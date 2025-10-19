Crash 300 Machine
- Experts
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Crash300 Machine EA v2.0
Overview
Crash300 Machine is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specialized in trading high-volatility synthetic indices (Crash 300).
Trading Strategy
The EA uses a moving average crossover strategy combined with the stochastic oscillator to identify optimal entry points:
Fast EMA: 5 periods
Slow EMA: 20 periods
Stochastic: Extended settings (K: 300, D: 29, Slowing: 7)
Signal: EMA crossover + Stochastic when oversold (<10)
Risk Management
Used on M5
Lot Size: 1
Stop Loss: 50,000
Take Profit: 500
Minimum Capital: 1,000 USD
Key Features
✅ Full 24/7 automation
✅ Optimized for high-volatility markets
✅ Multi-indicator confirmation
✅ Automatic SL/TP on every trade
✅ Fully configurable parameters
Requirements
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbols: Crash synthetic indices