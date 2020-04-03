Gold Scalping Grid

🔶 XAUUSD Grid Scalper MT5 – Professional Gold Grid Scalper with Crash Protection

Designed for precise gold trading under real market conditions

XAUUSD Grid Scalper is a modern, technically clean BUY-only grid scalper for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.

This Expert Advisor combines fast scalping, intelligent grid management, and a dedicated crash-zone logic to handle both calm market phases and extreme gold movements in a controlled way.

This EA was developed not for luck, but for structure, control, and adaptability.

⚙️ Core Strategy – How the EA Works

🟢 BUY-only Grid Scalping

Only BUY positions are opened (no shorts)

Ideal for gold, which historically benefits strongly from price pullbacks

No blind martingale, no uncontrolled averaging

🔹 Two-Stage Grid System (ZONE Logic)

BASE Zone (Scalping Area)

First grid orders with tight spacing

Fast profits through break-even & trailing

Optimized for ranging and normal market conditions

DEEP Zone (Crash Reserve)

Activated only after defined base levels

Very large grid spacing for strong sell-offs

for strong sell-offs Separate trailing & break-even logic

Designed for extreme gold moves & crash scenarios

➡️ This prevents the EA from opening too many positions too early during strong downtrends.

🧠 Intelligent Position & Risk Management

🔸 Virtual Basket Management

Virtual basket take profit

Virtual basket break-even

Virtual basket trailing

Closes all positions together once the overall target is reached

🔸 Single Position Management (latest order)

Break-even & trailing applied only to the latest position

Anti-spam filter to prevent excessive SL modifications

Different rules for BASE and DEEP zones

📊 Lot Management

Fixed lot or dynamic lot

Dynamic lots based on equity steps

Separate dynamic lots for the DEEP zone available

Optional lot factor for crash scenarios

➡️ Full control, no hidden multipliers.

🛡️ Safety Features

Maximum allowed total lots

Maximum allowed grid levels

Spread filter

Optional: Maximum daily drawdown Maximum floating loss Trading halt after emergency close

Optional broker-level emergency stop-loss per order

⏱️ Timeframe & Usage

Recommended: M1 – M5

M1 – M5 Technical: timeframe-independent

timeframe-independent The EA trades tick-based , not candle-based

, not candle-based Multiple trades can occur within a single minute

➡️ Ideal for scalping.

🧾 Account Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Price format: 2 decimal places

2 decimal places Account type: Hedging (mandatory)

Leverage: minimum 1:100 (1:500 recommended)

minimum 1:100 (1:500 recommended) Minimum deposit: approx. 500 USD

approx. 500 USD VPS: strongly recommended (24/5 operation)

⚠️ Important Notice

This EA is not a guarantee of profits

Grid trading involves risk

High leverage amplifies both profits and losses

Always test the EA first on a demo account

🏁 Final Summary

XAUUSD Grid Scalper is not a marketing toy, but a well-structured grid scalping system with a clear design:

✔ Scalping + Grid

✔ Separate crash logic

✔ Clean risk control

✔ Built for real gold market behavior

If you are looking for an honest, configurable, and technically strong gold EA,

then XAUUSD Grid Scalper is built exactly for that purpose.