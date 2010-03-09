Purely Quant

PURELY QUANT — A Modern Quantitative Trading System for Consistent Market Execution

PURELY QUANT is an advanced algorithmic trading system engineered with a clean mathematical framework, structural price analysis, and dynamic equity-cycle management.
It is designed for traders who prefer a systematic, disciplined, and quant-oriented approach without relying on martingale, arbitrage, curve-fitting techniques, or unrealistic risk models.

The system applies a multi-layer logical architecture combining MA structural flips, controlled exposure balancing, deviation-based filtering, and equity-target extraction. This creates a stable and repeatable operational model suitable for a wide range of market conditions.

PURELY QUANT focuses on clarity, robustness, and execution precision, making it suitable for both developing and advanced quantitative traders.

Core Strengths of PURELY QUANT

1. Structural Trend and Momentum Engine

The EA identifies directional bias through:

  • Dynamic MA-based structural flips

  • Candle deviation relative to MA

  • Internal trend alignment filters

This results in clean directional entries and fewer noise-driven trades.

2. Intelligent Equity-Cycle Profit System

Instead of relying on fixed take-profit levels, PURELY QUANT:

  • Tracks baseline equity

  • Detects when equity reaches the configured target

  • Automatically secures profit and resets the cycle

This creates a controlled and repeatable equity behavior pattern.

3. Controlled Stacking with Exposure Balancing

Position stacking is strictly regulated to prevent uncontrolled accumulation:

  • Real-time BUY–SELL exposure monitoring

  • Imbalance range limitation

  • Future exposure projection before opening new trades

This allows high-quality stacking without the risks associated with grid escalation.

4. Multi-Layer Signal Validation

Each entry signal must pass through multiple validation filters:

  • Deviation threshold

  • Minimum bar spacing

  • Anti-duplicate signal guard

  • Structural confirmation

  • Momentum slope assessment

This ensures that only high-probability signals are executed.

5. Professional Money-Management Options

  • Fixed lot mode

  • AutoLot mode based on equity and risk percentage

  • Volume normalization aligned with broker contract specifications

  • Optimized for volatile symbols

6. Highly Efficient and Lightweight

The algorithm is designed for:

  • Fast backtesting

  • Low CPU and RAM usage

  • Stable operation on VPS

  1. Smooth execution during high-volatility periods

    7. Full Parameter Customization

    All parameters in PURELY QUANT can be adjusted freely based on user preference.
    Users retain full control over risk levels, entry logic, exit behavior, stacking limits, equity cycles, filters, and timing.
    The EA is fully customizable to suit various trading styles, risk appetites, and market environments.


    Recommended Use

    • Timeframe: H1

    • Best Symbols: XAUUSD, US30, GER40, GBPUSD, and other volatile majors

    • Account Type: Any (Hedging and Netting supported)

    • Minimum Deposit: From $200 (depending on lot size and risk)

    Input Parameter Overview

    Money Management

    • LotSize

    • UseAutoLot

    • RiskPercent

    Trend Module

    • MAPeriod

    • MA_Timeframe

    • MA_Method

    Entry System

    • EntryMode (four logic types)

    • MaxBuy / MaxSell

    • AllowOverLimit

    Exit System

    • ExitMode (structural, momentum, or tick-based)

    • MinProfitClose

    Risk Filtering

    • ForceBalance

    • PreventConsecutiveSignals

    • MinBarsBetweenSignals

    • MA_Deviation_Threshold

    Equity Management

    • EquityTargetProfit

    All parameters are modular, flexible, and designed with institutional-grade engineering principles.

    Suitable Users

    PURELY QUANT is ideal for traders who prefer:

    • Quantitative, rule-based execution

    • Cycle-driven profit extraction

    • Non-martingale, non-grid strategy architecture

    • Clean logic adaptable to multiple assets

    • Automation without unnecessary complexity

    If you value structure, precision, and disciplined execution, PURELY QUANT aligns naturally with your trading philosophy.

    Disclaimer

    This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits and does not eliminate trading risk. Test thoroughly in a demo environment before using it on a live account. Performance may vary depending on market behavior, broker environment, and user configuration.


