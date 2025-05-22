FoxForex Management Smart Version MT4
- Utilità
- Mohammad Rashid Aeinimehr
- Versione: 2.2
- Aggiornato: 28 maggio 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
- Risk management settings
- Automatic lot size calculation based on risk
- Open Buy and Sell positions with one click based on settings
- Open positions graphically (Buy Limit – Buy Stop – Sell Limit – Sell Stop)
- Risk-free open positions
- Open new trades with TP and SL from previous open trades
- Close all open trades with one click
- Setting to close open positions based on Sell or Buy positions
- Save 50% and 80% of open trades' profit
- Find supply and demand zones and update them automatically in real-time
- Ability to hide or display entry zones on different timeframes: 1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 4 hours
- Set the best stop loss point
- Set the best risk-free point
- Save part of the trade profit using Fibonacci points
- Ability to set trading rules according to strategy and risk management
- Real-time display of open positions' profit/loss and daily profit/loss
This Expert Advisor includes everything you need for professional trading — with nothing unnecessary.