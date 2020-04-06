Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel

Dom Book HeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel Professional-Grade Microstructure Lightning Trading Panel · User Manual

Important Note:

1、As this is a heatmap, footprint map, and DOM trading panel tool based on EA, its demo version cannot function properly and only works in a live environment! 

2、Enabling high-performance mode separates program operations and data retrieval, enabling multi-threaded operation without interference, completely resolving DOM manipulation lag issues under poor network conditions. High-performance mode requires downloading a separate service program, available for free download at: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/159595?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3abinancedata

1. Product Summary: Giving You a "God's Eye View" of the Market

Say goodbye to blindly guessing market direction from K-line charts—see directly through the formations of institutional capital!

The Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel is an institutional-grade MT5 trading terminal built for Professional Scalpers, Day Traders, and Quants. It breaks the limitations of traditional MT5 that only shows historical prices. Through a proprietary API engine, it synchronizes the world's largest Binance Level 2 Depth Data directly to your chart in real-time. Combined with Microscope Footprint Charts and a Lightning DOM (Depth of Market), it allows you to dissect every price fluctuation with surgical precision.

Why Choose It?

  • See Institutional Intent: The Panoramic Heatmap reveals "Order Walls" (large limit buy/sell orders), helping you identify strong support and resistance levels in advance so you aren't fooled by false breakouts.

  • Insight into Micro-Games: The unique Microscope Footprint Chart reveals the details of the bull-bear battle inside the candles using Delta and POC data, precisely capturing reversal signals.

  • Speed is King: Designed for high-frequency trading, the Lightning DOM Panel supports millisecond-level one-click order placement and cancellation, as well as silky-smooth Drag & Drop Order Modification, ensuring your execution keeps up with your judgment.

2. Core Environment Configuration (Must Read)

This panel relies on external API data. You MUST complete the following two configuration steps for it to work properly.

2.1 Enable WebRequest

Since the program needs to connect to Binance servers, you must add the URLs to the whitelist in MT5:

  1. Click the menu bar: Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors.

  2. Check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".

  3. Double-click the empty space in the list and add the following 3 URLs one by one:

  4. Click OK.

2.2 Trading Pair Matching & Gold Configuration (Important)

Principle: The InpSymbolPreset in the EA parameters MUST logically correspond to the MT5 chart symbol; otherwise, the price axis will be misaligned.

🏆 Gold (XAUUSD) Traders Please Note:

  • Default Configuration: InpSymbolPreset defaults to PAXGUSDT.

  • Principle: PAXG (Paxos Gold) is a token backed by physical gold, and its price is highly consistent with international gold prices. This EA uses it as the data source for Gold liquidity.

  • Action: When trading XAUUSD, please keep the default parameter PAXGUSDT unchanged.

Crypto Traders:

  • Trading BTC: Select BTCUSDT.

  • Trading ETH: Select ETHUSDT.

  • Other Coins: Select Custom_Input and enter the Binance symbol code (e.g., DOGEUSDT ) in InpCustomSymbol .

⛔ STRICTLY FORBIDDEN:

  • Do NOT use the PAXGUSDT parameter on a BTC chart.

  • Do NOT use the BTCUSDT parameter on a Gold chart.

3. Interface Layout & Function Details

The panel interface integrates micro-data with trade execution, mainly divided into five areas:

A. History Heatmap - [Background Layer]

  • Visual Principle: The colored blocks in the background represent the historical Order Book. The brighter/warmer the color (controlled by InpColorSensitivity ), the larger the volume of pending orders at that price level, indicating stronger support/resistance.

  • Transaction Bubbles: Circles on the chart represent actual executed trades.

    • Color: Blue/Green indicates aggressive buying; Purple/Red indicates aggressive selling.

    • Size: The larger the bubble, the larger the volume of that trade.

B. Liquidity Histogram - [Left of Price Axis]

  • Function: A horizontal bar chart showing the current total volume of pending orders at each price level.

  • Usage: Helps you identify current market depth thickness at a glance and find the nearest key defensive levels.

C. DOM Lightning Trading Ladder (Trading DOM) - [Right of Price Axis]

This is the core operation area. Each row corresponds to a price level and contains 5 columns of buttons:

  1. Trade (Order Column):

    • Above current price: Shows Red background (Sell Limit zone).

    • Below current price: Shows Green background (Buy Limit zone).

    • Click: Directly places a Limit Order.

  2. Vol (Volume): Shows the market pending order volume at that level. If you have an order there, it displays your order lot size.

