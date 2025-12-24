Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel

Dom Book HeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel Professional-Grade Microstructure Lightning Trading Panel · User Manual

Important Note:

1、As this is a heatmap, footprint map, and DOM trading panel tool based on EA, its demo version cannot function properly and only works in a live environment! 

2、Enabling high-performance mode separates program operations and data retrieval, enabling multi-threaded operation without interference, completely resolving DOM manipulation lag issues under poor network conditions. High-performance mode requires downloading a separate service program, available for free download at: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/159595?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3abinancedata

1. Product Summary: Giving You a "God's Eye View" of the Market

Say goodbye to blindly guessing market direction from K-line charts—see directly through the formations of institutional capital!

The Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel is an institutional-grade MT5 trading terminal built for Professional Scalpers, Day Traders, and Quants. It breaks the limitations of traditional MT5 that only shows historical prices. Through a proprietary API engine, it synchronizes the world's largest Binance Level 2 Depth Data directly to your chart in real-time. Combined with Microscope Footprint Charts and a Lightning DOM (Depth of Market), it allows you to dissect every price fluctuation with surgical precision.

Why Choose It?

  • See Institutional Intent: The Panoramic Heatmap reveals "Order Walls" (large limit buy/sell orders), helping you identify strong support and resistance levels in advance so you aren't fooled by false breakouts.

  • Insight into Micro-Games: The unique Microscope Footprint Chart reveals the details of the bull-bear battle inside the candles using Delta and POC data, precisely capturing reversal signals.

  • Speed is King: Designed for high-frequency trading, the Lightning DOM Panel supports millisecond-level one-click order placement and cancellation, as well as silky-smooth Drag & Drop Order Modification, ensuring your execution keeps up with your judgment.

2. Core Environment Configuration (Must Read)

This panel relies on external API data. You MUST complete the following two configuration steps for it to work properly.

2.1 Enable WebRequest

Since the program needs to connect to Binance servers, you must add the URLs to the whitelist in MT5:

  1. Click the menu bar: Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors.

  2. Check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".

  3. Double-click the empty space in the list and add the following 3 URLs one by one:

  4. Click OK.

2.2 Trading Pair Matching & Gold Configuration (Important)

Principle: The InpSymbolPreset in the EA parameters MUST logically correspond to the MT5 chart symbol; otherwise, the price axis will be misaligned.

🏆 Gold (XAUUSD) Traders Please Note:

  • Default Configuration: InpSymbolPreset defaults to PAXGUSDT.

  • Principle: PAXG (Paxos Gold) is a token backed by physical gold, and its price is highly consistent with international gold prices. This EA uses it as the data source for Gold liquidity.

  • Action: When trading XAUUSD, please keep the default parameter PAXGUSDT unchanged.

Crypto Traders:

  • Trading BTC: Select BTCUSDT.

  • Trading ETH: Select ETHUSDT.

  • Other Coins: Select Custom_Input and enter the Binance symbol code (e.g., DOGEUSDT ) in InpCustomSymbol .

⛔ STRICTLY FORBIDDEN:

  • Do NOT use the PAXGUSDT parameter on a BTC chart.

  • Do NOT use the BTCUSDT parameter on a Gold chart.

3. Interface Layout & Function Details

The panel interface integrates micro-data with trade execution, mainly divided into five areas:

A. History Heatmap - [Background Layer]

  • Visual Principle: The colored blocks in the background represent the historical Order Book. The brighter/warmer the color (controlled by InpColorSensitivity ), the larger the volume of pending orders at that price level, indicating stronger support/resistance.

  • Transaction Bubbles: Circles on the chart represent actual executed trades.

    • Color: Blue/Green indicates aggressive buying; Purple/Red indicates aggressive selling.

    • Size: The larger the bubble, the larger the volume of that trade.

B. Liquidity Histogram - [Left of Price Axis]

  • Function: A horizontal bar chart showing the current total volume of pending orders at each price level.

  • Usage: Helps you identify current market depth thickness at a glance and find the nearest key defensive levels.

C. DOM Lightning Trading Ladder (Trading DOM) - [Right of Price Axis]

This is the core operation area. Each row corresponds to a price level and contains 5 columns of buttons:

  1. Trade (Order Column):

    • Above current price: Shows Red background (Sell Limit zone).

    • Below current price: Shows Green background (Buy Limit zone).

    • Click: Directly places a Limit Order.

  2. Vol (Volume): Shows the market pending order volume at that level. If you have an order there, it displays your order lot size.

  3. TP (Take Profit): Click or drag to set/modify Take Profit.

  4. SL (Stop Loss): Click or drag to set/modify Stop Loss.

  5. Cancel/Close (Operation Column):

    • Cancel: Cancels the pending order at that price.

    • Close: Closes the open position at that price (button turns red).

    • Clear: Clears the TP/SL settings for that price.

D. Microscope Footprint - [Far Right Area]

  • Function: Magnifies the internal structure of candles like a microscope. Located in the reserved area on the far right.

  • Data Interpretation:

    • Left Wing (Volume): Total volume traded at that price level.

    • Right Wing (Time): Duration the price stayed at that level.

    • Delta (Number): The difference between aggressive buying volume and aggressive selling volume (Positive is Green, Negative is Red).

    • POC (Highlight Box): The price level with the maximum Volume (VPOC) or longest Time (TPOC).

E. Imbalance Meter - [Between Bid & Ask]

  • Location: Between the Bid and Ask prices.

  • Function: Real-time calculation of the order imbalance near the spread.

  • Reading: E.g., S:70% indicates heavy selling pressure; B:30% indicates weak buying interest.

4. Trading Operation Guide

4.1 Lightning Order Placement

  • Buy: Click the Trade button in the Green area below the price axis -> Places a Buy Limit.

