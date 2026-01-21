Gold Live Breakout EA
Gold Live Breakout EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade real-time price breakouts on XAUUSD using market execution only.
The EA continuously monitors recent price action and enters trades only when price breaks decisively out of a defined range, allowing traders to participate in strong directional moves while avoiding low-quality ranging conditions.
This product is built for traders who prefer simple, transparent breakout logic, strict risk control, and automated trade management.
How the EA Works
-
The EA analyses a price range formed by the last completed candles on the selected timeframe.
-
When price breaks above the range, the EA opens a Buy trade at market.
-
When price breaks below the range, the EA opens a Sell trade at market.
-
All trades are opened with a fixed Stop Loss.
-
Optional Take Profit, Break-Even, and Trailing Stop features manage the trade automatically.
There are no pending orders.
Trades are executed live at market price only after a confirmed breakout.
Risk Management
-
Every trade uses a Stop Loss
-
No martingale
-
No grid trading
-
No averaging
-
No recovery systems
-
Lot size can be:
-
Fixed
-
Automatically calculated based on risk percentage
-
-
Built-in margin checks help prevent execution errors on small accounts
All risk parameters are fully controlled by the user through the EA inputs.
Trade Management Features
-
Fixed Stop Loss on every trade
-
Optional Take Profit
-
Automatic Break-Even after price moves in profit
-
Optional Trailing Stop
-
Cooldown period between trades to avoid over-trading
-
Spread filter to avoid unfavourable market conditions
-
Optional trading session filter
Recommended Usage
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframes: M5 or M15
-
Account type: Any (Standard, ECN, Raw)
-
Broker: Any MT5 broker offering XAUUSD
The EA can be attached to other symbols, but it is optimised specifically for Gold.
What This EA Is NOT
-
❌ No martingale
-
❌ No grid trading
-
❌ No hedging
-
❌ No arbitrage
-
❌ No news trading
-
❌ No profit guarantees
Important Information
Trading involves risk and losses are possible.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Results may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spread, and selected settings.
This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not an investment service.