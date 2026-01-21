Gold Live Breakout EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade real-time price breakouts on XAUUSD using market execution only.

The EA continuously monitors recent price action and enters trades only when price breaks decisively out of a defined range, allowing traders to participate in strong directional moves while avoiding low-quality ranging conditions.

This product is built for traders who prefer simple, transparent breakout logic, strict risk control, and automated trade management.

How the EA Works

The EA analyses a price range formed by the last completed candles on the selected timeframe. When price breaks above the range, the EA opens a Buy trade at market. When price breaks below the range, the EA opens a Sell trade at market. All trades are opened with a fixed Stop Loss. Optional Take Profit, Break-Even, and Trailing Stop features manage the trade automatically.

There are no pending orders.

Trades are executed live at market price only after a confirmed breakout.

Risk Management

Every trade uses a Stop Loss

No martingale

No grid trading

No averaging

No recovery systems

Lot size can be: Fixed Automatically calculated based on risk percentage

Built-in margin checks help prevent execution errors on small accounts

All risk parameters are fully controlled by the user through the EA inputs.

Trade Management Features

Fixed Stop Loss on every trade

Optional Take Profit

Automatic Break-Even after price moves in profit

Optional Trailing Stop

Cooldown period between trades to avoid over-trading

Spread filter to avoid unfavourable market conditions

Optional trading session filter

Recommended Usage

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframes: M5 or M15

Account type: Any (Standard, ECN, Raw)

Broker: Any MT5 broker offering XAUUSD

The EA can be attached to other symbols, but it is optimised specifically for Gold.

What This EA Is NOT

❌ No martingale

❌ No grid trading

❌ No hedging

❌ No arbitrage

❌ No news trading

❌ No profit guarantees

Important Information

Trading involves risk and losses are possible.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Results may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spread, and selected settings.

This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not an investment service.