EA AutoMartingale - Professional Gold Trading System

Precision-engineered automation for serious XAUUSD traders. EA AutoMartingale delivers institutional-grade trading logic in a plug-and-play format. Designed for MetaTrader 5, this expert advisor executes a mathematically structured Martingale strategy with intelligent position management - eliminating emotional decision-making and missed opportunities in the Gold market.









Who This Is For

This EA is built for traders who demand consistent, rule-based execution.

Whether you're scaling your portfolio or seeking systematic exposure to XAUUSD, EA AutoMartingale provides the framework to trade with discipline and precision.





The Solution



Manual trading introduces hesitation, inconsistency, and fatigue.

EA AutoMartingale automates the entire process - from entry logic to profit-taking - using a proven progressive lot sizing strategy.

Every trade follows a predefined ruleset. Every exit is calculated. No guesswork. No emotional interference.





Core Benefits



Fully Automated Execution – Operates 24/7 without manual intervention . Once configured, the system handles all trade logic independently.

Real-Time Performance Dashboard – Live display of account balance, floating P/L, open positions, profit targets, and trade progress - visible directly on your chart.

Three Optimized Strategy Presets – ELECTRIC (balanced), ECO (aggressive), SPORT (conservative). Each preset is calibrated for different risk appetites and capital levels.

Intelligent Position Management – Progressive lot scaling combined with loss-threshol d triggers and cooldown periods to prevent overtrading.

Built-In Risk Controls – Configurable maximum positions, optional drawdown protection, and automatic profit targets ensure disciplined risk management.





How It Works

EA AutoMartingale monitors floating profit and loss across all open positions in real-time.

When predefined loss thresholds are triggered, it opens additional positions using calculated lot sizes.

Once the cumulative profit target is reached, all positions close automatically - capturing gains systematically.

The system operates on clear, transparent logic: calculate, execute, close. No discretion. No deviation.





Quick Setup

Step 1: Attach EA AutoMartingale to your XAUUSD chart (M5 recommended)

Step 2: Load one of the three presets - ELECTRIC recommended for balanced performance

Step 3: Activate automated trading and monitor via the live dashboard

Advanced users can customize lot sizes, profit targets, position limits, and cooldown intervals to align with specific trading objectives.





System Requirements

Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD

Recommended Deposit: 3,000+ USD for optimal performance

Leverage: 1:100 minimum | 1:500 recommended

Account Type: Hedging or Netting (both supported)

Broker Requirements: 2-decimal XAUUSD pricing, low spread environment (ECN/Raw/Razor accounts preferred)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Infrastructure: VPS hosting recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation





Strategy Presets

ELECTRIC (Recommended): Balanced risk profile - 0.01 starting lot, 2 USD profit target per position step. Suitable for most account sizes and risk tolerances.

ECO: Higher risk, faster profit accumulation - 0.01 starting lot, 4 USD profit target per position step. Requires active monitoring and adequate capital reserves.

SPORT: Conservative approach - 0.02 starting lot, 8 USD profit target per position step. Designed for larger accounts prioritizing stability over speed.





Important Notes

Martingale strategies carry risk - use proper risk management at all times

Start with ELECTRIC preset for balanced performance

Monitor your account regularly and adjust settings as needed

Use only with brokers offering low spreads on Gold

Not compatible with 3 decimal Gold brokers (requires standard 2-decimal pricing)



