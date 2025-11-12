ICT Anchored Market Structures MT4

The ICT Anchored Market Structures with Validation trading indicator is designed to bring precision, objectivity, and automation to price action analysis. It helps traders visualize real-time market structure shifts, trend confirmations, and liquidity sweeps across short, intermediate, and long-term market phases — all anchored directly to price, without relying on any external or user-defined inputs.

Uses

Market structure is one of the most critical foundations of price action trading strategies. This indicator automatically detects and displays real-time structures across multiple time horizons — short, intermediate, and long-term — allowing traders to instantly identify the market’s directional bias. By observing these automated structure levels, traders can easily see when a market is transitioning from accumulation to expansion, shifting between bullish and bearish conditions, or simply consolidating.

When a Change of Character (CHoCH) occurs, it signals a potential reversal — often appearing when price breaches a previous swing high or low. In contrast, a Break of Structure (BoS) confirms continuation in the prevailing trend direction. Understanding these dynamics helps traders determine when to enter or stay in a trade, aligning entries with the broader trend or counter-trend reversals.

It’s essential to recognize that not every CHoCH or BoS guarantees a reversal or continuation. Sometimes, these areas simply act as liquidity zones — where price seeks orders before resuming its primary direction. That’s where this indicator’s validation logic comes in, confirming whether a structure represents a true breakout or a liquidity sweep, adding another layer of accuracy to your market structure trading strategy.

Key Features