  3. TP (Take Profit): Click or drag to set/modify Take Profit.

  4. SL (Stop Loss): Click or drag to set/modify Stop Loss.

  5. Cancel/Close (Operation Column):

    • Cancel: Cancels the pending order at that price.

    • Close: Closes the open position at that price (button turns red).

    • Clear: Clears the TP/SL settings for that price.

D. Microscope Footprint - [Far Right Area]

  • Function: Magnifies the internal structure of candles like a microscope. Located in the reserved area on the far right.

  • Data Interpretation:

    • Left Wing (Volume): Total volume traded at that price level.

    • Right Wing (Time): Duration the price stayed at that level.

    • Delta (Number): The difference between aggressive buying volume and aggressive selling volume (Positive is Green, Negative is Red).

    • POC (Highlight Box): The price level with the maximum Volume (VPOC) or longest Time (TPOC).

E. Imbalance Meter - [Between Bid & Ask]

  • Location: Between the Bid and Ask prices.

  • Function: Real-time calculation of the order imbalance near the spread.

  • Reading: E.g., S:70% indicates heavy selling pressure; B:30% indicates weak buying interest.

4. Trading Operation Guide

4.1 Lightning Order Placement

  • Buy: Click the Trade button in the Green area below the price axis -> Places a Buy Limit.

  • Sell: Click the Trade button in the Red area above the price axis -> Places a Sell Limit.

  • Lot Size: The default order size is controlled by the parameter InpTradeVolume .

4.2 Drag & Drop Modification

The EA supports intuitive chart drag-and-drop operations:

  • Modify Price: Click and hold the Vol number of a pending order row, drag it to a new price, and release to modify the order price.

  • Modify TP/SL: Click and hold the green TP or red SL tag, and drag up or down to quickly adjust TP/SL levels.

  • Tip: While dragging, a floating window will appear on the screen showing the estimated Profit/Loss amount for the adjustment.

4.3 View Control

  • Scroll: Click and hold the left mouse button in the DOM area and drag up/down to view depth above or below.

  • Auto-Center: If InpAutoMirror is enabled, the view will automatically snap back to the latest price when the mouse is released and idle.

  • Zoom: Adjust the parameter InpPriceStep to change the grid granularity.

5. Detailed Parameter Configuration

Data Source

  • InpSymbolPreset: Preset symbol (Default is PAXGUSDT for Gold).

  • InpCustomSymbol: Custom symbol name (Effective when Preset is set to "Custom").

Trading Settings

  • InpTradeVolume: Lot size per click (Default 0.01).

  • InpMagicNumber: EA Order Identification Number.

UI: Dimensions

  • InpBtnWidthTrade ~ InpBtnWidthCancel: Custom pixel width for each button column.

  • InpReservedWidth: Width of the Footprint chart area on the right (Default 400px).

  • InpHistWidth: Width of the Liquidity Histogram.

  • InpFontSize: Global font size.

View Settings

  • InpVisibleRange: Vertical price range displayed on screen (e.g., $30).

  • InpPriceStep: Aggregation Step (Important). Determines the granularity of the Heatmap. Recommended: 0.5-1.0 for Gold, 10-50 for Bitcoin.

  • InpColorSensitivity: Heatmap color sensitivity.

Colors

  • Supports customization of all visual elements including background, grid, buy/sell orders, bubbles, Footprint (Delta/POC/Background), etc.

6. FAQ (Common Troubleshooting)

Q: The panel stays stuck on "Initializing..." and doesn't show the chart? A: Check if InpSymbolPreset is selected correctly, and verify that the 3 Binance URLs have been added to the WebRequest whitelist in options.

Q: The Heatmap is completely black? A: The price axis might be mismatched. For example, using Gold parameters (PAXG) on a BTC chart. Please ensure the EA parameters match the chart symbol.

Q: Why is there no reaction when I click buttons? A: Check if the "Algo Trading" button in the top MT5 toolbar is turned ON.

Q: What if the interface is lagging? A: Try increasing InpDataTimer (Default 1000ms) or decreasing InpDepthLimit (Default 500) to reduce the data load.


