SMC Order Blocks FVG Indicator
- Indicatori
- Kirill Kirillov
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
🔷 SMC Order Blocks + FVG — Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator
Unlock institutional trading insights with this professional-grade Smart Money Concept indicator. Automatically detect Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps used by banks and hedge funds.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
⭐ KEY FEATURES:
✅ ORDER BLOCKS DETECTION
• Automatic bullish and bearish Order Block identification
• Based on price action and impulse strength analysis
• Real-time mitigation tracking
• Customizable impulse multiplier for accuracy
✅ FAIR VALUE GAPS (FVG)
• Instant FVG detection on any timeframe
• Visual distinction between filled and unfilled gaps
• Minimum gap size filter to avoid noise
• Smart fill tracking algorithm
✅ PROFESSIONAL VISUALIZATION
• Clean, non-cluttered chart display
• Color-coded zones (bullish/bearish/mitigated)
• Optional zone extension to current bar
• Adjustable opacity and styling
✅ SMART ALERTS
• New Order Block alerts
• New FVG alerts
• Mitigation notifications
• Push, Email, and Sound alerts supported
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📈 WORKS ON:
• All currency pairs (Forex)
• Gold, Silver, Oil
• Indices (US30, NAS100, etc.)
• Cryptocurrencies
• All timeframes (M1 to MN)
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🎯 PERFECT FOR:
• Smart Money Concept traders
• ICT methodology followers
• Supply and Demand traders
• Price Action traders
• Day traders and Swing traders
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
⚙️ EASY SETUP:
1. Attach to any chart
2. Adjust colors to match your template
3. Set alert preferences
4. Start trading with institutional zones
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📞 SUPPORT:
Full support provided. Contact me for any questions or feature requests.
🔄 FREE UPDATES:
All future updates included with your purchase.