    Prodotti consigliati
    Sigma Trend Protocol STP
    Bashir Abdi Jama
    Experts
    ️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version.
    Demus MT5
    Nico Demus Sitepu
    3 (2)
    Experts
    Promo, Only 2  copies left at current price!, Next Price 5 99 USD.   T he newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions. Live S
    Brent Oil
    Babak Alamdar
    3.67 (9)
    Experts
    “Due consulenti esperti, un prezzo: alimentare il tuo successo!” Esperto di scalping del petrolio di Brent + Esperto di swingy del petrolio di Brent in un Expert Advisor   Live signal Questo prezzo è temporaneo per la durata della promozione e verrà aumentato a breve Prezzo finale: 5000 $ Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale, il prezzo successivo è -->> 1120 $ Benvenuti al Brent Oil Il consulente esperto di Brent Oil è una centrale elettrica, progettata per dominare i mercati ener
    The Viper EA MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    3.9 (10)
    Experts
    Promo attuale: Solo 1 rimasto a 349$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combinato Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !   Live a basso rischio   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 Viper EA utilizza voci di "mean reversion" nitide ed efficaci durante il periodo di intervallo delle sessioni di trading (tra le 23:00 e l'1:00 GMT + 2, ora legale degli Stati Uniti).    Queste operazioni hanno già un successo molto elevato, ma se il mer
    Kabuto Golden Balls 4
    Tham Horanop
    Experts
    Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
    BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
    Sakhid Ngabduloh
    Experts
    Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
    Indicement MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.04 (26)
    Experts
    Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i merca
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Experts
    SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    Raja Trading Pro
    Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
    Experts
    Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
    Regulus exclusive advisor
    Oleg Konovalov
    Experts
    Strumenti per il guadagno e la ricerca. Il nucleo dei segnali e della strategia di trading si basa sull'algoritmo dell'autore per la formazione di modelli di previsione dei prezzi. Applicabile a qualsiasi strumento! Integrato con un sistema di controllo basato sull'MA "Volpe a nove code" , aggiornando e regolando il segnale nel modo più accurato possibile per il mercato, lo strumento e il periodo di lavoro. Idoneo: tutti gli strumenti in tutti i mercati (ci sono eccezioni). A chi è rivolto: h
    SuperGrid EA
    Hamid Jalili Nejad
    Experts
    Grid trading Strategy A very safe and profitable strategy based on dividing the chart to horizontal grids and based on market direction (Bullish/Bearish) open buy or sell when the price touches each grid line. Grid distance will be calculated based on percentage of price. That way this EA can be used for any type of market. trade a list of given pairs at the same time on a single account and apply risk management rule for all of them
    King ElChart
    Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
    Experts
    King ElChart – Advanced Dual-System EA for MetaTrader 5 Overview   King ElChart is a premium Expert Advisor engineered for serious traders who demand accuracy, stability, and flexibility in every market condition.   It combines adaptive logic, intelligent capital protection, and multi-phase trading control under one unified framework. Key Highlights   - Dual-core architecture that dynamically adjusts to changing volatility   - Smart position-management and recovery logic built for both short-te
    Srfire Hedge Position
    Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
    Experts
    SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
    Professor Moriarty
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
    Phoenix Plus
    Dang Cong Duong
    Experts
    At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
    Zazen EA MT5
    Christian Koehler
    Experts
    Welcome to the revolution of trading! We are a team of trading experts with many years of experience who have channelled their expertise into the development of Zazen EA. Zazen EA can also be used with PropTrading companies (for example FTMO). The EA has many functions (e.g. drawdown limit) that are specifically required in the area of prop trading. The name "Zazen" is no coincidence. It is derived from the Buddhist meditation practice that promotes calmness, serenity and clarity. Zazen EA is no
    Quantum5
    Tian Yu Li
    4.13 (23)
    Experts
    Quantum is a High Frequency EA with relatively lower risk. It trades tens of trades per day but generally the max drawdown is below 15%.  MT5 Version ======== Usage======== : Symbol: Any Main pairs Timeframe: M15 or higher Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 2000 USD Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risky lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.   this is why we spent many years on researchi
    FREE
    OXI Trend Chaser
    Nickey Magale
    Experts
