DCA System EA
- Experts
- Allan Kiprotich
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
🚀 DCA Martingale Expert Advisor
The DCA Martingale EA is a fully automated trading system that uses a dynamic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy with safety orders to optimize profits and manage risk efficiently. Perfect for traders who want an automated, hands-off approach!
✨ Key Features:
-
Trade Direction: Choose Buy only or Sell only
-
Initial order & multiple safety orders
-
Step distance in Percentage (%) or Pips (points)
-
Lot Size Multiplier for progressive safety orders
-
Price Step Multiplier for flexible grid spacing
-
Basket Take Profit: set in % or fixed amount
-
Stop Loss protection for the entire cycle
-
Master Reset Switch: cancel & rebuild orders anytime
-
Include manual trades in basket calculations
-
Persistent tracking: resumes remaining safety orders after terminal restart
-
Optional delay per batch to reduce broker overload
📘 User Guide:
-
Setup:
-
Attach the EA to your chart
-
Select trade direction, initial lot, and number of safety orders
-
Set step distance mode (% or pips) and step value
-
Configure Take Profit & Stop Loss per cycle
-
-
Order Management:
-
EA automatically places the initial and safety orders
-
Enable Master Reset to cancel and rebuild all EA-managed orders
-
Safety orders are placed in batches with optional delay
-
-
Modify Parameters While Running:
-
Change inputs on the fly
-
EA detects changes, cancels existing orders, and rebuilds the cycle with new settings
-
-
Include Manual Orders:
-
Combine your manual trades with EA trades in basket calculations
-
Take Profit and Stop Loss will account for all included trades
-
-
Restart Handling:
-
EA tracks which safety orders are already placed
-
Terminal restart? EA resumes the remaining safety orders automatically
-
-
Monitoring & Logging:
-
All trade activity, safety orders, and cycle status printed in the Experts Log
-
Cycle closes automatically on Take Profit or Stop Loss hit
-
⚠️ Notes:
-
Ensure sufficient free margin for planned lot sizes
-
Safety order grid should match your account leverage and symbol volatility
-
Always test in a demo account before live deployment