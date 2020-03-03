Aurus Ultimate

Aurus Ultimate XAUUSD PRO

An intelligent trading robot for XAUUSD, designed to operate in challenging market conditions and focused on stability, risk control, and transparent decision-making.

Aurus Ultimate PRO uses multi-level market analysis, combining behavioral price assessment, key supply and demand levels, and filtering based on the direction of the underlying context. The robot does not increase risk after losing streaks and strictly controls trading activity throughout the day.

Particular attention is paid to visualization: the trader always sees where the market allows entry , in which direction trading is permitted , and when transactions are blocked by the security system .

The robot adapts to market dynamics, automatically manages position volumes, and supports trades with an emphasis on capital preservation.

Key Features

  • Work on XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Risk control in percentage or currency

  • Daily capital protection

  • Adaptive position tracking

  • Intelligent input filtering

  • Clear visualization of trading zones and directions

  • Suitable for real accounts and prop companies

For whom

Aurus Ultimate PRO is designed for traders who value:

  • discipline instead of aggression

  • clear logic instead of a "black box"

  • risk control over transaction frequency

Aurus Ultimate : Your Intelligent Assistant for Gold Trading

Product Description

  • Grid without lot amplification : Optional - default 1 order - Aurus Ultimate creates a grid of orders without increasing the position size after losing trades, which reduces overall risk.
  • Balance recovery : A mechanism for returning to the original capital after a series of unprofitable transactions.
  • Lot Percentage : Automated calculation of position size based on a specified risk level.
  • Basket TP Percentage : Sets the target profit for the entire set of orders to minimize losses and maximize profits.
  • Position Management : Dynamic stop loss to protect the profit already made.
  • First Trade TP : Individual profit setting for the first open position.
  • First Entry Analysis : Detailed statistics on first trades helps you understand the market situation.
  • PA Filter (Pin Bar) : Filters out signals based on Price Action patterns, such as pin bars.
  • Trend Filter : Using exponential moving averages to suppress market noise.
  • Flat Filter : Identifying consolidation zones and optimizing entry points.
  • Daily Loss Limit : Set the maximum loss per day for financial management.
  • Overtrading Protection : Prevents your account from becoming overloaded with too many open positions.
  • Accurate order selection : Correctly identify the desired position to close or modify.
  • Guaranteed profit lock-in : Reliable lock-in of earned funds.

Key Benefits

  • Intuitive control : the advisor automatically configures the necessary parameters on a daily basis, increasing trading accuracy.
  • Adaptive risk management : independently changing SL and TP levels depending on market conditions.
  • Risk in dollars : define the desired risk amount, the advisor automatically calculates the trade volume.
  • Trailing stop : allows you to lock in profits and reduce potential losses.
  • Session filters : exclude unfavorable trading periods.
  • Real-time monitoring : access all the data you need directly on the chart.
  • Easy to install : simple installation of the advisor and setting the risk level.

Differences of Aurus Ultimate

  • Most trading robots rely on a large number of trades, hoping for luck. Aurus Ultimate operates differently: it selects the most accurate entry points, minimizes the number of trades, and emphasizes the high quality of each trade.

Requirements for use

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Instrument: XAUUSD
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Leverage: 1:100 and above (1:500 recommended)
  • Minimum deposit: $500 USD or more
  • VPS required: yes, for 24/7 operation

Installation

  1. Download .expert file.
  2. Add XAUUSD to the chart.
  3. Specify the appropriate risk level.
  4. Observe trading.

Important tips

  • Test your strategy on a demo account before starting real trading.
  • Use VPS for continuous operation of the advisor.
  • Stay tuned for economic news that may impact the price of gold.

Conclusion

Forex trading carries risks. However, with Aurus Ultimate , you get a reliable tool that helps you mitigate these risks and increase your chances of successful gold trading. Remember, discipline, market understanding, and the right tools are the keys to financial success.