    Oxi – Mean Reversion + Trend Trading Expert Advisor (MT5) Oxi is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor that merges two powerful trading philosophies: Mean Reversion and Trend Trading . Instead of adding to losing positions, Oxi strategically rides momentum after price reverts to the mean—capturing both correction and continuation. It’s optimized for stability, precision, and profitability across various market conditions. Whether the market snaps back to its average or continues with the tren
    Mirror gold HFT plus
    Haoyu Du
    Experts
    You can only do xuausd signal ： https : // www.mql5.com/en/signals/1548193?source=Site +Signals+Page Time : 1 minute Fixed stop loss : 100 + point Fixed profit : 20 + points Suitable for all markets A minimum deposit of $ 300 is recommended One order at a time , no additional positions , not Martin , high - frequency trading Based on only specific algorithm model . The success rate is about 99 % Only ECN accounts . 600 - 100 orders a month . makert ： any ， good https://youtu.be/qEL3GB
    Sun Bin SCF
    Peat Winch
    Experts
    Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
    X Forts
    Denis Chebatarev
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
    Scalper Master AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Scalper Master AI Motore di scalping di precisione per USDJPY | H1 Scalper Master AI è un sistema di scalping all'avanguardia, basato sull'intelligenza artificiale e progettato per la coppia USDJPY, che sfrutta le tecniche più avanzate nel trading ad alta frequenza. Questo Expert Advisor (EA) combina un'intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia con metodologie di scalping proprietarie per offrire precisione e prestazioni senza pari nei mercati in rapida evoluzione. Progettato per i trader che
    Santa Scalping MT5
    Morten Kruse
    Experts
    Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
    Scalper MultiChartsMT5
    Denis Nikolaev
    Experts
    ScalperMultiChartsMT5 is a fully automatic multi-currency trading system for night scalping.  Features The Expert Advisor trades on 28 major majors and crosses , Gold, Silver . The Expert Advisor does not use risky methods The Expert Advisor uses the minimum number of input parameters available for understanding The Expert Advisor sets a fixed and hidden stop loss and take profit for all orders from the broker The Expert Advisor uses the magic number Magic to identify its orders Recommendations
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.71 (234)
    Experts
    Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
    RSI crossmarket
    Yoan, Sylvain Biesuz
    5 (1)
    Experts
    diversification to sleep well RSIcrossmarket is an EA that adapts to all markets . It manages to maintain a relatively low drawdown and realistic coherent gain with basic setting , good on 36 markets . Designed for the purpose of long-term portfolio management The strategy uses a martingale approach and hedging , which helps to avoid staying with low drawdown. As mentioned earlier, due to its relatively low average drawdown, it is designed to be used on allmost major and minor currency, ind
    ET9 for MT5
    Hui Qiu
    3 (2)
    Experts
    ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
    RSI Intelligent
    Sabil Yudifera
    Experts
    RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
    The Bitcoin Reaper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.61 (33)
    Experts
    PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Saranno disponibili solo un numero molto limitato di copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 999$ NOVITÀ (da 349$) --> RICEVI 1 EA GRATIS (per 2 numeri di account commerciali). Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Benvenuti al BITCOIN REAPER!   Dopo l'enorme successo del Gold Reaper, ho deciso che era giunto il momento di applicare gli stessi principi vincenti al mercato Bit
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (364)
    Experts
    Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (62)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.71 (14)
    Experts
    Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.55 (74)
    Experts
    Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.76 (126)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (38)
    Experts
    Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DI SCONTO Solo per 24 ore. L'offerta termina il 29 novembre. Questa sarà l'unica promozione per questo prodotto. Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral,
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.53 (135)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma un
    Bonnitta EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    3.3 (20)
    Experts
    Bonnitta EA si basa sulla strategia Pending Position (PPS) e su un algoritmo di trading segreto molto avanzato. La strategia di Bonnitta EA è una combinazione di un indicatore personalizzato segreto, linee di tendenza, livelli di supporto e resistenza (Price Action) e il più importante algoritmo di trading segreto sopra menzionato. NON ACQUISTARE UN EA SENZA NESSUN TEST CON SOLDI VERI DI PIÙ DI 3 MESI, MI CI SONO VOLTE PIÙ DI 100 SETTIMANE (PIÙ DI 2 ANNI) PER TESTARE BONNITTA EA CON SOLDI VERI
    Famous EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    Experts
    Famous EA – Live Verified Performance View Live Verified Results on MQL5 Famous EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for serious traders who expect consistent results and intelligent trade execution. It merges price action, trendline dynamics, and a proprietary filter algorithm to spot high-probability entries and exits with discipline. Strategy Overview Famous EA operates using: Custom non-repainting indicator logic Dynamic trendline / support-resistance detection Multi-timeframe price
