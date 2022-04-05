Grid Trading Manager EA

Professional grid management EA with 3-tab GUI, progressive placement, 5 take profit levels (TP1-TP5), basket breakeven protection, and advanced trailing stop. Automatically manages manual trades with intelligent limit order distribution.

---

### 🎯 KEY FEATURES

**3-Tab Interactive GUI**
- STATUS: Real-time monitoring, profit tracking, trailing targets
- SETTINGS: Runtime configuration without EA restart
- TAKE PROFIT: Configure 5 sequential TP levels

**Progressive Order Placement**
- Wave-based distribution with configurable delays
- Broker-friendly placement rate
- Network resilient with automatic retry

**Multiple Take Profit Levels (TP1-TP5)**
- Sequential partial profit-taking
- Close specific % at each level
- Ascending ticket order closure
- Flexible strategies: 25%/25%/25%/25% or 50%/25%/25%/runner

**Basket Breakeven Protection**
- Moves entire basket SL to entry
- Eliminates risk across all positions
- Auto-cancels pending orders

**Advanced Trailing Stop**
- Multi-stage with breakeven, activation, stepping
- Visual targets display (Next Step, Next SL)
- Dynamic SL following price

**Auto SL/TP Application**
- Applies fixed SL/TP if manual trade has none
- Configurable from SETTINGS tab
- Uses your manual values if set

**Professional Controls**
- Close All, Cancel Pending, Toggle Trail, Pause EA
- Real-time statistics and exposure display
- Live SL/TP synchronization

### 💡 PERFECT FOR
- Swing traders averaging into pullbacks
- Breakout traders catching retracements
- Range traders accumulating positions
- News traders managing volatility
- Manual traders seeking automation

### 🔧 SPECIFICATIONS
- Platform: MT4 Build 600+
- Compatibility: All brokers (ECN, Standard, MM)
- Symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities
- GUI: 3-tab interactive panel
- Risk Management: Fixed lot sizing, configurable SL/TP

### 📝 INPUT PARAMETERS

**Limit Orders:** Number (1-50), Lot Size (0.01-100), Min Distance (1-1000 pips)
**Progressive:** Waves (1-10), Orders/Wave (1-20), Delay (0-5000ms)
**Trailing:** Activation (1-500), Breakeven (1-500), Step (1-100), Distance (1-200 pips)
**Multi-TP:** Enable TP1-TP5, Distance (1-10000 pips), Close % (0-100%)
**Auto SL/TP:** Fixed SL (1-1000 pips), Fixed TP (1-10000 pips)
**EA:** Magic Number, Slippage (0-50 pips)

### ⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER
Trading carries high risk. Past performance doesn't indicate future results. Test in demo first. Never trade money you can't afford to lose.

