Atlas Star Gold Mt5

🏆 ATLAS GOLD STAR XAU/USD MT5

Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading

📋 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform and Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Version: 1.02

Developer: FrozenSkillz © 2025

Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) - EXCLUSIVE

Recommended Timeframe: H4 (4 Hours)

Compatible Brokers

✅ IC Markets (Raw Spread / cTrader)

✅ Prop Firms (FTMO, The5%ers, etc.)

✅ Any ECN broker with competitive spreads on XAU/USD

💰 CAPITAL SETTINGS

Recommended Capital

Minimum: USD $10,000

Optimum: USD $10,000

Lot Size: 0.50 (fixed)

Risk Management

Risk per Trade: 2% of capital (configurable)

Automatic Lot Calculation: Disabled (manual management)

Stop Loss: Disabled (advanced management via trailing)

Take Profit: 100 pips (automatically adjusted for H4 = 200 pips)

🎯 TRADING STRATEGY

Main Methodology: BUY STOP

The EA uses a bullish breakout strategy based on:





Breakout Zone Identification





Analysis of highs and lows in 5-30 period ranges

10-period High/Low filter for validation

Detection of bullish candlestick patterns

Pending Order Placement





BUY STOP activated at 30 pips above the current price (H4 adjusted)

Order Expiration: 6 hours

Only one active trade at a time

Trading Management Positions





Auto Close in Profit: Enabled

Minimum Profit to Close: 10 pips (H4 adjusted)

Take Profit Target: 200 pips (H4 adjusted)

Trailing Stop: Using progressive auto-close

Secondary Strategy: Stochastic (Disabled)

Available for ranging markets

Configurable oversold/overbought levels

Currently on standby for H4 optimization

⚙️ PARAMETER SETTINGS

Trading Settings (Active Settings)

UseBuyStop: TRUE ✅

UseStochastic: FALSE ❌

LotSize: 0.50

UseAutoLotSize: FALSE

RiskPercent: 2.0%

AutoAdjustParams: TRUE ✅ (Automatic adjustment for H4)

Order Parameters (H1 Based)

PendingDistance: 15 pips → 30 pips (H4 x2)

MinProfitPips: 5 pips → 10 pips (H4 x2)

TakeProfitPips: 100 pips → 200 pips (H4 x2)

StopLossPips: 20 pips (disabled)

Execution Controls

Slippage: 1 point

MagicNumber: 1245621

OrderExpiration: 6 hours

AutoCloseProfit: TRUE ✅

Alert System

🔔 DisplayAlerts: Enabled (on-screen alerts)

🔊 SoundAlerts: Enabled ("alert.wav" sound)

📱 PushAlerts: Enabled (MT5 mobile notifications)

📊 ADVANCED FEATURES

Multi-Timeframe Auto-Tuning

The EA automatically detects the timeframe and increments the Parameters:





H1: Multiplier x1 (base)

H4: Multiplier x2 ✅ Current Settings

D1: Multiplier x4

Other timeframes scaled proportionally

Protection and Security

✅ Margin check before each trade

✅ Automatic lot normalization according to broker

✅ Control of a single active position

✅ Automatic deletion of expired orders

✅ Unique Magic Number for identification

Smart Management System

Progressive close when minimum profit is reached

No martingale or loss averaging

Focus on high probability trades

Compatibility with low-spread accounts (IC Markets)

🎓 USER RECOMMENDATIONS

For IC Markets

Raw Spread or cTrader account (spreads from 0.1 pips)

Recommended leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

Check commissions per lot

For Prop Firms

✅ Compatible with maximum drawdown rules

✅ Without Martingale (suitable for challenges)

✅ Autoclose protects profit rules

⚠️ Check lot limit per trade (0.50 is conservative)

Initial Setup

Load the EA on the XAU/USD H4 chart

Verify that UseBuyStop = TRUE

Confirm LotSize = 0.50 (or adjust based on capital)

Activate AutoCloseProfit = TRUE

Enable automatic trading in MT5

Atlas Gold Star is an Expert Advisor designed for professional and prop traders. Use at your own risk.





🌟 ATLAS GOLD STAR - Professional Level Gold Trading 🌟