About us:

The development and support of League X7 and our other robots is carried out by a professional team that has more than 8 years of experience in the Forex field. During these 8 years we have been improving our developments and finding better and more effective approaches to trading.

If you were to ask us what is the best piece of advice we can give for determining which EA is good and which is not, we would give the following answer: the most important thing is to look at the results of a robot trading on a real money account to see how many years of history it has and how well the EA performs. If the EA does not have statistics on a real account or it is only a couple of months long, then this EA cannot be good, believe us, we know this for sure. And it doesn’t matter how beautiful or perfect backtests it makes, there are a lot of algorithms and tricks on how to make backtest generation beautiful, but in real trading that will not work at all. The same applies to trading on a demo account.









About the development:

League X7 is a highly intelligent trading system. We spent a lot of time working on it and improving it, and finally, at the beginning of 2020 we started our first live tests. It trades successfully to this day and shows quite a high profitability with low drawdowns, which you can see for yourself by looking at our trading statistics. We do not consider results on demo accounts to be relevant, so we provide results on real accounts only.