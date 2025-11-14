Risk Manager with automatic hidden SLTP
This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) has been designed to automatically manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).
Main Features
- Automatic Detection of Manual Positions : Monitors new manual positions without SL/TP and applies the configured rules
- Multiple Orders : Opening of multiple orders under the same conditions as the original position
- Hidden SL/TP : The hidden mode allows creating SL/TP invisible to your broker
- Equity Protection": Allows defining a threshold for the account balance below which all positions are closed
- Transaction Events : Manages alerts on real closures (non-hidden) via the OnTradeTransaction event
Detailed List of All Present Features
01. General Settings:
- Number of positions to open simultaneously : Allows opening multiple copies of a detected manual position simultaneously (default: 1, meaning no copies). Useful for amplifying a strategy or diversifying risks
- True: all symbols, False: current symbol only : If enabled, the EA applies to all currency pairs or instruments; otherwise, only to the current symbol on the chart
- Magic Number for automatic positions : A unique identifier to distinguish automatic positions from manual ones (default: 123456)
- Max deviation in points : Defines the maximum tolerance for slippage (price slippage) in points during order execution (default: 3)
02. SL/TP Settings:
- SL in pips from entry price : Distance of the Stop Loss from the entry price (default: 0 pips)
- TP in pips from entry price : Distance of the Take Profit from the entry price (default: 0 pips)
- Hide SL/TP from broker (manage virtually) : If enabled, manages SL/TP virtually (not visible to the broker), by checking and closing positions locally to avoid broker manipulations
- Use ATR to calculate dynamic SL/TP : Calculates SL/TP based on the Average True Range (ATR) for adaptation to market volatility:
- ATR period for dynamic SL/TP : ATR calculation period (default: 14)
- ATR multiplier for SL : Multiplier factor for SL based on ATR (default: 1.5)
- ATR multiplier for TP : Multiplier factor for TP based on ATR (default: 3.0)
03. Trailing Stop Settings:
- Enable Trailing Stop : Automatically moves the SL to follow profits once a certain distance is reached
- Trailing step in pips (if enabled) : Distance in pips to adjust the SL (default: 20 pips). Compatible with hidden mode (virtual)
04. Breakeven / Profit Lock Settings:
- Enable Breakeven / Profit Lock : Moves the SL to the entry point (or beyond) to secure profits without risk of loss
- Pips in profit to trigger breakeven : Number of pips in profit to activate breakeven (default: 50 pips)
- Pips to lock beyond entry (positive to secure profit) : Additional distance beyond the entry point to lock in a minimal profit (default: 0 pips; positive to secure gains). Compatible with hidden mode
05. Partial Close Settings:
- Enable Partial Close : Closes a portion of the position once a certain profit is reached, allowing to secure gains
- Pips in profit to trigger partial close : Number of pips in profit to trigger the closure (default: 100 pips)
- Percent of volume to close (0-100) : Percentage of the position volume to close (default: 50%; between 0 and 100)
06. Risk Management and Filters:
- Max spread in pips to allow opening copies (0 = no limit) : Limits the opening of copies if the spread exceeds this value in pips (default: 0, meaning no limit). Avoids trades during periods of high volatility
- Risk percent per trade (0 = use original volume) : Automatically adjusts lot sizes based on risk as a percentage of capital (default: 0, which uses the original volume). Calculates volume based on the distance to SL
- Max lot size per position (0 = no limit) : Maximum limit on position size (default: 0, no limit)
- Enable equity protection : Closes all positions if equity falls below a threshold
- Close all if equity below this percent of balance : Threshold as a percentage of the balance to trigger closure (default: 80%)
07. Notifications:
- Send notifications when SL/TP hit : Sends notifications (MT5 alerts) upon closure by SL/TP, partial closure, or equity protection