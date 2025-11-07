DCA System EA

5

DCA System EA

DCA System EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the Dollar Cost Averaging principle.
It is designed for traders who want steady equity growth, controlled drawdowns, and a disciplined position-scaling approach.
The system focuses on gradual position building and efficient basket recovery while maintaining strict risk control.

Trading strategy

The DCA System EA applies a smart averaging methodology that adds positions progressively as price moves.
Entry spacing is calculated dynamically, allowing the system to adapt to volatility, trend conditions, and market structure.

Each basket is managed using predefined take-profit and recovery rules.
The EA can operate on any symbol or timeframe, and all trades are protected with advanced equity and safety filters to maintain controlled exposure.

The trading logic is optimized for low-spread environments and fast execution, making it suitable for a wide range of brokers.
The EA runs fully automated, requiring no manual intervention once configured.

Expert Advisor Strategy tester results

Because the DCA System EA relies on user-defined scaling parameters rather than indicators, backtest results will vary depending on the settings chosen.
Performance is influenced by:

• Spacing between entries
• Lot progression/multiplier
• Basket profit target
• Symbol volatility
• Market conditions

Users are encouraged to run their own tests on the demo version to find the most suitable configuration for their preferred instruments and risk tolerance.

Author

Allan Kiprotich

    Отзывы 2
    daovangonline
    48
    daovangonline 2025.12.14 17:12 
     

    Description quality and completeness: The overall quality is very high. The bot is well designed and suitable for both intraday trading and swing trading. Profitability can be extremely good if you clearly understand the risks of a DCA system. Proper risk and capital management is the key to making this EA consistently profitable. Reliability and usability: Very easy to use. The EA is plug-and-play, with clear logic and stable performance. User support: Excellent. The developer is very open-minded, listens carefully to user feedback, and is willing to implement new ideas and improvements. I wish him continued success and even greater achievements in the future.

