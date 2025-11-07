



DCA System EA

DCA System EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the Dollar Cost Averaging principle.

It is designed for traders who want steady equity growth, controlled drawdowns, and a disciplined position-scaling approach.

The system focuses on gradual position building and efficient basket recovery while maintaining strict risk control.

Trading strategy

The DCA System EA applies a smart averaging methodology that adds positions progressively as price moves.

Entry spacing is calculated dynamically, allowing the system to adapt to volatility, trend conditions, and market structure.

Each basket is managed using predefined take-profit and recovery rules.

The EA can operate on any symbol or timeframe, and all trades are protected with advanced equity and safety filters to maintain controlled exposure.

The trading logic is optimized for low-spread environments and fast execution, making it suitable for a wide range of brokers.

The EA runs fully automated, requiring no manual intervention once configured.

Expert Advisor Strategy tester results

Because the DCA System EA relies on user-defined scaling parameters rather than indicators, backtest results will vary depending on the settings chosen.

Performance is influenced by:

• Spacing between entries

• Lot progression/multiplier

• Basket profit target

• Symbol volatility

• Market conditions

Users are encouraged to run their own tests on the demo version to find the most suitable configuration for their preferred instruments and risk tolerance.

Author

Allan Kiprotich