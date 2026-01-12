Crypto Liquidation Heatmap

Real Market Liquidity Levels

This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 displays real liquidity levels taken directly from the live market via an external API. The data is drawn on your broker’s MT5 chart in real time.

🔹 Real market levels – independent from broker prices

Liquidity levels are automatically adjusted to the current price, even if your broker has a small price offset compared to real market prices. This ensures you always see true pending orders from major market participants, not just broker-based data.

🔹 Multiple pairs at the same time

The EA allows you to monitor up to 3 different trading pairs simultaneously, making it easy to quickly compare liquidity levels on the most liquid instruments such as:

BTCUSDT

BTCUSDC

BTCFDUSD

and any other cryptocurrency pair

🔹 See where real liquidity is located

With this EA you can:

clearly see where real bid and ask orders are placed ,

observe how price very often reacts to these levels , creating support and resistance ,

significantly improve entry, exit, and risk management decisions.

🔹 Order size visualization

The length of each horizontal line represents the order size ,

The largest bid and ask levels are additionally labeled with exact volume values ,

You instantly know which liquidity zones are the strongest.

🔹 Simple and secure setup

To use this EA, you only need to:

Enter the API endpoint (https://api.binance.com) in the MT5 options Provide your Binance API key, which can be generated for free from your Binance account

➡️ No private API key is required, making the solution fully secure.

The EA also includes a universal API key that works out of the box (however, using your own key is recommended).

🔹 Advanced settings and filters

The EA includes multiple configurable options, such as:

filters to ignore small orders ,

adjustable data request frequency ,

control over liquidity level refresh speed.

⚠️ Important recommendation:

Do not set the refresh interval below 2 seconds, as the API may temporarily block requests due to excessive frequency.

➡️ The default and recommended value is 5 seconds.



This EA cannot be run in the tester because it needs to download live data, the EA does not place orders itself, it only displays real data from the real market.