    Рекомендуем также
    Demus MT5
    Nico Demus Sitepu
    1.8 (5)
    Эксперты
    Promo, Only 2  copies left at current price!, Next Price 5 99 USD.   T he newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions. Live S
    Fxx EA
    Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
    Эксперты
    Settings Inputs Symbols XAUUSD,US30,DE40,BTCUSD Time Frame 1H Money management Anti-Martingale, Martingale ,Fixed Ratio (advanced), Make sure to change the symbols to  XAUUSD,US30,DE40,BTCUSD (comma-separated) before testing. Fxx Ea a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who want to scale into profitable positions using a pyramiding strategy across multiple symbols. The EA trade multiple symbols simultaneously – manage each symbol independently with separate tr
    King of Trades
    Renato Takahashi
    Эксперты
    Let the KING trades!!! KING of TRADES  is a trading system that can be optimized according to: - Trend indicator:  Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (either in different timeframe) - Trigger system:  Fractals - Filter - trade in:  Stochastic Oscillator (values and upper and lower limits) - Stops definition:  ATR (period and long and short takeprofit and stoploss) - General:  magic number, autolot (% balance), symbol digits, max spread and max number of openned orders Default configuration on EURUSD, H1.
    Loss Recovery 3 MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    2 (1)
    Эксперты
    Loss Recovery 3 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position on Break Even or with determined profit. Trading Strategy: Loss Recover3 EA try to Recover Wrong Positions, by using Averaging method. There are various features on the EA to control risk of the strategy. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. Th
    Asymmetry999
    Kai Wei Luo
    Эксперты
    Principle of Asymmetry999 Intelligent Trading System: Three-currency hedging unbalanced arbitrage is an expansion and continuation based on triangular arbitrage. Triangular arbitrage, as a common arbitrage method, has been used by many investors in foreign exchange trading. Triangular arbitrage is realized based on cross exchange rates, which is the foundation of triangular arbitrage. The so-called cross exchange rate refers to the price of one non-US dollar currency expressed in another non-US
    AsymmetryEurUsdJpy1
    Kai Wei Luo
    Эксперты
    1. The principle of AsymmetryEurUsdJpy1 intelligent trading system: The asymmetrical non-balanced arbitrage in three-currency hedging is an extension and continuation of the triangular arbitrage. Triangular arbitrage is a relatively common arbitrage method that many investors have used in foreign exchange trading. Triangular arbitrage is based on the cross exchange rate, which is the basis of triangular arbitrage. The so-called cross exchange rate refers to the price of one non-US dollar curren
    FREE
    GOD Breakout Ultimate
    Adrian Lara Carrasco
    Эксперты
    Торговый робот NASDAQ - Премиум стратегия Breakout Эксклюзивная возможность! Получите сейчас со скидкой 20% на Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 Проверенные результаты с реальными данными Начальный депозит: $100,000.00 Чистая прибыль: $198,788.56 (198.7% ROI) Всего сделок: 981 длинных сделок (62.81% win rate) Профит фактор: 1.23 Максимальная просадка: 22.79% Коэффициент Шарпа: 2.60 Ключевые преимущества Стратегия, проверенная в реальных рыночных условиях: Самая крупная прибыльная сделка: $14,081.
    Volatility Pullback
    Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
    Эксперты
    Volatility Pullback EA is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA trades pullbacks during high-volatility conditions using auto-generated grid levels that dynamically adapt to current market volatility, allowing intelligent position scaling during price retracements instead of fixed grid spacing. To protect trading capital, especially on small and cent accounts , the EA includes equity protection that automatically pauses trading when predefined equity limits
    Neutral Mind
    Diego Antonio Oliveira Monteiro
    Эксперты
    Experience and Purpose Neutral Mind is more than a trading Expert Advisor — it is a unique mental and emotional experience within trading. Designed to neutralize — or even turn into an advantage — emotions such as anxiety, fear, and greed, Neutral Mind was created to place the trader in a conscious and balanced state of operation. Its purpose is to allow the trader to act neutrally, without the typical tension from emotions that distort decisions, or, if emotions are still present, to use them
    Purely Quant
    Mochammad Sun'anul A Ag
    Эксперты
    PURELY QUANT — A Modern Quantitative Trading System for Consistent Market Execution PURELY QUANT is an advanced algorithmic trading system engineered with a clean mathematical framework, structural price analysis, and dynamic equity-cycle management. It is designed for traders who prefer a systematic, disciplined, and quant-oriented approach without relying on martingale, arbitrage, curve-fitting techniques, or unrealistic risk models. The system applies a multi-layer logical architecture combin
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Эксперты
    Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
    Loss Recovery 2 MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    3.67 (3)
    Эксперты
    Loss Recovery 2 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. Trading Strategy: Loss Recover2 EA try to close wrong positions without any loss (Recover Wrong Positions), by using Zone Recovery method and without using martingale methods. Anytime price exits from zone, EA will close basket of t
    Smart Trend Fisher
    Svetoslav Ognyano Chilingirov
    Эксперты
    The Smart Trend EA is fully automated trend following strategy that exploits the trend on JPY pairs. The strategy comes with slightly optimized USDJPY default settings and package of 2 different input sets that represent 2 different risk profiles that you can choose from. However it should be experimented with! This expert advisor does not use martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown.  You can explore my full suite of EAs here:  http
