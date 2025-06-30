Prop Grid

5

XignalCoding Prop Grid EA

Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence.

The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need.

Main Features

  1. Custom Strategy Creation

  2. Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Bands, Breakout, Pullback, or Linear Regression.

  3. Flexible Grid Logic

  4. Enable or disable the grid. Define max trades, spacing (fixed or ATR-based), and choose between simple, dynamic, or parabolic profit targets.

  5. Built-in Safety System (4 Layers)
Also included

  • Time-based filters

  • News filter (currency-specific, pre/post news control)

  • Indicator filters (MACD, ADX)

  • Daily drawdown protection and emergency exits

Designed for Prop Firm Challenges (but not only)
From dynamic risk control to timing precision, Prop Grid is built for challenge success.

What You Get

  • 1 set file to start trading immediately

  • Full user guide with all parameters explained

  • Direct support via Instagram and DM

  • 1 hour video call with every full purchase


Questions or Support?

Message us here directly or on Instagram: @xignalcoding

Ioannis Xenos - xignalcoding.com


Disclaimer:

Trading involves risk and is not suitable for everyone. The past performance of this product does not guarantee future results. Use of Prop Grid EA is at your own risk. The creator is not responsible for any losses you may incur while using this tool.


Recensioni 1
Konstantinos
24
Konstantinos 2025.07.02 08:53 
 

From the first day of use I saw the spectacular results of the strategy. It was really what I needed to recover my account. The creator of the bot was next to me throughout the entire process of installing the settings. As a beginner I did not have enough knowledge. Thank you!

