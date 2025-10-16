Dynamic Trend Signal EA
- Experts
- Jacques Morne Murray
- Versione: 1.11
- Aggiornato: 16 ottobre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Dynamic Trend Signal EA
Trade with the Trend, Not Against It
Dynamic Trend Signal EA is a professional and fully automated trading robot designed to capitalize on market trends. It uses a robust strategy based on a combination of classic technical indicators to identify and execute high-probability trades, removing the guesswork and emotion from your trading.
Key Features
-
Adaptive Strategy: The EA's core logic automatically adjusts its internal parameters based on the chart's timeframe. This makes it versatile for various trading styles, from short-term intraday moves to long-term trend following. 📈
-
Trend & Momentum Analysis: It uses a dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover to determine the primary trend direction and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to filter out entries in overbought or oversold conditions, ensuring you only trade in optimal market environments.
-
Dynamic Risk Management: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are not fixed. They are calculated for every trade using the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This means your risk is managed in proportion to the current market volatility. 🤖
-
Comprehensive Trade Checks: Before any trade is placed, the EA verifies sufficient free margin and complies with your broker's minimum volume requirements.
-
Fully Automated: Once configured, the EA handles all trading operations, including opening, managing, and closing positions.
How It Works
-
Trend Identification: The EA monitors two EMAs (a fast and a slow one). When the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA, it identifies a potential uptrend. When it crosses below, it identifies a potential downtrend.
-
Signal Confirmation: A signal is only confirmed if the RSI is in a neutral zone. The EA avoids buying if the market is overbought and avoids selling if the market is oversold.
-
Trade Execution: Once a valid signal is confirmed, the EA closes any opposing trades and opens a new one with a Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated from the current ATR.
Parameters
-
InpMagicNumber: A unique number to identify trades opened by this EA.
-
InpSlippage: The maximum allowed price slippage for trade execution.
-
InpStopLossMultiplier: The multiplier for the ATR value to set the Stop Loss.
-
InpTakeProfitMultiplier: The multiplier for the ATR value to set the Take Profit.
-
InpAtrPeriod: The period used for the ATR calculation.
This Expert Advisor is designed to be a powerful and flexible tool for any trader looking to automate their trend-following strategy on MetaTrader 5.