    Aurum Vanguard EA
    Phami Nhat Anh
    Эксперты
    NEURAL GOLD EDGE: The AI-Powered Revolution in XAUUSD Scalping NEURAL GOLD EDGE represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Developed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market, this Expert Advisor combines advanced neural network logic with price action analysis to exploit market volatility like never before. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, NEURAL GOLD EDGE analyzes market structure in real-time, executing trades with surgical precision. The result is
    Neopips Engine EA
    Md Billal Hossain
    Эксперты
    NeoPips Engine EA — настоящая торговая революция уже наступила! «Настоящая сила торговли заключается в том, чтобы видеть то, что упускают другие. NeoPips Engine не следует за рынком — он им управляет». О NeoPips Engine EA: ваш интеллектуальный торговый союзник NeoPips Engine EA — это не обычный торговый робот. Это многомерный, оптимизированный для ИИ экспертный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужна точность, адаптивность и долгосрочная эффективность. В отличие от устаревших
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.71 (234)
    Эксперты
    Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
    Requiem MT5
    Natalyia Nikitina
    Эксперты
    Requiem MT5 — автоматическая торговая система на основе рыночных закономерностей Requiem MT5 — это эксперт-советник, который использует ключевые рыночные закономерности, такие как возврат цены после резкого движения. Он работает в полностью автоматическом режиме и не требует постоянного контроля со стороны трейдера. Для запуска достаточно установить советник на график валютной пары NZDCAD — остальные пары активируются автоматически. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получит
    Strategy Constructor Pro
    Vladimir Shumikhin
    Эксперты
    Strategy Constructor Pro - Универсальный Конструктор Торговых Стратегий с Множеством Индикаторов на MetaTrader 5 ОПИСАНИЕ Strategy Constructor Pro - это многофункциональный советник (Expert Advisor) для платформы MetaTrader 5, который дает возможность собирать и настраивать собственные торговые стратегии на базе широкого спектра технических индикаторов и классических свечных паттернов. Разработанный с учетом современных требований к автоматизированной торговле на рынке Форекс и CFD, он обеспе
    Pelagia MT5
    Natalyia Nikitina
    Эксперты
    Pelagia MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система Pelagia MT5 — это полностью автоматизированный торговый советник, основанный на анализе рыночных закономерностей. Он предназначен для торговли на коррекциях после резких ценовых движений и работает без необходимости постоянного контроля со стороны трейдера. Советник прост в использовании — достаточно активировать его на графике, и он начнёт работу автоматически. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкции по настро
    Dragon Hedge
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Эксперты
    Мультивалютный торговый эксперт работает на основе выявленных коррелирующих закономерностей в поведении валютных пар. Пожалуйста, протестируйте эксперта с 100% качеством котировок! Встроенная система хеджирования позволяет повысить устойчивость работы, уменьшает просадку и намного повышает вероятность достижения тейк-профита, определенного в настройках эксперта. Версия для МТ4:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84876 Проверьте, чтобы все торговые инструменты были доступны в окне Навигато
    Its Volatility is your Opportunity
    Marta Gonzalez
    Эксперты
    Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
    Grid Hlevel MT5
    Sergey Ermolov
    2 (1)
    Эксперты
    Версия МТ4 |  Индикатор   Valable ZigZag   |   FAQ Советник   Grid HLevel   идеально подходит для тех трейдеров, которые хотят получать стабильную прибыль на рынке Forex каждый месяц. Советник работает по стратегии усреднения, и я предлагаю Вам использовать ее правильно.   Использовать «правильно» это значит открывать сделки усреднения нужно в точке разворота рынка, а торговать только в сторону направления глобального тренда. Что касается направления основного тренда, то я предлагаю определять
    Outside Day Reversal EA
    Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
    Эксперты
    Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
    FREE
    VIX Volume Surge Trading EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    VIX Volume Surge Trading EA Price: $30 Please note that this Expert Advisor is provided non-optimized, giving you the complete freedom to fine-tune its parameters and discover the optimal settings for your preferred trading instruments and timeframes. Harness the predictive power of market volatility with the VIX Volume Surge Trading EA. This Expert Advisor is built upon a sophisticated yet clear trading logic that identifies potential market reversals by analyzing extreme volume spikes, often a
    Exp Tick Hamster MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.59 (17)
    Эксперты
    Советник с автоматическим подбором и оптимизацией всех параметров под торговый символ для MetaTrader 5.  Торговый советник без настроек! Tick   Hamster   – Это  Автоматический торговый эксперт для новичков и пользователей, которые не хотят настраивать советник! С нашим автоматическим торговым экспертом, разработанным специально для новичков, торговля станет проще, чем когда-либо прежде. Попрощайтесь с хлопотами по настройке советника и скажите "здравствуйте" торговле без стресса. Приступайте к р
    Propfirm Saver
    Ian Nganga Comba
    Эксперты
    Propfirm Saver Только 10 копия из 10 — цена $120 После продажи стоимость возрастёт до $200 Обзор стратегии EA предназначен для прохождения challenge-программ prop-фирм с минимизацией рисков через двухсчетную модель. Торговые операции распределяются между challenge-счетом и личным live-счетом. В случае успеха – вы зарабатываете на challenge-счёте, при неудаче EA стремится покрыть плату за участие с live-счёта. Ключевые особенности Открытие только одной позиции за раз (без сеток и мартингейла) Вс
