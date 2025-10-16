Pips Info

MultiPip Range Label v2 — Lightweight Daily/Weekly/Monthly Pip Stats

MultiPip_RangeLabel_v2 is a zero-plot, ultra-light indicator that prints a compact, draggable text panel with objective range statistics—perfect for order-flow and breakout traders who need quick context without clutter.

No backgrounds, no heavy drawing—just crisp labels you can park anywhere on the chart. The header is draggable; all lines move together.

What it shows

Today – current day’s range (high–low) in pips

Last Day (date) – previous closed day’s range (optionally True Range)

Weekly Avg (N) – average of the last N closed daily bars

Monthly Avg (N) – average of the last N closed daily bars

Longest / Shortest (N) – max/min daily ranges over the last N closed bars

PipSize + Mode – the pip size currently used by the indicator

Pip conversion is automatic for common symbols:

XAU (gold) → 1 pip = $0.10 move (HFM style)

BTC (crypto) → 1 pip = 1.00 price unit

US100 / NAS100 / USA100 / USTEC / NAS (Nasdaq-100 family) → 1 pip = 0.10

Others → fallback: 10 × Point

Why traders like it

Zero-noise layout: simple labels, no panel background

Drag & drop header: reposition once, everything follows

Fast & featherweight: no buffers, no recalculation overhead

Broker-aware: automatic pip sizing, with manual overrides when needed

Works on any chart & any timeframe (calculations taken from the timeframe you choose)

Inputs (Parameters)

InpTF — Data timeframe for stats (default D1)

InpWeekBars — Count for Weekly Avg (default 5)

InpMonthBars — Count for Monthly Avg (default 22)

InpUseTrueRange — Use True Range for closed bars (default false)

InpPipMode — Pip sizing:

PIP_AUTO (auto rules above)

PIP_POINTx1 / x10 / x100 (relative to broker point)

PIP_CUSTOM (use your own value)

InpCustomPip — Custom pip size (price units) if PIP_CUSTOM

InpDecimals — Pip rounding (default 1)

Placement & Style

InpX, InpY — top-left corner (pixels)

InpLineGap — vertical spacing between lines

InpFont, InpFontSize, InpTextColor

How to use

Attach to any symbol (recommended on D1 for daily stats).

Drag the header line to reposition; the rest will follow.

Choose PIP_AUTO to let the indicator pick sane defaults for XAU/BTC/US100, or set a custom mode if your broker uses different price steps.

Set InpUseTrueRange = true if you prefer ATR-style day ranges for closed bars (Today remains High–Low by design).

Notes & Conventions

XAUUSD (HFM style): 1 pip = $0.10 price move (pip value ≈ $10 per 1.00 lot).

The “Today” line always uses simple High–Low of the current incomplete bar; historical stats use closed bars (and True Range if enabled).

The indicator draws only OBJ_LABEL—it won’t interfere with objects list clutter.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Chart: Any symbol / timeframe

Works with netting and hedging accounts

Recommended MT5 build: latest stable

Changelog
