AthenaEA MT5

Description

AthenaEA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for GBPJPY and USDJPY currency pairs. The EA comes pre-configured with 13 proven strategies and requires zero setup - simply attach it to either GBPJPY or USDJPY chart and it will start trading automatically.

Key Features

13 Built-in Strategies : The EA includes 13 independent trading strategies across multiple timeframes (M30, H1, H2)

: The EA includes 13 independent trading strategies across multiple timeframes (M30, H1, H2) No Configuration Needed : All strategies are pre-optimized and ready to trade immediately

: All strategies are pre-optimized and ready to trade immediately Multi-Symbol Support : Works on both GBPJPY and USDJPY - attach to one chart and it handles both pairs automatically

: Works on both GBPJPY and USDJPY - attach to one chart and it handles both pairs automatically Long-Only Approach : Opens buy positions only, focusing on statistical edge and robust performance

: Opens buy positions only, focusing on statistical edge and robust performance Smart Risk Management : Each strategy has optimized stop-loss levels (0.4% - 1.2% of price)

: Each strategy has optimized stop-loss levels (0.4% - 1.2% of price) Time-Based Filtering : Strategies operate during specific trading hours for optimal market conditions

: Strategies operate during specific trading hours for optimal market conditions Multiple Signal Types : Uses EMA, RSI, Williams %R, Bollinger Bands, and MACD indicators

: Uses EMA, RSI, Williams %R, Bollinger Bands, and MACD indicators Independent Position Management: Each strategy manages its own positions separately

Why Long-Only?

This EA opens long positions exclusively because the statistical edge on GBPJPY and USDJPY pairs favors the long side. This is not a limitation but a deliberate design choice based on robust backtesting and real market performance. Trading only in the direction of your edge improves consistency and reduces unnecessary risk.

Long-Term Focus & Diversification

This EA is built for long-term sustainable performance, not short-term gains. The system uses multiple diversified strategies to smooth out returns over time. Do not expect the EA to be profitable every single month - this is normal and expected behavior for robust trading systems. The focus is on consistent performance over quarters and years, not days or weeks. Diversification across multiple strategies and timeframes helps reduce risk and increases the probability of long-term success.

Strategy Distribution

5 GBPJPY strategies across M30, H1, and H2 timeframes

across M30, H1, and H2 timeframes 8 USDJPY strategies across M30, H1, and H2 timeframes

across M30, H1, and H2 timeframes Each strategy uses unique combinations of entry and exit signals

Strategies operate during different hours to capture various market conditions

Real Trading Results

The screenshots show actual performance from my demo account. I personally trade this exact system on my prop trading accounts with real capital.

Settings

Magic Number : Identifies EA trades

: Identifies EA trades Lot Size : Position size per trade

: Position size per trade Symbol Names: Adjust if your broker uses different symbol names

How It Works

Attach EA to GBPJPY or USDJPY chart (any timeframe) EA automatically monitors all configured strategies Opens positions when entry conditions are met Manages exits based on strategy-specific signals Each strategy operates independently with its own risk parameters

The EA handles everything automatically - symbol selection, timeframe management, indicator calculations, and position management. No optimization or parameter adjustment needed.





WARNING: Do not buy my EAs if you expect profits every week. Real trading includes drawdowns and months of loss. If you lack patience for long-term market cycles, my systems are not for you.