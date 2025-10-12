SmartTrade Manager

The indicator is a multifunctional tool for automating the analysis and visualization of the trading process.

Main features:



News display — the indicator automatically loads and displays economic news on the chart, allowing you to take into account important events when trading.

Dynamic timeframe change — during the news release, the chart switches to a preset period for more detailed analysis.

Adapting to the number of orders — the timeframe can change automatically depending on the number of open positions, providing an optimal overview of the situation.

Dashboard — displays summary data on trading results: profit, loss, number of trades and other key indicators.

The indicator is designed for traders who want to improve the efficiency of analysis and automate routine trading elements in MetaTrader 4.