  • Sell: Click the Trade button in the Red area above the price axis -> Places a Sell Limit.

  • Lot Size: The default order size is controlled by the parameter InpTradeVolume .

4.2 Drag & Drop Modification

The EA supports intuitive chart drag-and-drop operations:

  • Modify Price: Click and hold the Vol number of a pending order row, drag it to a new price, and release to modify the order price.

  • Modify TP/SL: Click and hold the green TP or red SL tag, and drag up or down to quickly adjust TP/SL levels.

  • Tip: While dragging, a floating window will appear on the screen showing the estimated Profit/Loss amount for the adjustment.

4.3 View Control

  • Scroll: Click and hold the left mouse button in the DOM area and drag up/down to view depth above or below.

  • Auto-Center: If InpAutoMirror is enabled, the view will automatically snap back to the latest price when the mouse is released and idle.

  • Zoom: Adjust the parameter InpPriceStep to change the grid granularity.

5. Detailed Parameter Configuration

Data Source

  • InpSymbolPreset: Preset symbol (Default is PAXGUSDT for Gold).

  • InpCustomSymbol: Custom symbol name (Effective when Preset is set to "Custom").

Trading Settings

  • InpTradeVolume: Lot size per click (Default 0.01).

  • InpMagicNumber: EA Order Identification Number.

UI: Dimensions

  • InpBtnWidthTrade ~ InpBtnWidthCancel: Custom pixel width for each button column.

  • InpReservedWidth: Width of the Footprint chart area on the right (Default 400px).

  • InpHistWidth: Width of the Liquidity Histogram.

  • InpFontSize: Global font size.

View Settings

  • InpVisibleRange: Vertical price range displayed on screen (e.g., $30).

  • InpPriceStep: Aggregation Step (Important). Determines the granularity of the Heatmap. Recommended: 0.5-1.0 for Gold, 10-50 for Bitcoin.

  • InpColorSensitivity: Heatmap color sensitivity.

Colors

  • Supports customization of all visual elements including background, grid, buy/sell orders, bubbles, Footprint (Delta/POC/Background), etc.

6. FAQ (Common Troubleshooting)

Q: The panel stays stuck on "Initializing..." and doesn't show the chart? A: Check if InpSymbolPreset is selected correctly, and verify that the 3 Binance URLs have been added to the WebRequest whitelist in options.

Q: The Heatmap is completely black? A: The price axis might be mismatched. For example, using Gold parameters (PAXG) on a BTC chart. Please ensure the EA parameters match the chart symbol.

Q: Why is there no reaction when I click buttons? A: Check if the "Algo Trading" button in the top MT5 toolbar is turned ON.

Q: What if the interface is lagging? A: Try increasing InpDataTimer (Default 1000ms) or decreasing InpDepthLimit (Default 500) to reduce the data load.


Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Note importante : Pour garantir une transparence totale, je fournis un accès au compte d'investisseur réel lié à cet EA, vous permettant de surveiller ses performances en direct sans manipulation. En seulement 5 jours, l'intégralité du capital initial a été entièrement retiré, et depuis lors, l'EA négocie exclusivement avec des fonds de profit, sans aucune exposition au solde d'origine. Le prix actuel de 199 $ est une offre de lancement limitée, et il sera augmenté après la vente de 10 copies o
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Système de Trading Autonome doté d’un Noyau d’Analyse Quantique SIGNAL RÉEL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543   Aujourd’hui, de nombreux traders manipulent leurs résultats en faisant tourner leurs Expert Advisors sur des comptes cent ou avec des soldes très faibles , ce qui montre en réalité qu’ils ne font pas confiance à leurs propres systèmes . Ce signal, au contraire, fonctionne sur un vrai compte réel de 20 000 USD . Il reflète un engagement réel en capital et offre u
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE RÉDUCTION Offre valable 24 heures seulement. La promotion se termine le 29 novembre. Ce sera la seule promotion pour ce produit. Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.2 (5)
Experts
Surveillance réelle. Tests honnêtes. Aucun battage. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Avant d’entrer dans les détails techniques, voici deux informations essentielles que vous devez connaître : PipsHunter est confirmé par un signal de surveillance en compte réel. L’EA fonctionne en direct depuis plusieurs mois sur un compte réel (Pepperstone), et tout le suivi est entièrement public. Aucune simulation, aucun compte caché, aucun “backtest parfait uniquement” — les résultats du trading réel confirm
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un conseiller de trading professionnel pour trader n'importe quel actif sans martingale ni grilles de l'auteur avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. La plupart des conseillers top fonctionnent avec l'or en hausse. Ils paraissent brillants dans les tests... tant que l'or monte. Mais que se passe-t-il quand la tendance s'épuise ? Qui protège votre dépôt ? HTTP EA ne croit pas à une croissance éternelle — il s'adapte au marché changeant et est conçu pour diversifier largeme
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rej
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour XAUUSD . Il fonctionne en combinant huit stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par différentes conditions de marché et unités de temps (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique centrale de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux spécifiques. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de moyenne
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. [guide line]   Caractéristi
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
VENDREDI NOIR 50% DE RÉDUCTION - NANO MACHINE GPT Prix régulier: $997 au Vendredi Noir: $498.50 (Le prix réduit sera reflété pendant la promotion.) Début de la vente: 27 novembre 2025 - événement du Vendredi Noir pour une durée limitée. Tirage au sort du Vendredi Noir: Tous les acheteurs de Nano Machine GPT pendant l'événement du Vendredi Noir peuvent participer à un tirage au sort aléatoire pour gagner: 1 x activation de Syna 1 x activation d'AiQ 1 x activation de Mean Machine GPT Comment par
