The ViewTrend indicator provides a visual interpretation of market conditions by coloring the candles and the moving average line based on defined technical criteria.

➡️ How does it work?

The agorithm analyzes the relationship between the current closing price, the previous closing price, and the behavior of a simple moving average (SMA). Based on this analysis, the indicator colors the candles and the moving average line according to the technical scenario observed:

Blue — Suggestion: Consider Buy-Only Scenarios

When the moving average is rising, and the current closing price is above the average, the indicator colors the moving average and candles in blue, suggesting a favorable condition for buy (long) trades.

Note: This may indicate an uptrend, but the user should always confirm with their own analysis and risk management.

Red — Suggestion: Consider Sell-Only Scenarios

When the moving average is falling, and the current closing price is below the average, the indicator turns red, suggesting a potential moment to consider sell (short) trades.

Note: This may signal a downtrend, but the user should always validate it with their own strategy and risk controls.

Gray or Light Gray — Suggestion: Wait

When there's no clear alignment between the price behavior and the moving average direction, the indicator shows a neutral color (gray or light gray). This signals a moment of possible indecision, suggesting that the user waits for a clearer condition before entering the market.

Recensioni
Findolin
1789
Findolin 2025.05.27 11:50 
 

Yes very good construction. And for free! Thank you very much!

celso.cwb
45
celso.cwb 2025.05.26 14:04 
 

Excelente ferramenta para visualizar a tendência do momento e na tomada de decisão. Parabéns Guilherme pela dedicação e apoio a todos nós. Suporte sempre impecável!!

Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Utilità
Autogrids Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. ️ Key Features Dual Strategy Mode: Quantitative or Manual Grid: Choose between the Quantitative Mode, which automatically generates grids based on the statistical distribution of d
MyHistogram
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (1)
Indicatori
MyHistogram The MyHistogram indicator is a tool designed to help users visualize the distance between price extremes and a moving average. By calculating and displaying this distance in a histogram format, it allows to quickly assess market trends, spot potential reversals, and make more informed trading decisions. The indicator is highly customizable, enabling users to select different timeframes, moving average types, and applied price settings. Additionally, it features a color-coded syste
FREE
Quickview
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
Indicatori
Quickview The Quickview indicator instantly highlights asset variations, delivering crystal-clear market insights at a glance. Effortlessly track multiple assets with visual simplicity, enabling quicker, smarter, and more confident trading decisions daily. ️ Key Features Real-Time Asset Tracking: Instantly monitor multiple assets simultaneously, never missing a critical market move. Flexible and Intuitive Display: Personalize your view, displaying assets exactly as you want—clear, concise, c
FREE
Autogrids Light
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
Utilità
Autogrids Light – Smart Grid Trading EA for Hedge Accounts Autogrids Light carries the unmistakable DNA of the original Autogrids, preserving its powerful logic and precision while delivering a lighter, more streamlined version. Focused exclusively on the Spot Grid strategy, Autogrids Light dynamically constructs a customizable grid of buy and sell orders around a reference price, automatically placing pending orders according to user-defined distances, volumes, and number of levels. Every o
Findolin
1789
Findolin 2025.05.27 11:50 
 

Yes very good construction. And for free! Thank you very much!

Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
1114
Risposta dello sviluppatore Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira 2025.05.27 18:43
Glad you liked it! It's a pleasure to share — feel free to reach out anytime.
celso.cwb
45
celso.cwb 2025.05.26 14:04 
 

Excelente ferramenta para visualizar a tendência do momento e na tomada de decisão. Parabéns Guilherme pela dedicação e apoio a todos nós. Suporte sempre impecável!!

Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
1114
Risposta dello sviluppatore Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira 2025.05.27 18:39
Obrigado, Celso! Vamos em frente, fortalecendo cada vez mais a comunidade!
