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
지표
소개       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는   추세 반전을 식별하고 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한       Quantum Trend Sniper 표시기       매우 높은 정확도로 추세 반전을 식별하는 혁신적인 방법으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator를 구입하면 Quantum Breakout Indicator를 무료로 받을 수 있습니다!*** Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는 추세 반전을 식별하고 세 가지 이익실현 수준을 제안할 때 경고, 신호 화살표를 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전:       여기를 클릭하세요 추천: 기간:모든 기간.
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (10)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
지표
SuperScalp Pro – 고급 다중 필터 스캘핑 인디케이터 시스템 SuperScalp Pro는 클래식 Supertrend와 여러 지능형 확인 필터를 결합한 고급 스캘핑 인디케이터 시스템입니다. 해당 인디케이터는 M1부터 H4까지 모든 타임프레임에서 효율적으로 작동하며, 특히 XAUUSD, BTCUSD 및 주요 외환 통화쌍에 적합합니다. 독립형 시스템으로 사용하거나 기존 거래 전략에 유연하게 통합할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 11개 이상의 필터를 통합하며, 빠른/느린 EMA, 추세 판별용 3개의 EMA, EMA 기울기(EMA slope), RSI, ADX, 거래량(Volume), VWAP, 볼린저 밴드 돌파(Bollinger Bands Breakout) 및 MACD 다이버전스 필터 등을 포함합니다. 스마트 캔들 필터는 캔들 종가를 확인하여 약한 신호를 제거하고, 3 EMA와 MACD 다이버전스 필터를 결합한 추세 인식 메커니즘은 더 높은 승률의 신호를 선별하는 데 도움을 줍니
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
지표
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
지표
Smart Stop Indicator – 차트 위에서 직접 작동하는 지능형 스톱로스 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Indicator는 감이나 추측이 아닌 명확하고 체계적인 방식으로 스톱로스를 설정하고 싶은 트레이더를 위한 맞춤형 솔루션입니다. 이 도구는 클래식 프라이스 액션 논리(고점, 저점 구조)와 현대적인 브레이크아웃 인식을 결합하여 실제로 가장 논리적인 다음 스톱 레벨을 정확히 식별합니다. 추세, 박스권, 빠른 브레이크아웃 상황 등 어떤 시장에서도 인디케이터는 최적의 SL 구역과 상태(“new”, “broken”, “valid”)를 차트에 직접 표시합니다. 새로운 기능으로 SL 거리의 %ADR 표시가 추가되었습니다. 핵심 기능 자동 시장구조 기반 스톱 설정 • 시장 구조와 실시간 가격 움직임을 기반으로 의미 있는 스톱로스 레벨을 자동으로 탐지합니다. 스마트 브레이크아웃 감지 • 빠른 방향 변화나 돌파 상황에서도 불필요한 조기 스톱 조정을 강요하지 않으며 유연하게 반응합
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
지표
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 전문가용 노리페인트 / 노래그 트렌드 신호 시스템, 뛰어난 승률 제공 | MT4 / MT5용 1분, 5분, 15분과 같은 낮은 타임프레임에서 가장 좋은 성능을 보입니다. 핵심 기능: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition은 추세 매매를 위해 설계된 스마트 신호 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 다중 필터 로직을 활용하여, 명확한 방향성과 실질적인 모멘텀이 수반된 고품질 추세만을 감지합니다. 이 시스템은   고점 또는 저점을 예측하지 않으며 , 다음 세 가지 조건이 모두 충족될 때만 신호를 발생시킵니다: 명확한 추세 방향 강화되는 모멘텀 건전한 변동성 구조 또한, 시장 세션 기반의 유동성 분석을 통해 신호의 신뢰성과 타이밍을 더욱 향상시킵니다. 신호 특성: 모든 화살표 신호는 100% 리페인트 없음 / 지연 없음 신호가 한 번 발생하면 고정되며, 깜빡이거나 사라지지 않음 차트 상의 시각적 화살표, 정보 패널, 팝업
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " 지표는 추세 파동 내에서 스캘핑 방식으로 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 통화쌍 및 금에서 테스트되었으며, 다른 거래 상품과의 호환성이 가능합니다. 추가적인 가격 변동 지원을 통해 추세에 따라 단기 포지션 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 지표의 원리 큰 화살표는 추세 방향을 결정합니다. 작은 화살표 형태의 스캘핑 신호를 생성하는 알고리즘은 추세 파동 내에서 작동합니다. 빨간색 화살표는 상승 방향을, 파란색 화살표는 하락 방향을 나타냅니다. 민감한 가격 변동선은 추세 방향으로 그려지며, 작은 화살표의 신호와 함께 작용합니다. 신호는 다음과 같이 작동합니다. 적절한 시점에 선이 나타나면 진입 신호가 형성되고, 선이 있는 동안 미결제 포지션을 유지하며, 완료되면 거래를 종료합니다. 권장되는 작업 시간대는 M1~H4입니다. 화살표는 현재 캔들에 형성되며, 다음 캔들이 이미 시작되었더라도 이전 캔들의 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 입
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
지표
물론입니다. 아래는 제공해주신 텍스트의 한국어 번역입니다: MT4용 천문학 지표 소개: 귀하의 최상급 하늘 트레이딩 동반자 트레이딩 경험을 천체의 높이로 끌어올리기 준비가 되셨나요? MT4용 천문학 지표를 소개합니다. 이 혁신적인 도구는 복잡한 알고리즘의 힘을 활용하여 탁월한 천문학적 통찰과 정밀한 계산을 제공합니다. 정보의 우주를 손에 담다:   천문학적 데이터의 보물함을 드러내는 포괄적인 패널을 살펴보세요. 행성의 지오/헬리오센트릭 좌표, 태양/지구 거리, 크기, 길이, 별자리, 황도 좌표 및 적도 좌표, 심지어 수평 좌표 등 각각이 정밀하게 계산되고 아름답게 제시됩니다. 지표에 의해 생성된 수직선은 시간 값에 해당하여 트레이딩 여정에 우주적인 시각을 부여합니다. 행성 라인과 관계:   수정 가능한 스케일과 각도로 차트를 장식하는 행성 라인의 마법을 경험해보세요. 직관적인 컨트롤 패널을 통해 각 행성의 라인의 가시성을 손쉽게 전환할 수 있습니다. 쥰션이나 섹스타일, 사분각, 삼분
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
지표
