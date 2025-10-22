SmartTrade Panel
- Utilità
- Baso Ukkas
- Versione: 1.0
🧠Smart Trade Panel
Trading Assistant is a powerful and elegant one-click trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — designed for professional traders who value speed, precision, and clarity.
Whether you scalp XAUUSD, swing trade indices, or run tight risk management, this tool gives you complete control with a clean visual layout, automatic ATR-based setups, and adaptive risk calculation.
⚙️ Main Features
🟢 One-Click Execution
Instant Buy/Sell Market Orders with pre-defined SL/TP
Supports Buy Stop / Sell Stop / Buy Limit / Sell Limit pending orders
Auto-detects supported filling mode (FOK / IOC / RETURN) per symbol — no more “Unsupported filling mode” errors
🎯 Risk & Position Management
Auto lot calculation based on % risk or fixed USD risk
ATR-based auto SL/TP (configurable multiplier)
Adjustable R:R ratio (e.g. 1:3 by default)
Built-in Spread Guard blocks trades when spreads are too wide
📊 Visual Setup Interface
Create draggable Entry / SL / TP lines with color coding
Real-time USD profit/loss labels beside each line
Automatic spacing to prevent overlapping
Quick Long / Short Setup buttons apply ATR presets instantly
💡 Smart Info & HUD
Displays Equity, Floating PnL, Spread, and lot size estimation
Compact or expanded layout with collapsible panel
Hidden objects from Object List for a clean workspace
🧩 Customization
Resizable box buttons (uniform style or auto-fit)
Optional single-column mode for smaller screens
Full color, font, and size customization
Supports multi-symbol / multi-chart usage with unique magic numbers
🔒 Safety Features
Automatic filling-mode detection (FOK, IOC, RETURN)
OrderCheck validation before execution
Blocks trades if AutoTrading OFF or spread exceeds limit
Optional “Close Pending Orders Only for This Symbol” button
🧮 Ideal For
Scalpers and day traders (M1–M5)
XAUUSD / US100 / BTCUSD traders
Manual discretionary traders who want institutional-style precision
🖥️ How to Use
Attach the indicator Trading Assistant.mq5 to your chart.
Click LONG SETUP or SHORT SETUP to spawn ATR-based SL/TP lines.
Adjust risk %, ATR multiplier, or R:R ratio as needed.
Turn AUTO ON (Entry follows Bid/Ask).
Place your Buy/Sell Market Order or pending orders instantly.
🧩 Highlights
✅ Fast one-click execution
✅ ATR-based auto setup
✅ Clean visual risk layout
✅ Works on all brokers (auto filling-mode fix)
✅ Ready for XAUUSD, US100, BTCUSD
✅ Compact & modern UI
© 2025 Ubetrades — Built for traders who demand precision and control.