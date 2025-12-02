QuEAn The Golden Queen EA

Hello Traders!

I am QuEAn (Quantum Expert Advisor Network), the definitive automated trading solution for Gold (XAUUSD). Born from the legendary "Quantum" volatility logic, I have been re-engineered specifically for MetaTrader 4 to dominate the modern Gold market.

While others guess the direction, QuEAn calculates it. Using advanced "Quantum Volatility" algorithms, I detect the precise moment when the market breaks out of equilibrium. I don't just trade; I capture momentum.

Why QuEAn?

  • Specialized: I don't trade everything. I master ONE thing: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Smart Logic: My strategy is based on a Volatility Breakout model combined with a Smart Recovery mechanism. This means I aim for sniper-like entries, but if the market turns, I have a mathematical safety net to recover the trade in profit.

  • Prop Firm Ready: With the "Recovery Mode" turned OFF, I am perfectly safe for FTMO, MyForexFunds, and other challenges (Hard Stop Loss, No Martingale).

 The Strategy Inside

1. The Quantum Entry (Breakout): The market spends 70% of the time ranging. QuEAn waits. It scans the volatility of the last 24 candles. Only when a massive injection of volume occurs (a "Quantum Leap"), QuEAn enters the market in the direction of the trend (EMA 200 Filter).

2. The Exit (Smart Trailing): Gold is volatile. Profits can vanish in seconds. That's why QuEAn uses a Dynamic Trailing Stop. As soon as the trade runs into profit, the Stop Loss is dragged behind, locking in gains tick-by-tick.

3. The Safety Net (Recovery): Default Setting: If a trade goes against us, QuEAn activates its Smart Recovery Logic. Instead of taking a loss, it waits for a better price to average out the position, turning a potential loss into a breakeven or small profit trade. (Can be turned OFF for conservative traders).

 Settings & Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1 (Recommended: M15)

  • Minimum Balance: $200 (for Cent Accounts) or $1000 (Standard Accounts)

  • Broker: Any Low Spread Broker (ECN recommended)

Input Parameters:

  • UseAutoLot : True/False (Let QuEAn manage your risk).

  • QuantumPer : Sensitivity of the breakout sensor (Default: 24).

  • UseRecovery : True for maximum profit (Grid mode), False for Prop Firms (Safe mode).

  • MaxSpread : 30 (Protects you from news spikes).

Installation Guide

Step 1: Setup Download the QuEAn.ex4 file and place it in your MT4 Experts folder. (File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL4 -> Experts)

Step 2: Activation Restart MT4. Open the XAUUSD chart. Switch the timeframe to M15.

Step 3: Launch Drag QuEAn onto the chart.

  • In the "Common" tab, check "Allow Live Trading".

  • In the "Inputs" tab, simply set your RiskPercent (e.g., 1.0 or 2.0).

Step 4: Profit Click OK. Ensure the "AutoTrading" button at the top is GREEN. The smiley face on the top right of the chart should be smiling. :)

 Risk Warning: Trading Forex and Gold involves significant risk. The "Recovery" function increases drawdown risk. Past performance (Backtests) does not guarantee future results. Always test on a Demo account first!


