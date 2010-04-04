Professional Percentage Levels Indicator

Precision-engineered percentage levels based on period opening prices

This professional trading tool automatically plots symmetrical percentage levels from Daily, Weekly, or Monthly opening prices, providing traders with clear reference zones for intraday and swing trading strategies.

Note: As part of our initial release, this indicator is being made available at no cost for the first 100 users, or until 15 January 2025. Standard pricing of $49.00 applies thereafter.

Key Features:

Dual Operating Modes:

  • Period Mode: Levels calculated from current period's opening price
  • Projection Mode: Forward-looking levels based on previous period's opening price

Flexible Configuration:

  • Three customisable percentage levels (default: 0.70%, 1.00%, 1.23%)
  • Support for Daily, Weekly, and Monthly timeframes
  • Optional weekend data filtering
  • Full colour, style, and width customisation for each level

Technical Specifications:

  • 14 indicator buffers (7 for each mode)
  • Compatible with all chart timeframes
  • Lines terminate at penultimate bar for clean visual presentation
  • Automatic recalculation on parameter changes

Ideal For:

  • UK/European traders: Perfect for tracking FTSE 100, DAX, and forex pairs during London session
  • German systematic traders: Precise mathematical levels for rule-based strategies
  • Professional money managers: Clear visual reference for risk management and profit targets
  • Swing traders: Weekly and monthly levels provide excellent support/resistance zones

Use Cases:

  • Identify key intraday ranges on major indices (DAX, FTSE, Euro Stoxx)
  • Set systematic profit targets at defined percentage levels
  • Track price behaviour around statistically significant thresholds
  • Combine with other technical analysis for confluence zones

Professional Quality: Developed by Danton Junior - Xtraders with focus on performance, reliability, and clean code architecture. No repainting, no lagging - just accurate mathematical levels updated in real-time.