Prodotti consigliati
Aetheris Quantum
Dmytro Tishchenko
Experts
Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
Experts
BlackBox XAU — Expert Advisor Avanzato per l’Oro Panoramica BlackBox XAU è un sistema di trading progettato con cura per generare profitti sul mercato dell’oro mantenendo al tempo stesso un controllo rigoroso sul drawdown. Invece di inseguire ogni movimento del mercato, applica un approccio disciplinato e basato su regole, capace di adattarsi alla volatilità e di selezionare esclusivamente le opportunità ad alta probabilità . L’EA valuta costantemente le condizioni di mercato in tempo reale, fil
Twenty 23th EA
Piet Tshobi Mahlangu
Experts
ABOUT TWENTY 23th EA This is one of the EA's in the market that trades martingale with moving averages, this ea trades using 2 moving averages and the other moving average id for the trailing user don't need to worry about setting trailing stops.This ea martingale on both side at the same time. TRADING PLAN We also have daily trading plan whereby the user will be able to set the trading plan on how much each day the trader is willing to loss or gain. once the daily target is reached ea stops wor
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Experts
This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
RangeMaster FX MT5
Chen Jia Qi
Experts
EA Introduction The EA we have carefully crafted was previously an internal proprietary stable strategy tool. It focuses on capturing market patterns specific to time zones, standing out with high-frequency orders and a robust win rate, suitable for flexible traders with small capital. Whether from backtesting or live trading perspectives, it has demonstrated excellent stability, making it particularly suitable for users who wish to gradually accumulate profits in the forex market. We speak wit
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
Nesco
Gennady Sergienko
4.17 (29)
Experts
Ciao, sono   NESCO   / - Sono un esperto di robot completamente automatici e analizzo in modo indipendente il mercato e prendo decisioni commerciali. Alcune delle mie funzioni sono scritte utilizzando   GPT-4_COPILOT   e ottimizzate da   MQL5_CLOUD_NETWORK   . Ho il mio server per ricevere eventi finanziari nel mondo. Posso lavorare per te 24 ore su 24, 5 giorni su 7 senza il tuo intervento e avvisarti con un messaggio al telefono se è necessaria la tua attenzione; La mia caratteristica princ
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Consulente esperto che monitora l'andamento del prezzo di un simbolo utilizzando una strategia che verifica le variazioni di prezzo in punti predefiniti dopo che il prezzo ha superato la media mobile veloce (che tende al rialzo al di sopra della media mobile lenta). Quindi, attiva un ordine di acquisto quando il prezzo supera nuovamente la media mobile veloce, agendo sul rimbalzo. È dotato di un meccanismo di stop-loss basato sulla percentuale di variazione del prezzo. Una volta raggiunta una de
CyNeron MT5
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
3.05 (21)
Experts
CyNeron: Trading di Precisione incontra l'Innovazione dell'IA Manuale e file di configurazione : Contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione Prezzo : Il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di copie vendute Copie disponibili : 5 Analisi istantanea guidata dall'IA: Una prima sul mercato CyNeron è il primo EA sul mercato a integrare un'IA avanzata in un approccio rivoluzionario al trading, catturando ed elaborando istantanee dettagliate delle condizioni di mercato. U
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
Smart Golden MT5
Yi Hsiu Tsai
4 (3)
Experts
“Smart Golden” è un prodotto progettato specificamente per il mercato dell'oro, utilizzando una strategia di scalping. E non utilizza metodi di gestione come Martingala, griglia e copertura. Utilizziamo strumenti di intelligenza artificiale (apprendimento automatico) per estrarre caratteristiche robuste dai dati storici sull'oro, che vengono quindi codificate direttamente in “Smart Golden”. Poiché non eseguiamo un addestramento continuo su dati storici specifici (overfitting) o previsioni di Cha
GoldWay EA
Oleksandr Myrhorodskyi
Experts
GoldWay EA  is a trending Expert Advisor for various instruments . The EA does not use either martingale or grid. It has an automatic increase in lot size, the size of which can be adjusted in the EA settings. By default, three orders are opened at once with different take profits. When the first take profit is reached, the remaining open positions are transferred to breakeven, when the second take profit is reached, the remaining third order is transferred to the first take profit. That ensures
Star light
Kazuya Koizumi
Experts
The main target is EURJPY. This EA uses local chart fluctuations as a trigger to enter a position. It does not use the martingale method or grid. This program is intended for long-term operation over several years. Entry triggers: [level1] 1. Fall → Fall → Appears to be higher than the specified difference at this time = BUY entry 2. Rise → Rise → Appears to be lower than the specified difference at this time = SELL entry [level2] 1. Fall → Fall → Rise after a gap → Rise higher than the specif
Xau Hack
Brandon James Goldmann
Experts
Backtested report check the screenshots. This bot is perfect for prop firms. Only one losing month with a 3.67% max drawdown and a 100% return. We ran this bot through tons of different simulations to find a bot that can literally pass prop firms with little to no risk at all based off the settings. We ran this through monte Carlo simulations to make sure it works in any market condition. With this EA you'll have nothing to worry about when it comes to ever losing.  Everything we do is based off