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.35 (17)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    MultiWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    4.88 (16)
    Experts
    MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
    SFE Impulse
    Joel Juanpere
    Experts
    This expert advisors search for perfect impulse setups.  The approach is use a very few but high effectives rules / filters and an effective management of the opened position. Signal https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2049326 Backtest The EA must be backtest in any timeframe, but for use in live, must be attached to a M5 chart. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked. The EA
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.2 (91)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.42 (48)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
    Dynamic Pips MT5
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    5 (5)
    Experts
    ️ Possiedi già il  Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno  sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump   ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di   dazi doganali su larga scala   che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente   sono aumentate — recentemente tra   Israele e Iran   — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La
    FastWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (5)
    Experts
    FastWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Opera su coppie di valute correlate come AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ed EURGBP , sfruttando il ritorno del prezzo alla media dopo movimenti direzionali marcati. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di configurazione. Segnale live:  CLICCA QUI Prezzo attuale — solo $1337 per i prossimi 10 acquirenti. FastWay EA è perfetto per ch
    NorthEastWay MT5
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    4.41 (17)
    Experts
    NorthEastWay MT5 è un sistema di trading completamente automatizzato di tipo "pullback", particolarmente efficace per il trading di coppie di valute "pullback" popolari: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Il sistema utilizza i principali schemi del mercato Forex: il ritorno del prezzo dopo un movimento improvviso in una qualsiasi direzione. Timeframe: M15 Coppie principali: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Coppie aggiuntive: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD Dopo aver acquistato l'EA, assicurati di invi
    OrionXAU
    Pierre Paul Amoussou
    Experts
    OrionXAU è un sistema di trading algoritmico progettato per operare sui mercati XAUUSD (Oro) e US100 / Nasdaq . Integra due approcci strategici (Scalping e Swing Trading) all’interno di un quadro disciplinato di gestione del rischio orientato alla stabilità a lungo termine. Mercati principali supportati • XAUUSD (Oro) • US100 / Nasdaq Architettura a doppia strategia 1. Scalping • Operazioni intraday • Breve esposizione al mercato • Ottimizzato per movimenti direzionali ridotti • Gestione del ri
    Pips Maven
    Andriy Sydoruk
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
    Scipio Bot Gold mt5
    Stefano Frisetti
    Experts
    Attenzione alle TRUFFE! SCIPIO GOLD BOT e' distribuito solo su MQL5.com Questo non e' un BOT commerciale, ma e' professionale, la distribuzione e' limitata a 100 copie in tutto ed inoltre il costo puo' aumentare senza avviso. Le Differenze che rendono SCIPIO EA unico sono: + nessuna impostazione variabile o che il TRADER deve inserire + apre 1 solo trade alla volta + usa sempre STOP LOSS vicini e fissi  + adatta SL e TP alla volatilita' della giornata + SCIPIO EA e' veramente un EA che fa trad
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.86 (36)
    Experts
    AIQ Versione 5.0 - Intelligenza Autonoma Attraverso Architettura Istituzionale L'evoluzione dall'automazione basata su regole all'intelligenza autonoma genuina rappresenta la progressione naturale del trading algoritmico. Ciò che i desk quantitativi istituzionali hanno iniziato a esplorare oltre un decennio fa è maturato in implementazione pratica. AIQ Versione 5.0 incarna questa maturazione: analisi AI multi-modello sofisticata, architettura di validazione indipendente e sistemi di apprendimen
    Ksm mt5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
    The Forex Exchanger MT5
    Fabio Cavalloni
    5 (6)
    Experts
    All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Super Gold Trend
    Sugianto
    Experts
    Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Signal  |   Setfile Launch promo! Exclusive offer, only 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 1999
    Xauron
    Roberto Liguoro
    Experts
    XAURON EA – Il tuo nuovo alleato per fare trading sull’oro (XAU/USD) XAURON è un Expert Advisor premium progettato per individuare i migliori breakout sull’oro con una strategia avanzata, sicura e adattiva. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Ogni strategia automatica può dare risultati molto diversi in base a fattori come: il broker utilizzato, il tipo di esecuzione, la latenza, la qualità del server VPS, e soprattutto il periodo e le condizioni di mercato in cui viene attivata. Inoltre, è ormai com
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione