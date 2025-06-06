Grid Master Pro12

3.5

🧠 GridMaster ULTRA - Adaptive Artificial Intelligence

🚀 The Most Advanced Grid EA on MT5 Market

GridMaster ULTRA revolutionizes grid trading with Adaptive Artificial Intelligence that automatically adjusts to real-time market conditions.

⭐ SHORT DESCRIPTION

Intelligent grid Expert Advisor with adaptive AI, multi-dimensional market analysis, dynamic risk management and automatic parameter optimization. Advanced protection system and continuous adaptation for all market types.

🎯 REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATIONS

🧠 MULTI-DIMENSIONAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

  • Real-time market analysis: 0-100 score based on volatility, trend, noise and efficiency
  • Automatic regime detection: EXCELLENT / GOOD / NEUTRAL / POOR / DANGEROUS
  • Continuous adaptation: EA learns and improves automatically
  • Smart momentum: Multi-timeframe signals with confidence level

📊 ADAPTIVE GRID SYSTEM

  • Dynamic grid: 3-8 levels according to market conditions
  • Intelligent progressive lots: Adaptive multiplier based on performance
  • Auto-adjusted distances: Optimal spacing according to volatility
  • Adaptive Take Profit: Targets adjusted to market efficiency

🛡️ MULTI-LEVEL INTELLIGENT PROTECTION

  • Circuit Breaker: Automatic shutdown in case of critical issues
  • Emergency protection: Max DD with intelligent exposure reduction
  • Adaptive protection: Based on learning and market conditions
  • Advanced margin management: Automatic verification before each order

🎓 MACHINE LEARNING

  • Continuous performance analysis: Success rate, recovery, efficiency
  • Parameter optimization: Risk, spacing, TP auto-adjusted every 30min
  • Performance score: Global 0-100 efficiency evaluation
  • Speed adaptation: System accelerates with good results

🔧 INTELLIGENT PARAMETERS

ADVANCED LOT CONTROL

  • Fixed or dynamic lot: Choice between security and adaptability
  • Intelligent calculation: Automatic adaptation to available capital
  • Adaptive multiplier: Progression optimized according to performance
  • Margin verification: Protection against capital errors

MOMENTUM SYSTEM

  • Multi-timeframe analysis: Short, medium and long term
  • Confidence level: Signal reliability score
  • Cross confirmation: Validation by market conditions
  • Intelligent enhancement: Boost of favorable orders

DYNAMIC RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Optimal exposure: Real-time calculation of ideal risk
  • Profit/emergency mode: Adaptation according to performance
  • Safety factor: Automatic capital protection
  • Adaptive trailing: Intelligent stops according to volatility

📈 TECHNICAL ADVANTAGES

AUTOMATIC ADAPTATION: No need to manually adjust parameters
ALL MARKETS: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, indices, crypto
ALL TIMEFRAMES: M1 to D1, automatic optimization
MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS: From $100 to $1,000,000, intelligent adaptation
ADVANCED PROTECTION: Impossible to lose all capital
STABLE PERFORMANCE: System improves over time

⚙️ RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION

BEGINNERS

Mode: Fixed lot Risk: 8% MaxPositions: 5 Intelligence: 0.6

INTERMEDIATE

Mode: Dynamic
Risk: 12%
MaxPositions: 8
Intelligence: 0.7

EXPERTS

Mode: Full adaptive Risk: 15% MaxPositions: 12 Intelligence: 0.8-1.0

🎯 OPTIMAL USAGE

RECOMMENDED PAIRS

  • EURUSD: Excellent performance, moderate volatility
  • GBPUSD: Good for rapid adaptation
  • XAUUSD: Ideal for strong trends
  • Indices: CFDs on DAX, S&P500, NASDAQ

RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAMES

  • H1-H4: Optimal for intelligent grid
  • M30: Good for active accounts
  • D1: Perfect for passive trading

MINIMUM CAPITAL

  • Micro accounts: $100 minimum
  • Standard: $1,000 recommended
  • Professional: $10,000+ for full potential

🏆 WHY CHOOSE GRIDMASTER ULTRA v6.2?

🥇 CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY

First grid EA with true adaptive AI on MT5

🛡️ MAXIMUM SECURITY

Unique multi-level protection system

📊 EVOLUTIONARY PERFORMANCE

EA automatically improves over time

🎯 EASE OF USE

1-click installation, automatic configuration

💡 CONTINUOUS INNOVATION

Regular updates with new features

⚠️ RISK WARNING

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is recommended to test on demo account before real use.

