Dynamic ExposureTable iExposure Custom

Do you find it difficult to track and manage your open positions across multiple different symbols in MetaTrader 5? Do you need a quick and comprehensive overview of your current market exposure and the performance of each symbol individually?

The "Dynamic Exposure Table" indicator is your ideal tool! This indicator displays a clear and detailed table in a separate window below the chart, summarizing all your open positions and intelligently grouping them by symbol, giving you a complete view of your market situation at a glance.

Core Features:

  • Instant Summary: A real-time updated table showing the status of all open positions.
  • Smart Aggregation: Data is aggregated and displayed for each trading symbol separately.
  • Comprehensive Metrics: Shows the most important information you need:
    • Symbol Name
    • Number of open Deals
    • Total Buy Lots and Average Buy Entry Price
    • Total Sell Lots and Average Sell Entry Price
    • Net Lots (Difference between Buy and Sell)
    • Current Floating Profit/Loss in your account currency.
  • Additional Data (Optional): You can choose to display extra columns showing:
    • Total accumulated Swap for open positions per symbol.
    • Total Commission paid for open positions per symbol. (These columns can be easily enabled/disabled from the indicator settings).

Advanced Customization Options:

  • Display Flexibility: Full control to show or hide any table column independently to design the interface that suits you.
  • Color Customization: Choose your preferred colors for the table headers, default text, positive profit figures, and negative loss figures.
  • Font Adjustment: Easily change the size and type of the font used in the table for optimal readability and comfort.
  • Smart Dynamic Layout:
    • No Annoying Gaps: When a column is hidden, the remaining columns automatically shift closer to fill the space, maintaining a neat table format.
    • No Text Overlap: The vertical spacing between rows automatically adapts to the selected font size, preventing text overlap even with larger fonts.

Indicator Benefits:

  • Get an immediate and clear overview of your total market exposure for each financial asset.
  • Evaluate the performance of each symbol in your portfolio quickly and efficiently.
  • Save valuable time and effort compared to manually monitoring the position list in the platform's terminal window.
  • Enjoy a fully customizable information display interface tailored to your needs.

Ease of Use:

Simply add the indicator to any chart on your MT5 platform. The settings window (Inputs) will appear where you can customize colors, fonts, and select the columns you wish to display. The indicator will show data for all open positions in your account, regardless of the chart it's placed on.

Conclusion:

The "Dynamic Exposure Table" indicator is a practical and effective tool, indispensable for active traders and portfolio managers who deal with multiple symbols and seek an accurate, organized analysis of their market exposure and performance. Control your information intelligently!


