Risk Manager with automatic hidden SLTP

This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) has been designed to automatically manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).







Main Features





Automatic Detection of Manual Positions : Monitors new manual positions without SL/TP and applies the configured rules Multiple Orders : Opening of multiple orders under the same conditions as the original position Hidden SL/TP : The hidden mode allows creating SL/TP invisible to your broker Equity Protection": Allows defining a threshold for the account balance below which all positions are closed Transaction Events : Manages alerts on real closures (non-hidden) via the OnTradeTransaction event









Detailed List of All Present Features





01. General Settings:





Number of positions to open simultaneously : Allows opening multiple copies of a detected manual position simultaneously (default: 1, meaning no copies). Useful for amplifying a strategy or diversifying risks True: all symbols, False: current symbol only : If enabled, the EA applies to all currency pairs or instruments; otherwise, only to the current symbol on the chart Magic number for automatic positions : A unique identifier to distinguish automatic positions from manual ones (default: 123456) Max deviation in points : Defines the maximum tolerance for slippage (price slippage) in points during order execution (default: 3)





02. SL/TP Settings:





SL in pips from entry price : Distance of the Stop Loss from the entry price (default: 0 pips) TP in pips from entry price : Distance of the Take Profit from the entry price (default: 0 pips) Hide SL/TP from broker (manage virtually) : If enabled, manages SL/TP virtually (not visible to the broker), by checking and closing positions locally to avoid broker manipulations Use ATR to calculate dynamic SL/TP : Calculates SL/TP based on the Average True Range (ATR) for adaptation to market volatility:

ATR period for dynamic SL/TP : ATR calculation period (default: 14) ATR multiplier for SL : Multiplier factor for SL based on ATR (default: 1.5) ATR multiplier for TP : Multiplier factor for TP based on ATR (default: 3.0)





03. Trailing Stop Settings:

Enable Trailing Stop : Automatically moves the SL to follow profits once a certain distance is reached Trailing step in pips (if enabled) : Distance in pips to adjust the SL (default: 20 pips). Compatible with hidden mode (virtual)









04. Breakeven / Profit Lock Settings:





Enable Breakeven / Profit Lock : Moves the SL to the entry point (or beyond) to secure profits without risk of loss Pips in profit to trigger breakeven : Number of pips in profit to activate breakeven (default: 50 pips) Pips to lock beyond entry (positive to secure profit) : Additional distance beyond the entry point to lock in a minimal profit (default: 0 pips; positive to secure gains). Compatible with hidden mode









05. Partial Close Settings:





Enable Partial Close : Closes a portion of the position once a certain profit is reached, allowing to secure gains Pips in profit to trigger partial close : Number of pips in profit to trigger the closure (default: 100 pips) Percent of volume to close (0-100) : Percentage of the position volume to close (default: 50%; between 0 and 100)









06. Risk Management and Filters:





Max spread in pips to allow opening copies (0 = no limit) : Limits the opening of copies if the spread exceeds this value in pips (default: 0, meaning no limit). Avoids trades during periods of high volatility Risk percent per trade (0 = use original volume) : Automatically adjusts lot sizes based on risk as a percentage of capital (default: 0, which uses the original volume). Calculates volume based on the distance to SL Max lot size per position (0 = no limit) : Maximum limit on position size (default: 0, no limit) Enable equity protection : Closes all positions if equity falls below a threshold Close all if equity below this percent of balance : Threshold as a percentage of the balance to trigger closure (default: 80%)