📞 PREMIUM SUPPORT

✅ Complete documentation included
✅ Configuration videos
✅ Responsive technical support
✅ User community
✅ Free updates

🚀 BUY NOW

Join traders who chose Artificial Intelligence to optimize their profits!

GridMaster ULTRA v6.2 - The future of grid trading is now.

🔍 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account Type: Any (ECN, Standard, Micro)
  • Minimum Deposit: $100
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

KEY FEATURES

  • AI Market Scoring: 0-100 real-time evaluation
  • Dynamic Parameter Adjustment: Every 30 minutes
  • Multi-Level Protection: 3-tier safety system
  • Smart Order Management: Priority-based placement
  • Adaptive Learning: Continuous improvement
  • Cross-Timeframe Analysis: Short to long-term trends

PERFORMANCE METRICS

  • Adaptation Speed: 0.1-0.5 configurable
  • Intelligence Level: 0.5-1.0 adjustable
  • Maximum Positions: 1-15 customizable
  • Grid Levels: 3-8 automatic scaling
  • Risk Management: 8-25% adaptive range

COMPATIBILITY

  • Symbols: All Forex pairs, Gold, Silver, Indices, Crypto CFDs
  • Brokers: Compatible with all MT5 brokers
  • Execution: Market and pending orders
  • Hedging: Netting accounts optimized
  • Commission: Automatic calculation included

💎 WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE?

PROPRIETARY AI ENGINE

Unlike simple grid EAs, GridMaster ULTRA features a proprietary artificial intelligence engine that:

  • Analyzes market conditions in real-time
  • Adapts parameters automatically
  • Learns from trading history
  • Optimizes performance continuously

INTELLIGENT CIRCUIT BREAKER

Revolutionary protection system that:

  • Monitors for dangerous market conditions
  • Automatically pauses trading if needed
  • Prevents catastrophic losses
  • Resumes when conditions improve

MULTI-DIMENSIONAL ANALYSIS

Advanced market intelligence including:

  • Volatility ratio calculation
  • Trend consistency measurement
  • Support/resistance strength
  • Market noise level assessment
  • Overall efficiency scoring

ADAPTIVE LOT SIZING

Smart position sizing that:

  • Calculates optimal lot sizes
  • Verifies margin requirements
  • Adapts to account balance
  • Prevents over-leveraging
  • Scales with performance

🌟 USER TESTIMONIALS

"The adaptive intelligence is game-changing. My EA now performs consistently across different market conditions." - Professional Trader

"Finally, a grid EA that doesn't blow accounts. The protection system actually works!" - Retail Investor

"The automatic parameter optimization saved me hours of manual backtesting." - Trading System Developer

📊 PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

ADAPTIVE FEATURES

  • Parameters self-adjust every 30 minutes
  • Market regime detection and adaptation
  • Performance-based lot sizing
  • Dynamic risk management
  • Automatic profit target adjustment

PROTECTION FEATURES

  • Multi-level drawdown protection
  • Emergency position closure
  • Margin requirement verification
  • Order limit monitoring
  • Circuit breaker activation

INTELLIGENCE FEATURES

  • Machine learning algorithm
  • Multi-timeframe momentum analysis
  • Market efficiency calculation
  • Trend consistency measurement
  • Noise level filtering


Filtro:
Albert Balasanian
160
Albert Balasanian 2025.06.13 23:12 
 

I hope this is a working robot, but I couldn't even test it, not one pair , neither the standard settings nor those recommended in the description helped me

Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
2147
Risposta dello sviluppatore Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely 2025.06.14 01:00
You can try a new update
Alesamo
1503
Alesamo 2025.06.09 14:14 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
2147
Risposta dello sviluppatore Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely 2025.07.02 14:14
The EA has been updated — it's now possible to adjust the lot size directly from the input settings interface. Let me know if you need any help with it!
Tamara Huber
166
Tamara Huber 2025.06.08 13:43 
 

Hallo der ist schon gut aber er macht gewinn 2cent oder 1 cent win hast du villeicht ne anderen set?

Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
2147
Risposta dello sviluppatore Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely 2025.06.11 21:11
A new, more realistic patch is coming soon.
Rispondi alla recensione