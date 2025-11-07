DCA System EA

5

DCA System EA

DCA System EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the Dollar Cost Averaging principle.
It is designed for traders who want steady equity growth, controlled drawdowns, and a disciplined position-scaling approach.
The system focuses on gradual position building and efficient basket recovery while maintaining strict risk control.

Trading strategy

The DCA System EA applies a smart averaging methodology that adds positions progressively as price moves.
Entry spacing is calculated dynamically, allowing the system to adapt to volatility, trend conditions, and market structure.

Each basket is managed using predefined take-profit and recovery rules.
The EA can operate on any symbol or timeframe, and all trades are protected with advanced equity and safety filters to maintain controlled exposure.

The trading logic is optimized for low-spread environments and fast execution, making it suitable for a wide range of brokers.
The EA runs fully automated, requiring no manual intervention once configured.

Expert Advisor Strategy tester results

Because the DCA System EA relies on user-defined scaling parameters rather than indicators, backtest results will vary depending on the settings chosen.
Performance is influenced by:

• Spacing between entries
• Lot progression/multiplier
• Basket profit target
• Symbol volatility
• Market conditions

Users are encouraged to run their own tests on the demo version to find the most suitable configuration for their preferred instruments and risk tolerance.

Author

Allan Kiprotich

    レビュー 2
    daovangonline
    48
    daovangonline 2025.12.14 17:12 
     

    Description quality and completeness: The overall quality is very high. The bot is well designed and suitable for both intraday trading and swing trading. Profitability can be extremely good if you clearly understand the risks of a DCA system. Proper risk and capital management is the key to making this EA consistently profitable. Reliability and usability: Very easy to use. The EA is plug-and-play, with clear logic and stable performance. User support: Excellent. The developer is very open-minded, listens carefully to user feedback, and is willing to implement new ideas and improvements. I wish him continued success and even greater achievements in the future.

    daovangonline
    48
    daovangonline 2025.12.14 17:12 
     

    Description quality and completeness: The overall quality is very high. The bot is well designed and suitable for both intraday trading and swing trading. Profitability can be extremely good if you clearly understand the risks of a DCA system. Proper risk and capital management is the key to making this EA consistently profitable. Reliability and usability: Very easy to use. The EA is plug-and-play, with clear logic and stable performance. User support: Excellent. The developer is very open-minded, listens carefully to user feedback, and is willing to implement new ideas and improvements. I wish him continued success and even greater achievements in the future.

    Allan Kiprotich
    332
    開発者からの返信 Allan Kiprotich 2025.12.14 18:05
    Thank you so much. Always ready to help
    ManuKip
    14
    ManuKip 2025.12.07 19:39 
     

    ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

