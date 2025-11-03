JM Followup layerbox
- Utilitaires
- Melvin Brouwer
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The follow-up feature allows you to automatically open layers.
You can configure it to open up to x layers with three different take profits.
You can also set the take profits as percentages.
For safer trading, you can enable the trailing option — either starting from the take profit or after a certain number of pips.
You can use or test it for free — visit our Telegram and ask about the available options.
We stand behind our products and always strive for improvement.
Free use is also available through affiliation with our brokers.