---
Рекомендуем также
BuyLimit and SellLimit Grid MT4
Leonid Basis
Утилиты
Скрипт BuyLimit_SellLimit_Grid открывает отложенные ордера BuyLimit и SellLimit. Просто перетащите скрипт на график нужной пары.  Перед установкой всех отложенных ордеров открывается окно ввода входных параметров: LongPos - при TRUE открывается ордер BuyStop. ShortPos - при TRUE открывается ордер SellStop. InitLot - начальный лот. LotCoeff - при 1 все отложенные ордера имеют одинаковый размер лота. InitStep - разница между двумя следующими друг за другом ордерами в пунктах. StepCoeff - коэффицие
PositionCalculatorMT4
Nguyen Duy Trung
5 (6)
Утилиты
Position Calculator calculates how many lots to trade based on: Entry and stop-loss levels Risk tolerance Account size (balance, equity, or even your savings account) Account currency Currency exchange rates - The main tab of the panel provides the primary control over the EA's functions and serves to output the most important calculation results: the position size, risk, reward, and risk-to-reward ratio. - The risk tab can help you assess current and potential risk and reward profile. Using a s
FREE
Simple Automatic TP SL And BE
Michal Herda
4.5 (2)
Утилиты
Program for automatic placement of stop loss and take profit orders. Values are calculated as points distance from open price. BreakEven option is also included. all options could be applied to BUY, SELL separately or together. Enter values ​​in points in the fields on the right side of the menu and press dedicated button to aplly your settings. If in doubt, The instruction is displayed in the tooltip.
FREE
BreakEven ProSync MT4
Rosen Kanev Kanev
Утилиты
BreakEven ProSync EA – Инструмент для управления сделками и контроля рисков Обзор BreakEven ProSync EA — это советник для   MetaTrader 4 , который помогает трейдерам эффективно управлять открытыми позициями за счет автоматической настройки стоп-лосса и синхронизации уровней SL/TP. Этот инструмент предназначен для трейдеров, которые хотят стандартизировать уровни   Stop Loss   и   Take Profit   для нескольких сделок, а также использовать функцию безубыточности. Советник рассчитывает   среднюю це
Telegram ChartSnap
Kin Hang Tan
Утилиты
Утилита ChartSnap связывает ваши действия в MetaTrader 4 с вашим чатом/каналом/группой в Telegram. Она сделает снимок графика MetaTrader 4, к которому прикреплена, и отправит его в выделенный чат/группу/канал Telegram. Этот процесс снятия и отправки скриншотов будет повторяться на основе временного интервала, заданного пользователем. Это удобный инструмент для тех, кто любит получать информацию от своего индикатора, доступного только на компьютере с MetaTrader. Эта утилита особенно полезна при т
OpenOrders
Andrey Chiganaev
Утилиты
Смысл данного скрипта в том, что вы очень быстро и с легкостью сможете заключать сделки (выставлять ордера) на рынке. Что умеет делать скрипт Покупать и продавать по рыночной цене; Выставлять отложенные ордера: Buy/Sell Limit и Buy/Sell Stop; Откроет сделку с объемом, который вы зададите; Рассчитывать и выставлять TakeProfit; Рассчитывать и выставлять StopLoss; Сам определяет, сколько знаков после запятой; Сам определяет инструмент, на который нанесли скрипт. Что вы получите вместе со скриптом
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Утилиты
One Click Trader - это инструмент для MetaTrader 4, который позволяет поднять вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Он позволяет открывать, управлять и закрывать сделки простым эффективным способом за один щелчок мыши. Стрелка вверх сворачивает панель OCT Стрелка вниз разворачивает панель OCT Стрелка вправо отображает следующую панель с дополнительными функциями Стрелка влево скрывает панель с дополнительными функциями Красная кнопка SELL позволяет открывать короткие рыночные ордера Красная кнопка SEL
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Эксперты
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
FastMove
Adrian Ferreyra
Утилиты
FastMove - панель с 5 кнопками, областью уведомлений и полем ввода. Его цель - обеспечить быстрое и простое выполнение. Описание кнопок: MOVE - перемещение интерфейса BUY - начать процесс покупки SELL - начать процесс продажи L - выбор количества лотов % - выбор количества процентов от баланса Горячие клавиши ' ESC ' - отменяет операцию или возвращается на предыдущий этап. ' F ' - заблокировать или разблокировать интерфейс для предотвращения случайных срабатываний. M - перемещение интерфейса. P
Telegram Trade Copier MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Копировщик сделок через Telegram   канал.  Поможет моментально публиковать Вашу торговлю в Телеграм канал или копировать сделки из Telegram   канала. Утилита может работать в двух направлениях на примем сигналов в МТ4 и передачу сигналов в Телеграм . Больше никаких пропущенных сделок  Нет больше паники Управление капиталом Простота использования DEMO  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/54082 Вы можете найти ей применение для: копирования собственных сделок через Telegram   канал (через Интер
Manage trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Управление активными и отложенными ордерами: автоматический безубыток, изменение TP/SL, частичное/полное закрытие, визуальное отображение уровней на графике У меня есть  Многофункциональная утилита : более 66 функций, включая удобное управление сделками   |    Свяжитесь со мной  если у вас есть вопросы 1) Главное окно: для управления ордерами можно указать конкретный символ [Symbol] или выбрать все символы [ALL] Закрыть все активные позиции [ALL] Закрыть все прибыльные сделки [profits] Закрыть в
