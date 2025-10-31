AthenaEA MT5

System Overview

AthenaEA is a highly robust and long-term oriented Expert Advisor (EA) that I developed for serious capital management. It operates as a diversified portfolio composed of 13 individual strategies running concurrently across M30, H1, and H2 timeframes.

  • Traded Pairs: USDJPY and GBPJPY.

  • Data Compatibility: The system is proven to work reliably using data from your broker and also with high-quality historical data from Dukascopy.

  • Broker Setting: Optimized for brokers using standard GMT/DST settings (GMT+2 / GMT+3 DST).

Robustness and Philosophy

  • Non-Grid, Non-Martingale: The system is built purely on robust trading logic. It does not rely on dangerous risk magnification techniques (Grid or Martingale).

  • Optimization Process: From 2015 to the present day, I performed rigorous optimization using Out-of-Sample (OOS) testing with a 1/2 ratio. Crucially, I only selected strategies that also proved effective on historical data prior to 2015. This ensures a high degree of confidence and longevity.

  • Realistic Performance: This system is intended for traders who understand market fluctuations. I prioritize long-term robustness and realistic performance. Expect consistency over a multi-year horizon, not a guaranteed profit every single month. The system has a verified history from 2012–Present.

Test Drive the System

I recommend downloading the demo version and testing the AthenaEA performance yourself in the Strategy Tester.

  • Start Free: You can also download and test my introductory free portfolio: HestiaEA.