IX Power: 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장 통찰력을 발견하세요 개요 IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장의 강도를 분석할 수 있는 다목적 도구입니다. FX Power 는 모든 가용 통화 쌍 데이터를 사용하여 외환 쌍에 대해 가장 높은 정확도를 제공하는 반면, IX Power 는 기초 자산 시장 데이터에만 초점을 맞춥니다. 이로 인해 IX Power 는 비외환 시장에 이상적이며, 다중 쌍 분석이 필요하지 않은 간단한 외환 분석에도 신뢰할 수 있는 도구입니다. 모든 차트에서 매끄럽게 작동하며, 거래 결정을 향상시키기 위한 명확하고 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 1. IX Power가 트레이더에게 유용한 이유 다양한 시장 강도 분석 • IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 심볼의 강도를 계산하여 각 시장에 맞는 통찰력을 제공합니다. • US30, WTI, 금, 비트코인 또는 통화 쌍과 같은 자산을 모니터링하여 거래 기회를 발견
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
지표
FX Levels: 모든 시장을 위한 뛰어난 정확도의 지지와 저항 간단 요약 통화쌍, 지수, 주식, 원자재 등 어떤 시장이든 믿을 만한 지지·저항 레벨을 찾고 싶나요? FX Levels 는 전통적인 “Lighthouse” 기법과 첨단 동적 접근을 결합해, 거의 보편적인 정확성을 제공합니다. 실제 브로커 경험을 반영하고, 자동화된 일별 업데이트와 실시간 업데이트를 결합함으로써 FX Levels 는 가격 반전 포인트를 파악하고, 수익 목표를 설정하며, 자신 있게 트레이드를 관리할 수 있게 돕습니다. 지금 바로 시도해 보세요—정교한 지지/저항 분석이 어떻게 여러분의 트레이딩을 한 단계 끌어올릴 수 있는지 직접 확인하세요! 1. FX Levels가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 뛰어난 정확도의 지지·저항 존 • FX Levels 는 다양한 브로커 환경에서도 거의 동일한 존을 생성하도록 설계되어, 데이터 피드나 시간 설정 차이로 인한 불일치를 해소합니다. • 즉, 어떤 브로커를 사용하
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
지표
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
지표
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Williams Accumulation Distribution MTF
Ebrah Ssali
지표
MTF WAD Simplified Indicator - Professional Trading Solution     Overview The MTF WAD Simplified is a sophisticated multi-timeframe volume-based indicator designed to track smart money flow across financial markets. By monitoring the Williams Accumulation/Distribution (WAD) across 8 different timeframes, this tool provides traders with unprecedented insight into institutional accumulation and distribution patterns.     Core Benefits for Traders     1. Smart Money Tracking - Detect Institutional
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector
Ebrah Ssali
지표
The MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector indicator is a comprehensive Momentum & Trend Intelligence System designed to strip away market noise and provide institutional-grade clarity for retail traders. It specializes in high-probability signal detection by merging price action geometry with temporal confluence. Here is why this tool is a game-changer for your trading desk:   Core Functionalities ·        Automated Candlestick Pattern Recognition: The indicator scans for high-alpha patterns (like E
Dynamic Gradient Colour RSI v SMA
Ebrah Ssali
지표
Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA Indicator: A Comprehensive Analysis of Features and Advantages The Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA indicator represents a significant evolutionary leap in technical analysis tools, transforming the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) from a potentially ambiguous oscillator into a sophisticated, multi-dimensional trading system. At its core, this indicator retains the mathematical foundation of the RSI, measuring the speed and change of price movements, but radically enhances its
Multi Time Frame VWAP
Ebrah Ssali
지표
MTF VWAP Indicator - Quick Overview   This indicator shows you where institutional money is flowing across multiple timeframes using Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to identify high-probability trading zones.     What It Actually Does:     1. Tracks Smart Money Levels: - Shows Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP lines where big players (banks, funds) are trading - Tells you if price is above or below these key institutional levels - Shows distance from VWAP as a percentage (tells you how extend
Fisher Transform MTF
Ebrah Ssali
지표
Indicator Overview This is a sophisticated Multi-Timeframe (MTF) indicator that not only applies the classic Fisher Transform formula but integrates it into a comprehensive trading system featuring a real-time dashboard. The indicator excels at pinpointing reversals through advanced divergence detection and providing a clear, multi-timeframe view of market structure.     How It Works: Core Fisher Logic   1.   Normalization and Signal Generation         The indicator transforms price (using med
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변