Followgram EA: Advanced Automated Trading Expert for MT5

Overview The Followgram EA (Version 1.0) is a sophisticated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed for automated trading on volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold). It combines intelligent layering for drawdown recovery, dynamic risk management, partial profit-taking, and seamless Telegram integration for signal execution and real-time alerts. Built with robustness in mind, it safeguards your account while maximizing opportunities in trending markets.

Key Features

Smart Layering System : Automatically opens up to 4 additional trade layers during drawdowns, spaced by a configurable pip step (default: 15 pips). Each layer uses a lot multiplier (default: 1.2x) and deploys 3 trades targeting staggered Take Profit levels (TP1 at 33%, TP2 at 66%, TP3 at 100%).

: Automatically opens up to 4 additional trade layers during drawdowns, spaced by a configurable pip step (default: 15 pips). Each layer uses a lot multiplier (default: 1.2x) and deploys 3 trades targeting staggered Take Profit levels (TP1 at 33%, TP2 at 66%, TP3 at 100%). Trailing Stops & Break-Even : Activates trailing after TP1 hit or a minimum profit threshold (default: 40 pips), with a customizable distance (20 pips) and break-even buffer (1.5 pips) to lock in gains.

: Activates trailing after TP1 hit or a minimum profit threshold (default: 40 pips), with a customizable distance (20 pips) and break-even buffer (1.5 pips) to lock in gains. Partial Closes : Automatically closes portions of the main trade at TP levels (e.g., 0.01 lots at TP1), ensuring progressive profit realization while retaining core positions.

: Automatically closes portions of the main trade at TP levels (e.g., 0.01 lots at TP1), ensuring progressive profit realization while retaining core positions. Risk Management : Enforces max daily/total loss limits (4%/10%), spread filters (max 5 pips), and dynamic lot sizing based on account risk (0.01%). Trading halts outside set hours/days, with alerts at 80% of loss thresholds.

: Enforces max daily/total loss limits (4%/10%), spread filters (max 5 pips), and dynamic lot sizing based on account risk (0.01%). Trading halts outside set hours/days, with alerts at 80% of loss thresholds. Telegram Integration : Processes signals via bot (e.g., "BUY XAUUSD ENTRY 2000 SL 1980 TP1 2020 TP2 2040"), supports commands like "/trailing on" or "SL to 1990", and sends daily status reports at 00:00 GMT. Includes polling (every 5s) and retry logic for reliability.

: Processes signals via bot (e.g., "BUY XAUUSD ENTRY 2000 SL 1980 TP1 2020 TP2 2040"), supports commands like "/trailing on" or "SL to 1990", and sends daily status reports at 00:00 GMT. Includes polling (every 5s) and retry logic for reliability. User-Friendly GUI: On-chart panel with BUY/SELL buttons, CLOSE ALL, BREAK-EVEN, and live P&L display. Confirmation popups prevent accidental trades.

How It Works Attach to an XAUUSD M1 chart, configure inputs (e.g., lot size: 0.04), and enable AutoTrading. Manual trades via panel or automated via Telegram signals. The EA detects main trades, applies SL/TP, and manages the lifecycle— from layering on losses to trailing on wins—using a unique Magic Number (12345) for isolation.

Benefits

Profit Potential : Layering recovers drawdowns efficiently; partial closes secure incremental gains.

: Layering recovers drawdowns efficiently; partial closes secure incremental gains. Safety First : Built-in safeguards prevent overexposure, ideal for beginners to pros.

: Built-in safeguards prevent overexposure, ideal for beginners to pros. Flexibility: Customizable for conservative (low layers) or aggressive (high multiplier) strategies.

Requirements

MT5 (build 4000+).

Demo/live account with hedging support.

Telegram bot setup (token & chat ID).

VPS for 24/7 operation recommended.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk; past performance isn't indicative of future results. Test on demo first. For support, join: https://t.me/+Bb4c5PzC6rg0ODI0.