Forex Fraus MAD DOG
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник семейства Forex Fraus предназначен для скальпинга на паре EURUSD (для пятизначных котировок) и адаптирована для счетов с быстрым исполнением ордеров. Принцип работы При поступлении сигнала ордера открываются путем аккумуляции, используя тиковые данные; Советник не использует индикаторы и прочие системы анализа, сигналы поступают исключительно из формульных вычислений обработки часового графика и минутного графика; Три вида режима работы советника: Normal : используется фильтр торговли
FREE
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Закрытие позиций в MetaTrader 4 по общей прибыли\убытку с трейлингом прибыли. Включите Режим Виртуальных стопов . Закрытие и расчет отдельно по BUY и SELL позициям . Закрытие и расчет по всем символам или только по текущему . Активируйте трейлинг-стоп прибыли. Закрытие по общей прибыли и убытку в валюте депозита, пунктах или % от баланса . Советник предназначен для использования на любом счёте в паре с любым другим советником или при ручной торговле. Версия MT5 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Утилиты
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Утилиты
Утилита для ручной торговли с помощью "горячих клавиш". Позволяет моментально реагировать на текущую ситуацию на рынке. "Горячие клавиши" можно назначить на открытие позиций по типу, закрытие позиций по типу или всех позиций на текущем графике, удаление всех ордеров на текущем графике. Также можно задать "горячие клавиши" на пять предопределённых торговых объёмов и переключаться между ними в зависимости от ситуации без необходимости периодически менять объём вручную. Так же возможно задать автом
Trade History Exporter Pro
Florian Riedrich
Утилиты
Every trader is watching over his account over and over.... trying to anlayse every system he or she has. With this tool you are able to  export your complete history of every account export withdrawls / deposits / rebates to a separate file export account status with balance / equity / current drawdown recalculate micro to standard lots / profits ...  export decimal by "." or ","  combine a series of Magic Numbers to one unique Magic Number   filter to ignore OrderComments.
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits MT4 Version
Yupeng Xiao
Утилиты
Spread Costs указывает размер убытка от спреда, а Swap Benefits - объем прибыли по ночным позициям. Spread Costs особенно важен для краткосрочных трейдеров, особенно скальперов, а Swap Benefits - важный индикатор для долгосрочных трейдеров. Так как спреды и свопы в платформе MetaTrader 4 указываются в пунктах, необходимо конвертировать их в валюту счета. Утилита отображает Spread Costs и Swap Benefits всех форекс-пар (включая золото XAU и серебро XAG) на разных типах счетов (USD, EUR и т.д.). Вс
RiveRControl
Ruslan Losin
Утилиты
Удобный помощник для ручной торговли. Совершайте сделку одним кликом и управляйте объемом сделки, стоп лоссом и тейк профитом, согласно Вашей торговой стратегии, не отвлекаясь от графика. Продукт также позволяет предварительно визуально просматривать ваши уровни входа в рынок, стоп лосса и тейк профита перед установкой ордера. Преимущества легкий и интуитивно понятный интерфейс панель управления в режиме реального времени 3 режима установки объема ордера 6 режимов установки стоп лосса 5 режимов
MultiStopOrder
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Утилиты
MultiStopOrder Tis Script will help us to put multiple stop order with single one click. This is a script not an EA Will place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP with single click Main Feature 1. Put Multiple Stop Order 2. Specify how much stop orders will make 3. Set distance from current price 4. Set distance for each stop order 5. Set Take Profit dan Stop Loss  6. Use it on MT4 7. Set lot size with minmum 0.01 lots 8. Use with single one clicks
Open by Clik
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Утилиты
Open by Clik is a tool that allows you to open positions with two mouse clicks. The place of the click and the direction of clicking decide what position will be opened. Opening of positions is quick and intuitive. If the second click is above the first click, opened are positions Long. If the second click is belowe the first click, opened are positions Short. By clicking in the chart area, opened are Market Order (BUY and SELL). By clicking in the area in front of the chart, opened are Pendin
Advanced Pending Orders
Fernando Jose Velasco Borea
Утилиты
This EA facilitates sending multiple orders simultaneously. It also facilitates a function designed to be executed in a specific hour, ideal to facilitate its operation during the night, allowing to schedule positions while we are not next to the graph. The system can send direct orders at the market price or pending orders, speeding up the execution of operations with multiple Take Profit as well as controlling the Slippage of each order. The parameters of the system are: •          Broker Info
DepoControl
Evgeniy Zhdan
Утилиты
Советник DepoControl –   полный контроль над депозитом Closers   –   советник, контролирующий общее состояние счета и закрывающий ВСЕ рыночные ордера на счете при наступлении определенных условий. Советник закрывает ВСЕ ордера на счете при условиях (по прибыли): Закрывать ВСЕ ордера по общей прибыли на счете,   выраженной в деньгах . Например, в настройках указано   –   закрывать позиции при достижении прибыли в 100. Тогда советник закроет все рыночные ордера при общей прибыли на счете в 100 вал
RiskManager
