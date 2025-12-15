EMA Ribbon Trend Pro MT5
- Prabir Sarkar
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
🎯 AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro (MT5)
Professional EMA Ribbon Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5
🚀 Overview – Built for Serious Traders
AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro is a high-performance, professional-grade EMA Ribbon Trend Indicator for MT5, created for traders who want clean trend detection, accurate entries, and zero repaint signals.
This indicator is designed using TradingView-style trend logic, combined with advanced market filters to eliminate noise, false signals, and choppy market conditions.
The result is a powerful yet easy-to-use trend system that helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto.
If you are looking for a reliable MT5 EMA ribbon indicator to trade trends with confidence, AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro is built exactly for that purpose.
✨ Key Features
🔷 Advanced 8-EMA Ribbon System
Professionally tuned EMA ribbon:
Fast EMAs: 8, 13, 21, 34
Slow EMAs: 55, 89, 144, 200
Dynamic ribbon coloring:
Rising EMAs → Bullish colors
Falling EMAs → Bearish colors
Clear visual separation between fast and slow trends
Fully customizable EMA lengths for personal strategies
🔷 Intelligent Trend Detection (TradingView-Style Logic)
Accurate trend logic:
Price above EMA55 + EMA21 above EMA55 → Bullish Trend
Price below EMA55 + EMA21 below EMA55 → Bearish Trend
Instant trend-flip detection on confirmation candle
One signal per trend – no repeated or clustered arrows
Designed to catch real market moves, not random noise
🔷 Premium Buy / Sell Signal Arrows
Clean, modern signal arrows:
▲ Buy signals
▼ Sell signals
ATR-based arrow placement for perfect chart visibility
Optional sound alerts on new signals
Non-repainting signals when SignalOnClose is enabled
🔷 Advanced Market Filtering System
AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro includes multiple professional-grade filters to keep you out of bad trades:
EMA 200 Major Trend Filter
ADX Trend Strength Filter
Choppiness Index Filter (range market detection)
ATR Volatility Filter
Market Structure Filter (Higher Highs / Lower Lows)
Zigzag Pattern Stability Filter
Candle Body Strength Filter
Maximum Candle Size Risk Filter
These filters work together to ensure signals appear only when market conditions are favorable.
🔷 Professional HUD Panel (On-Chart Dashboard)
Live trend status:
BULLISH ▲ / BEARISH ▼ / NEUTRAL
Ribbon strength meter (0–100%)
Real-time ADX value
Last signal direction and time
Current symbol and timeframe
Clean dark-theme design with customizable placement
🔷 Smart TP / SL Assistance
ATR-based Take Profit & Stop Loss levels
Multi-TP system (up to 5 targets)
Support & Resistance-based TP detection
Risk-to-Reward visualization on chart
Clear TP / SL zone boxes for easy trade management
🔷 Dynamic Candle Coloring
Bullish trend → Green candles
Bearish trend → Red candles
Neutral / transition → Gray candles
Optional Heiken Ashi candle mode
🔷 Complete Alert System
Popup alerts with full trade details
Mobile push notifications
Email alerts
Sound alerts (custom WAV supported)
Alert cooldown system to prevent spam
📊 Recommended Settings
💰 Gold (XAUUSD) – M1 / M5 Scalping
ADX Filter enabled (ADX ≥ 20)
Choppiness Filter enabled
SignalOnClose = true (no repaint)
💹 Forex Pairs – M15 / H1 Swing Trading
ADX ≥ 22
ConfirmBars = 1
Higher ATR-based TP for extended trends
📈 Indices (US500, NAS100)
Default settings perform excellently
Slightly stricter choppiness filtering recommended
🔥 Crypto (BTCUSD)
Increased ribbon width tolerance
Larger candle size allowance for volatility
⚙️ Fully Customizable Inputs
EMA Ribbon Settings
Trend Confirmation Controls
Advanced Market Filters
Signal & Arrow Controls
TP / SL & Multi-TP Options
HUD & Display Settings
Alert Preferences
Every component is adjustable to fit scalping, intraday, or swing trading styles.
✅ Why Choose AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro?
✔ Non-repainting signals
✔ Advanced professional filtering
✔ One clean signal per trend
✔ Premium visual quality
✔ Complete entry-to-exit system
✔ Optimized for all timeframes
✔ Multi-asset compatible
✔ Strategy Tester friendly
✔ Clean, warning-free code
This is not a basic EMA indicator — it is a complete trend-following solution.