QuantNas100
Thiago Levi Azevedo Valente
Experts
Start the Year 2024 in the perfect way by taking advantage of the Quantitative EA that performed wonderful results in previous years (including 2023) on the NASDAQ Index (NAS100)! It is not a high frequency EA. There are few operations. But they are very precise operations, where the EA analyzes the previous price/volume to understand the current movement and moment. Monthly TP/SL Video = 10% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwgEMMEIIPc Monthly TP/SL Video = 20% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
Experts
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
GerFX Crypto Maniac MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
2.33 (3)
Experts
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
MT5 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Experts
MT5 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 5 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
Mango MT5
Mikita Borys
Experts
Questo Expert Advisor è stato sviluppato sulla base di un indicatore personalizzato. L'oscillatore Chaikin è stato preso come base. Che cos'è questo indicatore? Il Chaikin Oscillator, CHO (Oscillatore Chaikin) è un indicatore di analisi tecnica inventato da Mark Chaikin, CEO di Chaikin Analytics, LLC. Mark lavora sui mercati finanziari dal 1965. Durante questo periodo impressionante si è affermato come trader-analista altamente professionale.  L'oscillatore calcola la differenza tra la media m
Afribold Cybernetic Affluence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence  Your Key to Autonated Trading In the dynamic world of financial markets, navigating the intricate patterns and making informed decisions can be a daunting task. Even seasoned traders face challenges in consistently outperforming the market. This is where the AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence emerges as a powerful tool, designed to automate your trading strategies. Harnessing the Power of AI The AfriBold Cybernetic Wealth Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge trading tool
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
Experts
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
Utilità
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
Var moment pulse robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
VarMomentPulse is a unique trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster. Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Robot: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPulse to accou
Lot Rebate Grid Hedging
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hello, I would like to give an example of this EA. From the picture you can see that the EA can spin around 3,500 lots, when taking into account the rebate, you will get about 35,000$ and a little bit of profit during execution. The EA has actually been run as shown in the picture. **You can optimize to get the best value before actually running it.  Thankyou   Excuseme .I'm sorry that I'm not good at English. Therefore, communication may be somewhat wrong. Facebook page :  facebook.com/ Gold
Gold Smiley Master
Bojan Jokanovic
5 (1)
Experts
This EA does not have update every week like some scam programs do, to hide the loss trade. Also, they use grid tactics which soon or laiter will burn your account, there is no such thing here! The tactics are set, the robot is doing his thing...the sky is the limit. So sit, watch, enjoy and beSmiley :) This robot is the result of really big work and analysis, it took me 5 years to come to these results. All I'm asking for is a 5 star(no less!) and positive comment when you see the results. Than
Intelligent Moving Bot
Denys Babiak
Experts
Intelligent Moving Bot — Adaptive EA with Neural Optimization Intelligent Moving Bot is a fully autonomous EA built on the Intelligent Moving indicator. It uses a dynamic MA, ATR-based deviation bands, and virtual trades with a perceptron to optimize parameters on the fly — with no repainting and no manual curve-fitting. This product is also available for MetaTrader 4 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148152 Intelligent Moving indicator is available here =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/
ArfHedgeMarti
Arif Alkin
Experts
Please contact me for the original version. (The original will be sent from my EA Telegram account.) Hedge Martingale EA. Works only on the MT4 platform. It works on all pairs, but the most ideal symbol is XAUUSD. Recommended broker and account type: Exness Cent account. It is recommended to use it with a minimum balance of $1,000. It provides approximately 40-80% monthly profit. Hedging is more secure. The screenshots are of Exness Cent Real account transactions, not backtest results. I can s
ADX Hedge Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
ADX HEDGE MASTER  Advanced Hedging & Trend Following EA Revolutionary Trading Solution for Maximum Profit Potential The   ADX HEDGE MASTER   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to dominate the forex market through intelligent hedging strategies combined with precision trend-following algorithms. This cutting-edge EA leverages the power of the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify optimal market conditions while executing dynamic hedging positions for consistent profitability.
GoldenKnight
Dong Chao Mo
5 (1)
Experts