Roman Zhitnik
5 (4)
Утилиты
Данный робот выступает в роли риск-менеджера, помогающего трейдеру контролировать свою торговлю. В настройках можно задать параметры, при которых риск-менеджер будет принудительно закрывать позиции, а так же, в случае необходимости, принудительно закрывать терминал во избежание открытия "на эмоциях" новых позиций, не соответствующих торговой стратегии. Настройки риск-менеджера Check limit to close - проверка лимита по средствам Limit to close - лимит по средствам, при достижении которого закрыва
Smart Lot Assistant
Shayan Karkani
Утилиты
Let us increase your profit and decrease your loss. One of the most important part of trading is choosing correct lot size. With this expert you needn’t to calculate your lot size because it’ll pick the best lot size automatically based on your trading performance, initial deposit, reward to risk ratio and your psychological risk acceptance. By using this expert, you protect your account against margin call and makes it to have minimum loss and minimum drawdown on each position which makes your
Partial Close MT4
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Утилиты
This is a very simple, and easy-to-use Trade Manager with features like   Auto Partial Close, Auto Stop-loss, Breakeven. EA  closes a profitable position in partial closes when the price moves first in the direction of profits, and then comes back. EA monitors the position. If the price moves in the direction of profits, then ea establish the first level of rollback price at a distance. If the price continues to move in the direction of profits, this level of profit continues modifying this lev
QuickClose
Daying Cao
Утилиты
QuickClose поможет немедленно закрыть все прибыльные ордера ОДНИМ НАЖАТИЕМ КНОПКИ. Работает очень быстро. Вы можете выбрать один или все символы для закрытия. Быстрая работа утилиты обеспечит более оперативное управление вашей торговлей. Этот советник может быстро закрыть все ордера на покупку и на продажу по указанному символу или по всем. Кнопки с названиями символом предназначены для закрытия ордеров. Доступны функции ручного и автоматического закрытия. Функция автоматического закрытия закрыв
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Утилиты
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Ultimate MT4 to Telegram
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
Утилиты
Ultimate MT4 to Telegram (UMT) sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to your telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to any telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows you to visualize all t
Trade Manager MIXpro
Ahlali Kdil
Утилиты
All the buttons  and info you need as a trader in just one interface No need to navigate between multiple interfaces and waste time and money This cutting-edge trading tool is designed bu a trader for a trader to meet all your trading needs and more, offering an array of features and functionalities to enhance your trading success. 45 Features: Buy       :Open long positions Sell       :Open short positions  HG        : HEDGE :Buy and Sell(same lot) S.Pdg    : Sell-Stop and Sell-Limit  Red X 
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
Утилиты
Это обычная панель которая выставляет сеть ордеров на покупку и продажу. Закрывает этот советник ордера по профиту определенного в настройках. Потом, там есть параметр и называется Ladder который включает, что расстояние между ордерами начинают увеличиваться на пункты указанные параметром ladder (здесь, в основных настройках стоит на 10 пунктов) значит второй ордер на 10 пунктов, третий ордер на 20 пунктов, четвертый ордер на 40 пунктов и т.д. Потом, что тут в этом советнике надо знать, так как
С этим продуктом покупают
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные пот
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке   -   Инструкция к приложению   -   Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характери
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Risk/Reward Tool — это профессиональный советник, созданный для того, чтобы революционизировать способ планирования, визуализации и исполнения сделок в MetaTrader 4. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы дискреционным трейдером, ценящим точное управление рисками, или разработчиком стратегий, которому необходимо визуально тестировать торговые настройки, этот инструмент предоставляет всё необходимое в одном элегантном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. В отличие от простых калькуляторов позиций, Risk
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Мгновенно просматривайте историю закрытых сделок по дням и неделям, текущие открытые сделки и экспозицию форекс на одном графике! Используйте тепловую карту для определения прибыльных сделок и текущего проседания в вашем торговом портфеле. Кнопки быстрого закрытия Используйте кнопки быстрого закрытия, чтобы закрыть каждую сделку по одному символу, закрыть отдельные сделки полностью или зафиксировать частичную прибыль или убыток одним нажатием кнопки. Больше не нужно искать сделки в списке и ду
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Утилиты
Копировщик позиций/сделок/ордеров для MetaTrader 4 ( Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 4 ). Копирует сделки, позиции, ордера с любых счетов, в том числе и счетов, открытых по инвест паролю. Один из лучших копировщиков сделок COPYLOT  МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4 для версии  COPYLOT MT4  ( или  МТ4 - МТ5  МТ5 - МТ5 для версии COPYLOT MT5)  на сегодняшний день. Версия МТ5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демо-версию на демо-счете. Демо-версия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Основной функционал и преимущества: Русифицированный интерфейс, поддержку на русском языке. Поддерживает копирование МТ4 > МТ4, МТ
