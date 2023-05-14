PositionCalculatorMT4

5

Position Calculator calculates how many lots to trade based on:

  • Entry and stop-loss levels
  • Risk tolerance
  • Account size (balance, equity, or even your savings account)
  • Account currency
  • Currency exchange rates

- The main tab of the panel provides the primary control over the EA's functions and serves to output the most important calculation results: the position size, risk, reward, and risk-to-reward ratio.

- The risk tab can help you assess current and potential risk and reward profile. Using a simple algorithm, the EA calculates the risk of the currently open positions and pending orders based on their stop-loss levels (or lack thereof). It also assesses the potential reward of already opened positions and the position calculated by the expert advisor based on take-profit levels. The employed risk analysis method does not account for complex situations involving hedged orders and positions.

- The margin tab provides information about the calculated position's margin, amount of used and available margin after opening the calculated position, and the biggest possible position size considering the current available margin and leverage.

- The swaps tab displays details on the overnight interest payments associated with the current trading instrument and calculated position size. It shows swaps type, nominal swaps, daily, yearly, per lot, per calculated position size, and both for long and short positions

- The trading tab lets you trade based on the results of the calculation and also to control the trading process.

Using this expert advisor is very simple if your main aim is to calculate the position size based on your stop-loss and the current market parameters and then to execute the trade based on that calculated position size.

You can set a keyboard shortcut via the TradeHotKey input parameter. You can either use a single key (e.g., "T") or with a combination of Shift and Ctrl keys (e.g., "Ctrl+Shift+T").

Recensioni 8
Sultan Ali
29
Sultan Ali 2025.07.03 12:47 
 

very nice

Lord Pepe
31
Lord Pepe 2025.04.09 20:42 
 

Great indicator. Wish it executed orders.

samabey
71
samabey 2024.10.10 18:14 
 

This is a very good indicator for money management. Easy to use. For best usage watch the the indicator's tutorial.

