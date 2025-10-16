Dynamic Trend Signal EA is a professional and fully automated trading robot designed to capitalize on market trends. It uses a robust strategy based on a combination of classic technical indicators to identify and execute high-probability trades, removing the guesswork and emotion from your trading.

Adaptive Strategy: The EA's core logic automatically adjusts its internal parameters based on the chart's timeframe. This makes it versatile for various trading styles, from short-term intraday moves to long-term trend following. 📈

Trend & Momentum Analysis: It uses a dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover to determine the primary trend direction and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to filter out entries in overbought or oversold conditions, ensuring you only trade in optimal market environments.

Dynamic Risk Management: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are not fixed. They are calculated for every trade using the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This means your risk is managed in proportion to the current market volatility. 🤖

Comprehensive Trade Checks: Before any trade is placed, the EA verifies sufficient free margin and complies with your broker's minimum volume requirements.