SmartTrade Panel

🧠Smart Trade Panel





Trading Assistant is a powerful and elegant one-click trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — designed for professional traders who value speed, precision, and clarity.





Whether you scalp XAUUSD, swing trade indices, or run tight risk management, this tool gives you complete control with a clean visual layout, automatic ATR-based setups, and adaptive risk calculation.





⚙️ Main Features

🟢 One-Click Execution





Instant Buy/Sell Market Orders with pre-defined SL/TP





Supports Buy Stop / Sell Stop / Buy Limit / Sell Limit pending orders





Auto-detects supported filling mode (FOK / IOC / RETURN) per symbol — no more “Unsupported filling mode” errors





🎯 Risk & Position Management





Auto lot calculation based on % risk or fixed USD risk





ATR-based auto SL/TP (configurable multiplier)





Adjustable R:R ratio (e.g. 1:3 by default)





Built-in Spread Guard blocks trades when spreads are too wide





📊 Visual Setup Interface





Create draggable Entry / SL / TP lines with color coding





Real-time USD profit/loss labels beside each line





Automatic spacing to prevent overlapping





Quick Long / Short Setup buttons apply ATR presets instantly





💡 Smart Info & HUD





Displays Equity, Floating PnL, Spread, and lot size estimation





Compact or expanded layout with collapsible panel





Hidden objects from Object List for a clean workspace





🧩 Customization





Resizable box buttons (uniform style or auto-fit)





Optional single-column mode for smaller screens





Full color, font, and size customization





Supports multi-symbol / multi-chart usage with unique magic numbers





🔒 Safety Features





Automatic filling-mode detection (FOK, IOC, RETURN)





OrderCheck validation before execution





Blocks trades if AutoTrading OFF or spread exceeds limit





Optional “Close Pending Orders Only for This Symbol” button





🧮 Ideal For





Scalpers and day traders (M1–M5)





XAUUSD / US100 / BTCUSD traders





Manual discretionary traders who want institutional-style precision





🖥️ How to Use





Attach the indicator Trading Assistant.mq5 to your chart.





Click LONG SETUP or SHORT SETUP to spawn ATR-based SL/TP lines.





Adjust risk %, ATR multiplier, or R:R ratio as needed.





Turn AUTO ON (Entry follows Bid/Ask).





Place your Buy/Sell Market Order or pending orders instantly.





🧩 Highlights





✅ Fast one-click execution

✅ ATR-based auto setup

✅ Clean visual risk layout

✅ Works on all brokers (auto filling-mode fix)

✅ Ready for XAUUSD, US100, BTCUSD

✅ Compact & modern UI





© 2025 Ubetrades — Built for traders who demand precision and control.