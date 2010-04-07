FoxForex Management Pro Version MT4
- Utilità
- Mohammad Rashid Aeinimehr
- Versione: 2.2
- Aggiornato: 28 maggio 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Risk management settings
Automatic lot size calculation based on risk
Open Buy and Sell positions with one click based on settings
Open positions graphically (Buy Limit – Buy Stop – Sell Limit – Sell Stop)
Risk-free open positions
Open new trades with TP and SL from previous open trades
Close all open trades with one click
Save 50% of open trades' profit
Setting to close open positions based on Sell or Buy positions
Real-time display of open positions' profit/loss and daily profit/loss