Grid Trading Manager EA

Professional grid management EA with 3-tab GUI, progressive placement, 5 take profit levels (TP1-TP5), basket breakeven protection, and advanced trailing stop. Automatically manages manual trades with intelligent limit order distribution.

---

### 🎯 KEY FEATURES

**3-Tab Interactive GUI**
- STATUS: Real-time monitoring, profit tracking, trailing targets
- SETTINGS: Runtime configuration without EA restart
- TAKE PROFIT: Configure 5 sequential TP levels

**Progressive Order Placement**
- Wave-based distribution with configurable delays
- Broker-friendly placement rate
- Network resilient with automatic retry

**Multiple Take Profit Levels (TP1-TP5)**
- Sequential partial profit-taking
- Close specific % at each level
- Ascending ticket order closure
- Flexible strategies: 25%/25%/25%/25% or 50%/25%/25%/runner

**Basket Breakeven Protection**
- Moves entire basket SL to entry
- Eliminates risk across all positions
- Auto-cancels pending orders

**Advanced Trailing Stop**
- Multi-stage with breakeven, activation, stepping
- Visual targets display (Next Step, Next SL)
- Dynamic SL following price

**Auto SL/TP Application**
- Applies fixed SL/TP if manual trade has none
- Configurable from SETTINGS tab
- Uses your manual values if set

**Professional Controls**
- Close All, Cancel Pending, Toggle Trail, Pause EA
- Real-time statistics and exposure display
- Live SL/TP synchronization

### 💡 PERFECT FOR
- Swing traders averaging into pullbacks
- Breakout traders catching retracements
- Range traders accumulating positions
- News traders managing volatility
- Manual traders seeking automation

### 🔧 SPECIFICATIONS
- Platform: MT4 Build 600+
- Compatibility: All brokers (ECN, Standard, MM)
- Symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities
- GUI: 3-tab interactive panel
- Risk Management: Fixed lot sizing, configurable SL/TP

### 📝 INPUT PARAMETERS

**Limit Orders:** Number (1-50), Lot Size (0.01-100), Min Distance (1-1000 pips)
**Progressive:** Waves (1-10), Orders/Wave (1-20), Delay (0-5000ms)
**Trailing:** Activation (1-500), Breakeven (1-500), Step (1-100), Distance (1-200 pips)
**Multi-TP:** Enable TP1-TP5, Distance (1-10000 pips), Close % (0-100%)
**Auto SL/TP:** Fixed SL (1-1000 pips), Fixed TP (1-10000 pips)
**EA:** Magic Number, Slippage (0-50 pips)

### ⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER
Trading carries high risk. Past performance doesn't indicate future results. Test in demo first. Never trade money you can't afford to lose.

---
