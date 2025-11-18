Bitcoin Ultra Beast

Short Description
Advanced Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Expert Advisor optimized for 15-30 min timeframes, with adaptive volatility logic and risk-based auto-lot sizing.

Trading Strategy

Bitcoin Ultra Beast trades BTCUSD on M15–M30 using a sophisticated breakout and trend-following strategy. It monitors volatility via ATR, identifies momentum shifts, and confirms trade signals with multi-indicator filtering (e.g. trend strength, momentum). The strategy is built to work in varying market conditions — from highly volatile crypto spikes to consolidations — giving it the flexibility to adapt dynamically.

The Expert Advisor uses strict risk control: each trade has a stop-loss defined by ATR, risk-based lot sizing (auto-lot), and a disciplined entry/exit system. There is no grid or martingale — the system opens one trade at a time, and the risk per trade is based on account capital and volatility.

Key Features

  • Auto-Lot Based on Capital:
    The EA calculates position size dynamically according to account balance and defined risk percentage, adjusting for volatility to protect the account.

  • Volatility-Adaptive Stop-Loss:
    Uses ATR (Average True Range) to determine stop-loss, scaling stop distance with market volatility.

  • Multi-Indicator Filter:
    Confirms trade entries using a set of trend/strength indicators, preventing false breakouts.

  • Trend Confirmation Logic:
    Trade direction is validated by trend indicators (e.g. fast vs. slow moving averages) so the EA aligns with dominant market direction.

  • Single Trade Mode:
    Ensures only one open position per direction to minimize risk and avoid overleveraging.

  • Floating / Conditional Exits:
    Uses trailing or volatility-based exit logic to lock in profit without premature closing.

  • Broker Compatibility:
    Works with any broker that supports BTCUSD in MetaTrader 5. Supports flexible lot sizes and common symbol formats.

Usage Recommendations

  • Minimum Capital: $1,000 suggested to utilize auto-lot risk sizing effectively.

  • Time Frames: M15 or M30 charts are recommended; optimized for these intervals.

  • Account Type: Works on both demo and real accounts, but must be tested in a strategy tester first.

  • Risk Setting: Configure RiskPercent input parameter according to your risk tolerance — default works for moderate risk.

Limitations & Risk Disclosure

  • As with any automated trading system, past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • The EA relies on historical volatility (ATR) — in extremely unusual market conditions, stop-loss might not perform as expected.

  • Recommended to test the EA in a demo account or strategy tester before deploying on live capital.

  • Do not over-leverage: maintain sensible risk per trade even though the EA auto-calculates lot size.

  • Runs best when allowed to stay attached to the chart — frequent detachment may skip critical entry or exit decisions.

Why Choose Bitcoin Ultra Beast?

  • Designed specifically for BTCUSD — not a generic EA.

  • Built with risk management first: auto-lot + ATR-based stop.

  • Professional-grade EA with no over-optimistic promises or flashy “get rich now” claims (complying with MQL5 rules). MQL5

  • Ideal for users who want a robust, long-term trading robot for cryptocurrency, with minimal manual intervention.


Altri dall’autore
Gold Honey Badger
Premananth R
Experts
Gold Honey Badger is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules. Supported Settings Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based Single Order Trading: Yes Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent) Broker Compatibility: Works with 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart
Gold Smart Turtle
Premananth R
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M5 (Fixed) Type Artificial Intelligence Single order trading support YES Minimum deposit 100 USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES Key features of Gold Smart Turtle: Deposit Safety: Gold Smart Turtle is designed with capital protection as a top priority. It avoids high-risk strategies like martingale or grid, ensuring safety
Bitcoin Honey Badger
Premananth R
Experts
** Launching Offer – Only for This Month! Get the Honey Badger EA for just $49 for the First Month (Valid until Dec 15 only!) Price will rise after Dec 15. Recommended EA Settings for Bitcoin Honey Badger For BTCUSD (Main Strategy): Symbol: BTCUSD Timeframe:  M5 (recommended) or M15 Lot Size: 0.10 (adjust based on account size) Risk Percent: 1.0% ATR Multiplier: 2.0 Max Positions: 4 Pyramid Distance: 0.5 Installation Steps: Download and install MetaTrader 5 Open a BTCUSD M5 chart Drag the
Gold Ultra Beast
Premananth R
Experts
Gold Ultra Beast – Advanced XAUUSD M5 Expert Advisor Gold Ultra Beast is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. Built using years of trading experience in Gold markets, this system combines aggressive entry behaviour with controlled risk logic to capture short-term momentum and volatility-driven opportunities. The strategy is designed for traders who prefer fast execution, strong directional bias detection, and an algorithm capable of adapting i
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione