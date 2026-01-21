SMC Order Blocks FVG Indicator





🔷 SMC Order Blocks + FVG — Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator





Unlock institutional trading insights with this professional-grade Smart Money Concept indicator. Automatically detect Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps used by banks and hedge funds.





⭐ KEY FEATURES:





✅ ORDER BLOCKS DETECTION

• Automatic bullish and bearish Order Block identification

• Based on price action and impulse strength analysis

• Real-time mitigation tracking

• Customizable impulse multiplier for accuracy





✅ FAIR VALUE GAPS (FVG)

• Instant FVG detection on any timeframe

• Visual distinction between filled and unfilled gaps

• Minimum gap size filter to avoid noise

• Smart fill tracking algorithm





✅ PROFESSIONAL VISUALIZATION

• Clean, non-cluttered chart display

• Color-coded zones (bullish/bearish/mitigated)

• Optional zone extension to current bar

• Adjustable opacity and styling





✅ SMART ALERTS

• New Order Block alerts

• New FVG alerts

• Mitigation notifications

• Push, Email, and Sound alerts supported





📈 WORKS ON:

• All currency pairs (Forex)

• Gold, Silver, Oil

• Indices (US30, NAS100, etc.)

• Cryptocurrencies

• All timeframes (M1 to MN)





🎯 PERFECT FOR:

• Smart Money Concept traders

• ICT methodology followers

• Supply and Demand traders

• Price Action traders

• Day traders and Swing traders





⚙️ EASY SETUP:

1. Attach to any chart

2. Adjust colors to match your template

3. Set alert preferences

4. Start trading with institutional zones





📞 SUPPORT:

Full support provided. Contact me for any questions or feature requests.





🔄 FREE UPDATES:

All future updates included with your purchase.