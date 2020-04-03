Gold Scalping Grid
- Experts
- Simon Sotzlona
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
🔶 XAUUSD Grid Scalper MT5 – Professional Gold Grid Scalper with Crash Protection
Designed for precise gold trading under real market conditions
XAUUSD Grid Scalper is a modern, technically clean BUY-only grid scalper for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.
This Expert Advisor combines fast scalping, intelligent grid management, and a dedicated crash-zone logic to handle both calm market phases and extreme gold movements in a controlled way.
This EA was developed not for luck, but for structure, control, and adaptability.
⚙️ Core Strategy – How the EA Works
🟢 BUY-only Grid Scalping
- Only BUY positions are opened (no shorts)
- Ideal for gold, which historically benefits strongly from price pullbacks
- No blind martingale, no uncontrolled averaging
🔹 Two-Stage Grid System (ZONE Logic)
BASE Zone (Scalping Area)
- First grid orders with tight spacing
- Fast profits through break-even & trailing
- Optimized for ranging and normal market conditions
DEEP Zone (Crash Reserve)
- Activated only after defined base levels
- Very large grid spacing for strong sell-offs
- Separate trailing & break-even logic
- Designed for extreme gold moves & crash scenarios
➡️ This prevents the EA from opening too many positions too early during strong downtrends.
🧠 Intelligent Position & Risk Management
🔸 Virtual Basket Management
- Virtual basket take profit
- Virtual basket break-even
- Virtual basket trailing
- Closes all positions together once the overall target is reached
🔸 Single Position Management (latest order)
- Break-even & trailing applied only to the latest position
- Anti-spam filter to prevent excessive SL modifications
- Different rules for BASE and DEEP zones
📊 Lot Management
- Fixed lot or dynamic lot
- Dynamic lots based on equity steps
- Separate dynamic lots for the DEEP zone available
- Optional lot factor for crash scenarios
➡️ Full control, no hidden multipliers.
🛡️ Safety Features
- Maximum allowed total lots
- Maximum allowed grid levels
- Spread filter
- Optional:
- Maximum daily drawdown
- Maximum floating loss
- Trading halt after emergency close
- Optional broker-level emergency stop-loss per order
⏱️ Timeframe & Usage
- Recommended: M1 – M5
- Technical: timeframe-independent
- The EA trades tick-based, not candle-based
- Multiple trades can occur within a single minute
➡️ Ideal for scalping.
🧾 Account Requirements
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Price format: 2 decimal places
- Account type: Hedging (mandatory)
- Leverage: minimum 1:100 (1:500 recommended)
- Minimum deposit: approx. 500 USD
- VPS: strongly recommended (24/5 operation)
⚠️ Important Notice
- This EA is not a guarantee of profits
- Grid trading involves risk
- High leverage amplifies both profits and losses
- Always test the EA first on a demo account
🏁 Final Summary
XAUUSD Grid Scalper is not a marketing toy, but a well-structured grid scalping system with a clear design:
✔ Scalping + Grid
✔ Separate crash logic
✔ Clean risk control
✔ Built for real gold market behavior
If you are looking for an honest, configurable, and technically strong gold EA,
then XAUUSD Grid Scalper is built exactly for that purpose.