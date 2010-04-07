Trade Manager MT4 KING

Ultimate MT4 Trade Manager help you to enter multiple (1-10) trades quickly from your pc or android.

Trade Manager make trading safe.

Precise and efficient placement tool that make it easy and fast to enter trades. Trade Manager will manage your

trade from start to finish. No more entering sl or tp from your android, trade from work with automatic predefined

sl and tp.





Features:

-Every trade will have a stop loss and take profit as defined in the ea.

-Breakeven after first tp -Trailing sl from tp to tp -execution of trades is very fast

HOW DOES THIS EA WORK?? 1.choose currency to use ea on. (can use on as many as you like) 2.set how many trades to open. (1-10) 3.set tp for every trade. 4.set sl for trades. (1 for all) 5.enable breakeven (shift sl to entry when tp1 reach) 6.trailing enabled (when tp2 reach sl shift to tp1, when tp3 reach sl shift to tp2)

EG. 1.xauusd 2.3 trades 3.200 4.500 5.enable 6.enable



