    Recovery Master
    Anesu Mavhura
    Эксперты
    Visit Tradinbots4u.com to download this bot and receive a 50% discount The Recovery Master is a precision-engineered system for restoring trading accounts with confidence. Built on the proven zone recovery strategy and safeguarded by a maximum drawdown cap, it prevents runaway martingale behavior while reclaiming the bulk of your trading losses. Past updates introduced powerful support for scalping and rapid-fire strategies without compromising recovery integrity. New updates simplify its usabil
    PSAR Expert Extended MT5
    Alexander Fedosov
    Эксперты
    Работа данного советника основана на работе индикатора Parabolic SAR . В расширенную версию советника вошли следующие изменения и улучшения: Произведен мониторинг поведения советника на различных типах торговых счетов и различных условиях(фиксированный/плавающий спред, ECN/центовые счета и т.д.) Расширен функционал советника. Стал более гибким и улучшил эффективность, в частности наблюдение за открытыми позициями. Работает как на 5-значных, так и на 4-значных котировках. Советник не использует м
    VR Smart Grid MT5
    Vladimir Pastushak
    4.21 (28)
    Эксперты
    VR Smart Grid — это полнофункциональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5, разработанный на основе классической стратегии сеточной торговли. Робот самостоятельно открывает позиции, управляет ими и закрывает частями, создавая эффективную сетку ордеров, которая адаптируется к изменениям рынка. За 15 лет разработки советник прошёл тысячи вариаций и тестирований — это результат систематического совершенствования на реальных и демо-счётах. Файлы настроек (set files), демо версии проду
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (377)
    Эксперты
    Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.72 (36)
    Эксперты
    AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (20)
    Эксперты
    РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Эксперты
    Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Эксперты
    Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    Эксперты
    Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (9)
    Эксперты
    ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Эксперты
    Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Эксперты
    Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Эксперты
    Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    Эксперты
    Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Эксперты
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    ABS GoldGrid
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    5 (13)
    Эксперты
    С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Эксперты
    Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    Эксперты
    Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Эксперты
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Эксперты
    BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Эксперты
    ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Эксперты
    PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Эксперты
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Эксперты
    Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
    EA Pips Hunter
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.25 (4)
    Эксперты
    Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Эксперты
    ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    Эксперты
    Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
    Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
    Anton Zverev
    Эксперты
    Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
    Другие продукты этого автора
    NeuroQuantFX Grid System
    Allan Kiprotich
    Эксперты
    NeuroQuantFX Grid System NeuroQuantFX Grid System is an advanced algorithmic Expert Advisor built on a dynamic grid-trading framework. It is designed for traders seeking consistent growth using adaptive grid spacing, intelligent order placement, and smart risk-management logic. Trading strategy NeuroQuantFX Grid System uses a fully automated grid mechanism capable of operating in both trending and ranging conditions. The EA analyzes market structure to determine ideal spacing between orders. Gri
    DCA System EA MT4
    Allan Kiprotich
    Эксперты
    DCA System EA (MT4 Version) Precision. Control. Growth — Now Optimized for MT4. The DCA System EA for MT4 is a powerful, fully automated trading system built on the proven Dollar Cost Averaging methodology. It is engineered for traders who want steady growth, controlled risk exposure, and reliable recovery — all optimized for the MetaTrader 4 environment. This MT4 version uses advanced averaging logic, adaptive spacing, and safe-exit algorithms to ensure stable performance even during volatile m
    Фильтр:
    daovangonline
    48
    daovangonline 2025.12.14 17:12 
     

    Description quality and completeness: The overall quality is very high. The bot is well designed and suitable for both intraday trading and swing trading. Profitability can be extremely good if you clearly understand the risks of a DCA system. Proper risk and capital management is the key to making this EA consistently profitable. Reliability and usability: Very easy to use. The EA is plug-and-play, with clear logic and stable performance. User support: Excellent. The developer is very open-minded, listens carefully to user feedback, and is willing to implement new ideas and improvements. I wish him continued success and even greater achievements in the future.

    Allan Kiprotich
    331
    Ответ разработчика Allan Kiprotich 2025.12.14 18:05
    Thank you so much. Always ready to help
    ManuKip
    14
    ManuKip 2025.12.07 19:39 
     

    Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

    Ответ на отзыв