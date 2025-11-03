JM Followup layerbox

The follow-up feature allows you to automatically open layers.
You can configure it to open up to x layers with three different take profits.

You can also set the take profits as percentages.

For safer trading, you can enable the trailing option — either starting from the take profit or after a certain number of pips.

You can use or test it for free — visit our Telegram and ask about the available options.
We stand behind our products and always strive for improvement.
Free use is also available through affiliation with our brokers.

https://t.me/+JnTbaJB7MXgwYjE0
