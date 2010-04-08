Gold Scalping Grid

🔶 XAUUSD Grid Scalper MT5 – Professional Gold Grid Scalper with Crash Protection

Designed for precise gold trading under real market conditions

XAUUSD Grid Scalper is a modern, technically clean BUY-only grid scalper for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.
This Expert Advisor combines fast scalping, intelligent grid management, and a dedicated crash-zone logic to handle both calm market phases and extreme gold movements in a controlled way.

This EA was developed not for luck, but for structure, control, and adaptability.

⚙️ Core Strategy – How the EA Works

🟢 BUY-only Grid Scalping

  • Only BUY positions are opened (no shorts)
  • Ideal for gold, which historically benefits strongly from price pullbacks
  • No blind martingale, no uncontrolled averaging

🔹 Two-Stage Grid System (ZONE Logic)

BASE Zone (Scalping Area)

  • First grid orders with tight spacing
  • Fast profits through break-even & trailing
  • Optimized for ranging and normal market conditions

DEEP Zone (Crash Reserve)

  • Activated only after defined base levels
  • Very large grid spacing for strong sell-offs
  • Separate trailing & break-even logic
  • Designed for extreme gold moves & crash scenarios

➡️ This prevents the EA from opening too many positions too early during strong downtrends.

🧠 Intelligent Position & Risk Management

🔸 Virtual Basket Management

  • Virtual basket take profit
  • Virtual basket break-even
  • Virtual basket trailing
  • Closes all positions together once the overall target is reached

🔸 Single Position Management (latest order)

  • Break-even & trailing applied only to the latest position
  • Anti-spam filter to prevent excessive SL modifications
  • Different rules for BASE and DEEP zones

📊 Lot Management

  • Fixed lot or dynamic lot
  • Dynamic lots based on equity steps
  • Separate dynamic lots for the DEEP zone available
  • Optional lot factor for crash scenarios

➡️ Full control, no hidden multipliers.

🛡️ Safety Features

  • Maximum allowed total lots
  • Maximum allowed grid levels
  • Spread filter
  • Optional:
    • Maximum daily drawdown
    • Maximum floating loss
    • Trading halt after emergency close
  • Optional broker-level emergency stop-loss per order

⏱️ Timeframe & Usage

  • Recommended: M1 – M5
  • Technical: timeframe-independent
  • The EA trades tick-based, not candle-based
  • Multiple trades can occur within a single minute

➡️ Ideal for scalping.

🧾 Account Requirements

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Price format: 2 decimal places
  • Account type: Hedging (mandatory)
  • Leverage: minimum 1:100 (1:500 recommended)
  • Minimum deposit: approx. 500 USD
  • VPS: strongly recommended (24/5 operation)

⚠️ Important Notice

  • This EA is not a guarantee of profits
  • Grid trading involves risk
  • High leverage amplifies both profits and losses
  • Always test the EA first on a demo account

🏁 Final Summary

XAUUSD Grid Scalper is not a marketing toy, but a well-structured grid scalping system with a clear design:

✔ Scalping + Grid
✔ Separate crash logic
✔ Clean risk control
✔ Built for real gold market behavior

If you are looking for an honest, configurable, and technically strong gold EA,
then XAUUSD Grid Scalper is built exactly for that purpose.

