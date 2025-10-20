Keyboreding Symbols
- Utilitaires
- Abraham Correa
- Version: 1.0
Designed to revolutionize trading efficiency, this app enables traders to seamlessly cycle through Market Watch symbols using intuitive keyboard arrow keys or dynamically positioned on-chart buttons, minimizing navigation time and enhancing focus on market analysis.
- ShowSymbolLabel (bool, default=true): Toggle the display of the current symbol label on the chart.
- FontSize (int, default=14): Adjust the font size of the symbol label for optimal readability.
- LabelColor (color, default=clrWhite): Customize the color of the symbol label to suit chart aesthetics.
- LabelCorner (ENUM_BASE_CORNER, default=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER): Select the chart corner for placing the symbol label.
- ShowButtons (bool, default=true): Enable or disable the Next/Prev buttons for mouse/touch navigation.
- ButtonWidth (int, default=50): Set the width of the Next/Prev buttons in pixels for size preference.
- ButtonHeight (int, default=20): Define the height of the Next/Prev buttons in pixels for proportional design.
- ButtonXOffset (int, default=10): Specify the horizontal offset from the chosen button corner.
- ButtonYOffset (int, default=30): Determine the vertical offset from the chosen button corner.
- ButtonSpacing (int, default=10): Adjust the spacing between the Next and Prev buttons.
- ButtonCorner (ENUM_BASE_CORNER, default=CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER): Choose the chart corner for positioning the buttons, ensuring visibility within chart boundaries.