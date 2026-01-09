MovingAverageDeviationBandsMT5

MAD Bands (Moving Average Deviation Bands) is a volatility-based band indicator designed to generalize the concept of Bollinger Bands.

Unlike traditional Bollinger Bands, which are strictly based on a Simple Moving Average (SMA), this indicator allows you to apply standard deviation bands to various moving average types, such as EMA, WMA, SMMA, ZLMA, and more.

By decoupling volatility measurement from SMA, MAD Bands offers greater flexibility in adapting to different market conditions, trading styles, and timeframes.

Key features:

• Standard deviation bands around selectable moving average types

• Multiple MA methods supported (SMA, EMA, WMA, SMMA, ZLMA, etc.)

• Customizable deviation multipliers

• Provides a practical reference for take-profit levels during high or low breakouts.

• Suitable for trend-following, volatility breakout, and squeeze/expansion analysis

• Non-repainting on closed bars

Important note:

This indicator is not a Bollinger Bands clone.

It is a generalized deviation band framework that extends beyond SMA-based assumptions.

MAD Bands is intended for traders who want more control over how volatility is measured and visualized in relation to price.