Rimangono solo 1 copie, al prezzo di 799 USD. Il prossimo prezzo sarà di 1399 USD. Rimani aggiornato e non perderlo. Il prezzo finale sarà di 9999 USD. Segnale in diretta  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2325976?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account Non è necessario alcun setup complesso. Basta trascinarlo sul grafico e l'EA utilizzerà automaticamente i parametri ottimali integrati. Puoi mettere da parte il lavoro e andare in vacanza, lasciando il resto a GoldenKnight. Strumento di trading: XAUUS
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Per garantire la massima trasparenza, sto fornendo l'accesso al conto investitore reale collegato a questo EA, consentendoti di monitorare le sue prestazioni dal vivo senza manipolazioni. In soli 5 giorni, l'intero capitale iniziale è stato completamente prelevato, e da allora l'EA ha negoziato esclusivamente con fondi di profitto, senza alcuna esposizione al saldo originale. Il prezzo attuale di $199 è un'offerta di lancio limitata, e sarà aumentato dopo la vendita di 10 copie
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema di Trading Autonomo con Nucleo di Analisi Quantistica SEGNALE REALE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Oggi molti trader manipolano i risultati facendo girare i loro Expert Advisor su conti cent o con saldi molto bassi , mostrando di fatto che non si fidano dei propri sistemi . Questo segnale, invece, opera su un conto reale live da 20.000 USD . Ciò dimostra un vero impegno di capitale e offre una performance trasparente , senza amplificazioni artificiali o distors
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DI SCONTO Solo per 24 ore. L'offerta termina il 29 novembre. Questa sarà l'unica promozione per questo prodotto. Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral,
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.2 (5)
Experts
Monitoraggio reale. Test onesti. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Prima di entrare nei dettagli tecnici, ci sono due cose fondamentali che devi sapere: PipsHunter è confermato da un segnale di monitoraggio in denaro reale. L’EA sta operando in live da diversi mesi su un conto reale (Pepperstone) e il monitoraggio è completamente pubblico. Nessuna simulazione, nessun conto nascosto, nessun “solo backtest perfetti” — i risultati del trading reale confermano le prestazioni effettive. I b
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un consulente di trading professionale per negoziare qualsiasi asset senza martingala o griglie dall'autore con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. La maggior parte dei consulenti top lavora con l'oro in crescita. Appaiono brillanti nei test... finché l'oro sale. Ma cosa succede quando il trend si esaurisce? Chi proteggerà il tuo deposito? HTTP EA non crede nella crescita eterna — si adatta al mercato mutevole e è progettato per diversificare ampiamente il tuo portafoglio d
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma un
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Panoramica Golden Hen EA è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per XAUUSD . Opera combinando otto strategie di trading indipendenti, ciascuna innescata da diverse condizioni di mercato e timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA è progettato per gestire automaticamente le sue entrate e i filtri. La logica centrale dell'EA si concentra sull'identificazione di segnali specifici. Golden Hen EA non utilizza tecniche di griglia (grid), martingala o mediazione . Tutti i trade aperti dall'EA
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]   Caratteristiche Principali Il sist
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY SCONTO DEL 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Prezzo regolare: $997 al Black Friday: $498.50 (Il prezzo scontato verrà riflesso durante la promozione.) Inizio vendita: 27 novembre 2025 - evento Black Friday a tempo limitato. Estrazione Black Friday: Tutti gli acquirenti di Nano Machine GPT durante l'evento del Black Friday possono partecipare a un'estrazione casuale per vincere: 1 x attivazione Syna 1 x attivazione AiQ 1 x attivazione Mean Machine GPT Come partecipare: 1) Dopo l'acquisto, in
Altri dall’autore
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicatori
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps you answer: Who is in control? (Aggressive Buyers vs. S
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
Indicatori
AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
BinanceData
Jingfeng Luo
librerie
After downloading this service program, it will be used as a service support program for Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel. Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel   download link： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/159414?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aDom+BookHeatMAP+Lightning+Trading+Panel Please first drag and drop the downloaded file to the corresponding service folder (` MQL5 \ Services `) in the MT5 data directory, and confirm that the file has been successfully pla
FREE
ProQuant Probability Map
Jingfeng Luo
Indicatori
ProQuant Probability Map: A Dual-Quant Prediction System to Navigate the Future Say goodbye to blind guessing. Let historical data be your compass. The ProQuant Probability Map is an advanced quantitative tool exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. Unlike traditional lagging indicators (such as RSI or MACD), it calculates historical price distribution probabilities in real-time, directly projecting a "Heatmap" of potential future price levels onto the right side of your chart. Version 7 intro
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione