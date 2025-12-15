EMA Ribbon Trend Pro MT5

🎯 AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro (MT5)
Professional EMA Ribbon Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5
🚀 Overview – Built for Serious Traders

AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro is a high-performance, professional-grade EMA Ribbon Trend Indicator for MT5, created for traders who want clean trend detection, accurate entries, and zero repaint signals.

This indicator is designed using TradingView-style trend logic, combined with advanced market filters to eliminate noise, false signals, and choppy market conditions.
The result is a powerful yet easy-to-use trend system that helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto.

If you are looking for a reliable MT5 EMA ribbon indicator to trade trends with confidence, AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro is built exactly for that purpose.

✨ Key Features
🔷 Advanced 8-EMA Ribbon System

Professionally tuned EMA ribbon:

Fast EMAs: 8, 13, 21, 34

Slow EMAs: 55, 89, 144, 200

Dynamic ribbon coloring:

Rising EMAs → Bullish colors

Falling EMAs → Bearish colors

Clear visual separation between fast and slow trends

Fully customizable EMA lengths for personal strategies

🔷 Intelligent Trend Detection (TradingView-Style Logic)

Accurate trend logic:

Price above EMA55 + EMA21 above EMA55 → Bullish Trend

Price below EMA55 + EMA21 below EMA55 → Bearish Trend

Instant trend-flip detection on confirmation candle

One signal per trend – no repeated or clustered arrows

Designed to catch real market moves, not random noise

🔷 Premium Buy / Sell Signal Arrows

Clean, modern signal arrows:

▲ Buy signals

▼ Sell signals

ATR-based arrow placement for perfect chart visibility

Optional sound alerts on new signals

Non-repainting signals when SignalOnClose is enabled

🔷 Advanced Market Filtering System

AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro includes multiple professional-grade filters to keep you out of bad trades:

EMA 200 Major Trend Filter

ADX Trend Strength Filter

Choppiness Index Filter (range market detection)

ATR Volatility Filter

Market Structure Filter (Higher Highs / Lower Lows)

Zigzag Pattern Stability Filter

Candle Body Strength Filter

Maximum Candle Size Risk Filter

These filters work together to ensure signals appear only when market conditions are favorable.

🔷 Professional HUD Panel (On-Chart Dashboard)

Live trend status:

BULLISH ▲ / BEARISH ▼ / NEUTRAL

Ribbon strength meter (0–100%)

Real-time ADX value

Last signal direction and time

Current symbol and timeframe

Clean dark-theme design with customizable placement

🔷 Smart TP / SL Assistance

ATR-based Take Profit & Stop Loss levels

Multi-TP system (up to 5 targets)

Support & Resistance-based TP detection

Risk-to-Reward visualization on chart

Clear TP / SL zone boxes for easy trade management

🔷 Dynamic Candle Coloring

Bullish trend → Green candles

Bearish trend → Red candles

Neutral / transition → Gray candles

Optional Heiken Ashi candle mode

🔷 Complete Alert System

Popup alerts with full trade details

Mobile push notifications

Email alerts

Sound alerts (custom WAV supported)

Alert cooldown system to prevent spam

📊 Recommended Settings
💰 Gold (XAUUSD) – M1 / M5 Scalping

ADX Filter enabled (ADX ≥ 20)

Choppiness Filter enabled

SignalOnClose = true (no repaint)

💹 Forex Pairs – M15 / H1 Swing Trading

ADX ≥ 22

ConfirmBars = 1

Higher ATR-based TP for extended trends

📈 Indices (US500, NAS100)

Default settings perform excellently

Slightly stricter choppiness filtering recommended

🔥 Crypto (BTCUSD)

Increased ribbon width tolerance

Larger candle size allowance for volatility

⚙️ Fully Customizable Inputs

EMA Ribbon Settings

Trend Confirmation Controls

Advanced Market Filters

Signal & Arrow Controls

TP / SL & Multi-TP Options

HUD & Display Settings

Alert Preferences

Every component is adjustable to fit scalping, intraday, or swing trading styles.

✅ Why Choose AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro?

✔ Non-repainting signals
✔ Advanced professional filtering
✔ One clean signal per trend
✔ Premium visual quality
✔ Complete entry-to-exit system
✔ Optimized for all timeframes
✔ Multi-asset compatible
✔ Strategy Tester friendly
✔ Clean, warning-free code

This is not a basic EMA indicator — it is a complete trend-following solution.
