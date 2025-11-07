DCA System EA

🚀 DCA Martingale Expert Advisor

The DCA Martingale EA is a fully automated trading system that uses a dynamic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy with safety orders to optimize profits and manage risk efficiently. Perfect for traders who want an automated, hands-off approach!

✨ Key Features:

  • Trade Direction: Choose Buy only or Sell only

  • Initial order & multiple safety orders

  • Step distance in Percentage (%) or Pips (points)

  • Lot Size Multiplier for progressive safety orders

  • Price Step Multiplier for flexible grid spacing

  • Basket Take Profit: set in % or fixed amount

  • Stop Loss protection for the entire cycle

  • Master Reset Switch: cancel & rebuild orders anytime

  • Include manual trades in basket calculations

  • Persistent tracking: resumes remaining safety orders after terminal restart

  • Optional delay per batch to reduce broker overload

📘 User Guide:

  1. Setup:

    • Attach the EA to your chart

    • Select trade direction, initial lot, and number of safety orders

    • Set step distance mode (% or pips) and step value

    • Configure Take Profit & Stop Loss per cycle

  2. Order Management:

    • EA automatically places the initial and safety orders

    • Enable Master Reset to cancel and rebuild all EA-managed orders

    • Safety orders are placed in batches with optional delay

  3. Modify Parameters While Running:

    • Change inputs on the fly

    • EA detects changes, cancels existing orders, and rebuilds the cycle with new settings

  4. Include Manual Orders:

    • Combine your manual trades with EA trades in basket calculations

    • Take Profit and Stop Loss will account for all included trades

  5. Restart Handling:

    • EA tracks which safety orders are already placed

    • Terminal restart? EA resumes the remaining safety orders automatically

  6. Monitoring & Logging:

    • All trade activity, safety orders, and cycle status printed in the Experts Log

    • Cycle closes automatically on Take Profit or Stop Loss hit

⚠️ Notes:

  • Ensure sufficient free margin for planned lot sizes

  • Safety order grid should match your account leverage and symbol volatility

  • Always test in a demo account before live deployment