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 4 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на стандартных графиках. В отличие от с
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Профессиональное решение для копирования сделок между терминалами. RS Trade Copier — это надёжная и гибкая система копирования торговых операций между терминалами MetaTrader 4. Программа подходит как опытным трейдерам и сигнал-сервисам, так и частным инвесторам. Позволяет передавать сигналы от одного или нескольких источников к одному или нескольким приёмникам с высокой точностью и минимальными задержками. Поддерживает как простую автоматическую настройку, так и расширенное ручное конфигурирован
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
Утилиты
Советник дублирует позиции на Вашем счете  MetaTrader 4 , открытые Вами, другим советником или MQL. Копирует все сделки, которые открыты вручную или другим советником. Копирует сигналы и увеличивает лот с сигналов! Увеличивает лот других советников. Поддерживает функции: установить свой лот при дублировании, дублировать стоп-лосс, тейк-профит, использовать трейлинг-стоп для продублированных позиций...... Версия МТ 5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить     Как получить файлы ж
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Auto Grid:  автоматическое создание сеточных ордеров на основе ваших существующих сделок. Автоматизируйте сложные торговые стратегии   с помощью продвинутых сеточных систем, которые обнаруживают новые позиции и автоматически создают оптимизированные массивы ордеров. Многофункциональная утилита : 66+ функций, включая этот инструмент  |   пишите мне  по любым вопросам  |   Версия для MT5 A. Интеллектуальное обнаружение и мониторинг сделок: Сканирование конкретного символа или полного портфеля Рас
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Утилиты
Откройте для себя мгновенное копирование сделок с революционным X2 Copy MT4. Всего за 10 секунд простой установки вы получите мощный инструмент для синхронизации сделок между терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере Windows или VPS с беспрецедентной скоростью — менее 0.1 секунды. Управляете несколькими счетами, следуете сигналам или масштабируете свою стратегию — X2 Copy MT4 адаптируется к вашему рабочему процессу с непревзойдённой точностью и контролем. Хватит ждать — начните копировать с лид
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Утилиты
Данный советник можно использовать для ручной торговли в качестве фонового советника, либо сочетать с другим советником для открытия сделок. Loss Recovery Trading - это вариант для управления убыточными позициями вместо использования стоп-лосса, устанавливая зону восстановления и целевые уровни для выхода из последовательности шагов. Как он работает? Если цена движется в противоположном направлении от первой позиции на определенное количество пунктов убытка, советник откроет противоположно напр
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Утилиты
Копир->Удобное и быстрое взаимодействие с интерфейсом, пользователи могут использовать его сразу       ->>>> Рекомендуется использовать на компьютерах Windows или VPS Windows Функции: Разнообразные и персонализированные настройки копирования сделок: 1. Различные режимы лота могут быть установлены для различных источников сигналов. 2. Различные источники сигналов могут быть установлены для прямого и обратного копирования сделок. 3. Сигналы могут быть установлены с комментариями. 4. Следует ли ка
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Drawdown Manager MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Drawdown Manager MT4 — это мощный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный как защитник капитала для управления сделками и обеспечения безопасности вашего торгового счета. Этот инструмент, созданный специально для проп-трейдинговых фирм, повышает качество торговли благодаря продвинутым функциям управления рисками, защищая ваши инвестиции. Он отслеживает и контролирует торговую активность, не выполняя сделки, сосредотачиваясь на защите капитала и оптимизации производительности счета. П
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Утилиты
Это скринер позволяет выявлять активы которые больше чем обычно перекупленны (% рост) или перепроданны (% падение) в рамках выбранного отрезка времени (тайм фрейма). На рынке правит закон, купить дешевле, продать дороже , но без автоматического сканера вам будет весьма сложно выявлять валюты / акции которые перекупленные или перепроданные больше обычного скажем в рамках текущей недели, или текущего часа, или месяца. Инструментов может быть десятки или сотни, иногда просто физически можно не успе
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Утилиты
Полуавтоматический советник, торгующий по сеточной системе. Идея состоит в том, чтобы постепенно занимать разные позиции на рынке, а затем рассчитывать для них уровень безубыточности. Когда цены проходят этот уровень безубыточности на заданное расстояние, все открытые ордера закрываются. Важная информация Вот руководство пользователя:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 Вы можете попробовать этот советник с другими моими продуктами здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Утилиты
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв