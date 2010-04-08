Advanced Order Blocks with Volume MT5
- Indicatori
- Abir Pathak
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 20
Core Features (What You’re Actually Getting)
This indicator is designed to do one thing really well: show you where institutions actually traded — and keep those levels organized, clean, and tradable.
Here’s what it includes:
-
Automatic Order Block Detection
Finds real consolidation zones automatically — no manual drawing, no guessing.
-
Smart Volume Filtering
Uses volume to separate real institutional activity from random noise. Every block shows a clear multiplier (like 2.3x, 3.1x, etc) so you instantly know which zones matter most.
-
Multiple Volume Calculation Modes
Choose between Simple, Relative, or Weighted volume analysis depending on your market and style.
-
Automatic Broken Block Removal
When a block is fully broken, it’s removed automatically — no clutter, no trading dead levels.
-
Forward Projection of Zones
Blocks extend into the future so you can plan trades in advance instead of reacting late.
-
Built-In Alert System
Get notified when: Price enters or exits a block (Optional: only when it exits in trend direction)
-
Trend Direction Filter
Avoid counter-trend trades by only taking signals that align with the bigger picture.
-
Highly Customizable Settings
Tune sensitivity, volume thresholds, extensions, colors, and behavior to match your trading style.
Check out the blogpost with screenshots here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766632
This is the MT5 version. You can also get the MT4 version here:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160816/