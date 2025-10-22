SmartTrade Panel

🧠Smart Trade Panel

Trading Assistant is a powerful and elegant one-click trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — designed for professional traders who value speed, precision, and clarity.

Whether you scalp XAUUSD, swing trade indices, or run tight risk management, this tool gives you complete control with a clean visual layout, automatic ATR-based setups, and adaptive risk calculation.

⚙️ Main Features
🟢 One-Click Execution

Instant Buy/Sell Market Orders with pre-defined SL/TP

Supports Buy Stop / Sell Stop / Buy Limit / Sell Limit pending orders

Auto-detects supported filling mode (FOK / IOC / RETURN) per symbol — no more “Unsupported filling mode” errors

🎯 Risk & Position Management

Auto lot calculation based on % risk or fixed USD risk

ATR-based auto SL/TP (configurable multiplier)

Adjustable R:R ratio (e.g. 1:3 by default)

Built-in Spread Guard blocks trades when spreads are too wide

📊 Visual Setup Interface

Create draggable Entry / SL / TP lines with color coding

Real-time USD profit/loss labels beside each line

Automatic spacing to prevent overlapping

Quick Long / Short Setup buttons apply ATR presets instantly

💡 Smart Info & HUD

Displays Equity, Floating PnL, Spread, and lot size estimation

Compact or expanded layout with collapsible panel

Hidden objects from Object List for a clean workspace

🧩 Customization

Resizable box buttons (uniform style or auto-fit)

Optional single-column mode for smaller screens

Full color, font, and size customization

Supports multi-symbol / multi-chart usage with unique magic numbers

🔒 Safety Features

Automatic filling-mode detection (FOK, IOC, RETURN)

OrderCheck validation before execution

Blocks trades if AutoTrading OFF or spread exceeds limit

Optional “Close Pending Orders Only for This Symbol” button

🧮 Ideal For

Scalpers and day traders (M1–M5)

XAUUSD / US100 / BTCUSD traders

Manual discretionary traders who want institutional-style precision

🖥️ How to Use

Attach the indicator Trading Assistant.mq5 to your chart.

Click LONG SETUP or SHORT SETUP to spawn ATR-based SL/TP lines.

Adjust risk %, ATR multiplier, or R:R ratio as needed.

Turn AUTO ON (Entry follows Bid/Ask).

Place your Buy/Sell Market Order or pending orders instantly.

🧩 Highlights

✅ Fast one-click execution
✅ ATR-based auto setup
✅ Clean visual risk layout
✅ Works on all brokers (auto filling-mode fix)
✅ Ready for XAUUSD, US100, BTCUSD
✅ Compact & modern UI

© 2025 Ubetrades — Built for traders who demand precision and control.
